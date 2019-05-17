All apartments in Ham Lake
Last updated May 17 2019 at 7:52 PM

16755 Xylite Street Northeast

16755 Xylite Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

16755 Xylite Street Northeast, Ham Lake, MN 55304

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Love coming home to your 5 bedroom 2 bath 3090 sq ft home in Ham Lake! Beautiful 2 story home features gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances, tiled & laminated floors. Spacious owner's bedroom suite has walk-in closet & master bath w/Jacuzzi tub & glass shower. Owner's BR has access to open private deck to sit, relax and enjoy wonderful views. Open floor plan with beautiful finishes says quality throughout. Grab this unique home for yourself!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16755 Xylite Street Northeast have any available units?
16755 Xylite Street Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ham Lake, MN.
What amenities does 16755 Xylite Street Northeast have?
Some of 16755 Xylite Street Northeast's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16755 Xylite Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
16755 Xylite Street Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16755 Xylite Street Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 16755 Xylite Street Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 16755 Xylite Street Northeast offer parking?
No, 16755 Xylite Street Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 16755 Xylite Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16755 Xylite Street Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16755 Xylite Street Northeast have a pool?
No, 16755 Xylite Street Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 16755 Xylite Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 16755 Xylite Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 16755 Xylite Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 16755 Xylite Street Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16755 Xylite Street Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 16755 Xylite Street Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
