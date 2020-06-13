Apartment List
/
MN
/
golden valley
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

225 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Golden Valley, MN

Finding an apartment in Golden Valley that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 08:58pm
13 Units Available
Arcata Apartments
901 Xenia Ave S, Golden Valley, MN
Studio
$1,410
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,535
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
1083 sqft
This apartment complex features a pool deck with gas grills, outdoor TVs, bocce ball court, and a fire pit. Located five minutes from the heart of Minneapolis and within walking distance of shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 08:56pm
11 Units Available
West End Trails
1500 Douglas Drive North, Golden Valley, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,015
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
780 sqft
Conveniently located in Golden Valley with easy access to Highways 55 and 100, West End Trails offers nearby shopping, dining, recreation opportunities and an easy commute to work. Come and live in this great community in Golden Valley.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
61 Units Available
Talo Apartments
5100 Wayzata Blvd, Golden Valley, MN
Studio
$1,139
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,311
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,873
1083 sqft
One-of-a-kind lazy river pool, Swedish sauna, and indoor rock climbing wall highlight the amenities for active residents. Only five minutes to downtown Minneapolis and all it has to offer.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
34 Units Available
Liberty Apartments and Townhomes
2448 Winnetka Ave N, Golden Valley, MN
Studio
$1,295
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1186 sqft
New apartments and townhomes between highways 100 and 169, outside of Minneapolis. Residences have wood-style plank flooring, full-size washer and dryer, kitchen island and granite countertops. Community game room, 24-hour gym, business lounge with WiFi.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 03:11pm
25 Units Available
Hello Apartments
9201 Golden Valley Road, Golden Valley, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,250
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1157 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hello Apartments in Golden Valley. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
2 Units Available
Valley View Apartments
6537 Golden Valley Rd, Golden Valley, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,190
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1100 sqft
The Valley View Apartments offer unique one and two bedroom apartments in Golden Valley, MN.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:41pm
3 Units Available
Valley Village Apartments
600 N Lilac Dr, Golden Valley, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,105
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
780 sqft
Minutes from downtown Minneapolis and Theodore Wirth Park for recreation. Upscale amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposals and extra storage. Pet-friendly community offers a community garden, covered parking and on-site laundry.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2020 Sumter Avenue N
2020 Sumter Avenue North, Golden Valley, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,990
2452 sqft
2020 Sumter Avenue N Available 06/30/20 Completely Renovated! - Pet Friendly! Submit contact form for more details and to schedule a showing. Beautifully updated home in a wonderful neighborhood. Shows like a quality new construction.

1 of 9

Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
6401 Phoenix St
6401 Phoenix Street, Golden Valley, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,325
1936 sqft
Available 06/01/19 4BD Renovated Golden Valley Home for Rent - Property Id: 107069 Text the cities you are looking to live in to : (763) 445-9131 and we will send you a list of available homes! Renovated 4 BR/2 Bath home! This wonderful home is in
Results within 1 mile of Golden Valley
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Eliot
19 Units Available
Siena Apartment Homes
6800 Cedar Lake Rd S, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,525
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,775
1423 sqft
Luxury community offers tenants gym, courtyard and parking. Units include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and fireplace. Centrally located in the heart of St. Louis Park, MN, near parks and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 04:00pm
Sunny Hollow
12 Units Available
Burgundy Apartments
2911 Hillsboro Ave N, New Hope, MN
1 Bedroom
$999
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Burgundy Apartments offers one of the best apartment values in the Twin Cities area with unique spacious one & two bedroom floor plans with plenty of closet and storage space. All units have renovated kitchens, some with patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Hidden Valley
1 Unit Available
Hillsboro
3501 Hillsboro Avenue North, New Hope, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1020 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Town-home Available - Spacious 2 bedroom townhome in desirable and convenient New Hope Location. (RLNE3878483)
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
10 Units Available
Creekside Apartments
200 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,218
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1105 sqft
Upscale, smoke-free living. Spacious floor plans, professionally decorated interiors, fabulous club room, state-of-the-art fitness center, underground heated parking and furnished guest suites. Near transit and close to downtown Minneapolis.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 08:56pm
Winnetka Hills
16 Units Available
Crystal Village
3016 Sumter Ave N, Crystal, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,025
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
902 sqft
Come home to quality, clean and comfortable living when you choose Crystal Village Apartments for your new apartment home! Recently remodeled one and two bedroom apartments available in a quiet, sprawling community with mature trees, ample green
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
16 Units Available
Willow Creek Apartments
135 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
Studio
$1,119
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,188
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
900 sqft
An exceptional renting experience in a thriving community. Recently renovated, pet-friendly units feature walk-in closets, air conditioning and patio/balcony. Grounds feature pool, sauna, playground, business center, gym and much more.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Robbinsdale
41 Units Available
Birdtown Flats
3730 West Broadway, Robbinsdale, MN
Studio
$1,325
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1138 sqft
Introducing Birdtown Flats, a new community in Robbinsdale, MN offering the ideal lifestyle in the form of studios, one, and two-bedroom apartments for rent! With its convenient location in downtown and a long list of exclusive amenities, our unique
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Sunny Hollow
8 Units Available
Hillsboro Court
2701 Hillsboro Ave N, New Hope, MN
1 Bedroom
$999
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
980 sqft
Dogs, Cats and their human companions love living at Hillsboro Court because the homes are clean and inviting, the staff is welcoming and professional and the location is convenient.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
10 Units Available
The Axis
350 Nathan Ln, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,350
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1269 sqft
Upscale living meets easy urban access and the beauty of nature. Luxury apartments feature stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and carpet. Pet-friendly community offers pool, clubhouse and conference room. Close to city shopping and dining.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Robbinsdale
1 Unit Available
3750 Orchard Ave N
3750 Orchard Avenue North, Robbinsdale, MN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1120 sqft
Located in the city of Robbinsdale this home features lots of natural light and gorgeous hardwood floors. 3 bed/1.5 bath with lots of room for storage, an oversize garage, fenced yard, washer, dryer, and dishwasher all included.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
Bryn Mawr
1 Unit Available
2428 Mount View Avenue
2428 Mount View Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1631 sqft
Fantastic Bryn Mawr 2 Story w/3 bd on one level, spacious and updated kitchen w/large dining area as well as sunny living room w/beautiful fireplace and access to charming deck. AVAILABLE ON 7/17.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
Willow Park
1 Unit Available
2521 Oregon Avenue South
2521 Oregon Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1327 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! Fully renovated one story living in the heart of St. Louis Park.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Willard-Hay
1 Unit Available
1934 Oliver Ave N
1934 North Oliver Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
This 2 bedroom 1 bath turnkey duplex comes with refurbished floors, updated bathroom and new windows. The remodeled kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and new cabinets.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
Willard-Hay
1 Unit Available
1311 Vincent Avenue North #1
1311 North Vincent Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
1850 sqft
Make sure to watch video! Here is a 4 bedroom/2 bathroom lower level of a duplex available. It has newly painted walls, trim and ceilings. All light fixtures, fans and blinds are brand new.
Results within 5 miles of Golden Valley
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:25pm
Downtown West
28 Units Available
The Churchill
111 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,501
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,138
1175 sqft
Prestige. Price. Convenience The Churchill, located on Marquette Avenue South near the heart of downtown Minneapolis, is an elite address for those with a taste for luxury. Every apartment has at least one balcony with spectacular views.
City Guide for Golden Valley, MN

In an odd twist and thanks to heavy-hitting employers, more people work in Golden Valley than actually live there. More than 30,000 work there, roughly 10,000 more than the permanent population!

With a permanent population of just over 20,000 people and a worker population over more than 30,000, Golden Valley has a robust economy. While there may be a huge workforce, Golden Valley itself offers the best of small city living coupled with all of the amenities you would expect to find in a major city 10 times its size. With great schools, plenty of jobs and a family-friendly environment, Golden Valley is a great place to live and work. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Golden Valley, MN

Finding an apartment in Golden Valley that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Golden Valley 1 BedroomsGolden Valley 2 BedroomsGolden Valley 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGolden Valley 3 BedroomsGolden Valley Accessible ApartmentsGolden Valley Apartments with Balcony
Golden Valley Apartments with GarageGolden Valley Apartments with GymGolden Valley Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGolden Valley Apartments with Move-in SpecialsGolden Valley Apartments with ParkingGolden Valley Apartments with Pool
Golden Valley Apartments with Washer-DryerGolden Valley Cheap PlacesGolden Valley Dog Friendly ApartmentsGolden Valley Furnished ApartmentsGolden Valley Pet Friendly PlacesGolden Valley Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN
Shakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University