Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in Moorhead
Find more places like
1812 4th St S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Moorhead, MN
/
1812 4th St S
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1812 4th St S
1812 4th Street South
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Moorhead
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1812 4th Street South, Moorhead, MN 56560
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
-
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3014174)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Similar Listings
Townhomes at Mallard Creek
302 37th Avenue South
Moorhead, MN 56560
Carriage House
3412 Village Green Blvd
Moorhead, MN 56560
Terrace on the Green
1605 20th St S
Moorhead, MN 56560
Griffin Court
3002 18th St S #102
Moorhead, MN 56560
South Park
1021 32nd Avenue South
Moorhead, MN 56560
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 1812 4th St S have any available units?
1812 4th St S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Moorhead, MN
.
What amenities does 1812 4th St S have?
Some of 1812 4th St S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1812 4th St S currently offering any rent specials?
1812 4th St S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1812 4th St S pet-friendly?
No, 1812 4th St S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Moorhead
.
Does 1812 4th St S offer parking?
Yes, 1812 4th St S does offer parking.
Does 1812 4th St S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1812 4th St S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1812 4th St S have a pool?
No, 1812 4th St S does not have a pool.
Does 1812 4th St S have accessible units?
No, 1812 4th St S does not have accessible units.
Does 1812 4th St S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1812 4th St S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1812 4th St S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1812 4th St S has units with air conditioning.
Similar Pages
Moorhead 1 Bedrooms
Moorhead 2 Bedrooms
Moorhead Apartments with Parking
Moorhead Pet Friendly Places
Moorhead Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fargo, ND
West Fargo, ND
Fergus Falls, MN
Apartments Near Colleges
Concordia College at Moorhead
Minnesota State University Moorhead
North Dakota State University-Main Campus