225 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Golden Valley, MN
In an odd twist and thanks to heavy-hitting employers, more people work in Golden Valley than actually live there. More than 30,000 work there, roughly 10,000 more than the permanent population!
With a permanent population of just over 20,000 people and a worker population over more than 30,000, Golden Valley has a robust economy. While there may be a huge workforce, Golden Valley itself offers the best of small city living coupled with all of the amenities you would expect to find in a major city 10 times its size. With great schools, plenty of jobs and a family-friendly environment, Golden Valley is a great place to live and work. See more
Finding an apartment in Golden Valley that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.