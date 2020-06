Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking internet access

3 bedroom apartment available now in Cedar Meadow Apartments in Mankato.



$1025 a month, we have units available now!

Also leasing for the the August 2020-2021 year!

ACCEPTING SECTION 8



$1025 for security deposit.



Pets accepted with $25.00 a month pet free and deposit down.



Call or text Amanda at 507-327-2831



https://www.smrrental.com/property/cedar-meadow/



