Last updated June 13 2020

22 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Elk River, MN

Finding an apartment in Elk River that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
8 Units Available
Evans Meadows
341 Evans Ave NW, Elk River, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located between Route 169 and Route 10. Elegant open-plan apartments with stainless steel appliances, balcony or patio, garbage disposal, cable TV and carpet. Community has a pool, a courtyard, a gym and a clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
7 Units Available
Granite Shores
633 Main St NW, Elk River, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,339
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1022 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy an onsite media room, clubhouse, pool table and 24-hour gym. Units are recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring. Close to shopping along Highway 10 and adjacent to the Mississippi River.
Last updated June 4 at 03:02pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Orono Estates
18594 Gary St, Elk River, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
861 sqft
18594 Gary Street # 11 Available 08/01/20 Lake Orono Estates - Lake Orono Estates overlooks beautiful Lake Orono in Elk River and offers spacious two bedroom apartment homes.
Results within 5 miles of Elk River
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
17 Units Available
The Residence at The COR
7700 Sunwood Dr NW, Ramsey, MN
Studio
$1,090
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,175
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1205 sqft
Furnished one- and two- bedroom apartments featuring state-of-the-art kitchens with granite worktops. Minneapolis is a short drive on I-94, but the community is so packed with features, including gym, pool, and clubhouse, you may never leave.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
3 Units Available
Albertville Meadows
10732 County Road 37 NE, Albertville, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1068 sqft
At Albertville Meadows we offer affordable prices for quality living. Our community includes 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with access to an outdoor pool and playground.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
18 Units Available
The Preserve at Commerce
13600 Commerce Blvd, Rogers, MN
Studio
$1,213
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
1239 sqft
Spacious, air-conditioned units with walk-in closets and washers and dryers. Round-the-clock maintenance and gym. Complex contains playground and pool. Right off Main Street and minutes to I-94. Shopping, entertainment and eating options within walking distance.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
4 Units Available
Greenway Terrace
7562 146th Avenue Northwest, Ramsey, MN
1 Bedroom
$807
724 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1225 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
1479 sqft
New Home in a Newer community! 1-,2, 3- and 4-bedroom apartments available in Ramsey, MN. Blocks from shopping, daycare centers, health clinics, city offices and the Northstar Commuter Rail - Ramsey Station.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
22167 156th Street NW
22167 156th Street Northwest, Sherburne County, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1140 sqft
22167 156th Street NW Available 06/15/20 3bd remodeled home with DEEDED LAKE ACCESS avail June 15, possibly sooner - Freshly remodeled rambler with main floor laundry Available June 15 3bd1ba1car garage $1450.00/mo* $1499.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12616 Pond View Rd
12616 Pond View Rd, Zimmerman, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1547 sqft
12616 Pond View Rd Available 07/01/20 Avail July 01, possibly sooner: like new, 3bd2ba end unit town home - Snow and lawn care included.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15915 54th street ne
15915 54th Street Northeast, St. Michael, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2076 sqft
15915 54th street ne Available 07/01/20 Rare rent to own property on over 1.1 acres in saint michael!! HUGE equity if you finish basement to your wants!! - Wonderful 4 level home on over an acre in the heart of Saint Michael.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12648 Pond View Rd
12648 Pond View Road, Zimmerman, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1547 sqft
12648 Pond View Rd Available 07/01/20 NEW CONSTRUCTION for RENT avail July 01: 3bd2ba2car garage end unit - Snow and lawn care included.
Results within 10 miles of Elk River
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
1 Unit Available
The Haven on Fair Oak
2515 Fairoak Ave, Anoka, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1085 sqft
Right across the street from Greenhaven Country Club and next to Ward Park. Several restaurants within walking distance. Residents enjoy paid heat, a pool, on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
8 Units Available
Mallard Ridge
13301 Maple Knoll Way, Maple Grove, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,397
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,627
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1200 sqft
Relaxing community with a sparkling pool and sitting area. Located conveniently just off Fernbrook Lane. Comfortable apartments feature walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and 24-hour on-site maintenance.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
3 Units Available
Woodland Park Apartments
2614 Cutters Grove Ave, Anoka, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1075 sqft
INCOME LIMITS APPLY - Welcome to Woodland Park Apartments where our residents are our number one priority! Woodland Park is located in a quiet neighborhood in Anoka with easy access to Hwy 10.
Last updated June 12 at 09:01pm
28 Units Available
Monticello Crossings
2205 Meadow Oak Ave, Monticello, MN
Studio
$1,235
692 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,285
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1056 sqft
New apartment community located off I-94 about 35 minutes from Downtown Minneapolis. Residents enjoy a game room, swimming pool, dog park and washing station, movie theater and yoga studio.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
Elm Creek Apartments
11719 Champlin Dr, Champlin, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,121
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great things are happening at Elm Creek Apartments! We offer spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes at affordable prices.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
11 Units Available
Birchwood Apartment Homes
16600 92nd Ave N, Maple Grove, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,646
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,604
1183 sqft
Beautiful cabin-like apartments surrounded by hiking trails and forest. Units come with cozy fireplaces, full-size washer/dryer and elegant finishes. Lovely courtyard, fitness center and modern business center.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
7 Units Available
Cutters Grove
2903 Cutters Grove Ave, Anoka, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1050 sqft
Make your home on the bank of the Mississippi River. Friendly complex with basketball court and outdoor pool. Homes feature custom closets and natural light. Underground heated parking available. Free internet.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
9049 Garland Lane North
9049 Garland Lane North, Maple Grove, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1835 sqft
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure.

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
1721 Ferry Street - 2
1721 South Ferry Street, Anoka, MN
1 Bedroom
$825
690 sqft
Spacious 2 BR Property is has dishwasher, car parking, (garage space is available with additional cost), balcony, washer and dryer in the building. We DO NOT Allow Pets

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
9373 Ranchview Lane N
9373 Ranchview Lane North, Maple Grove, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
852 sqft
Convenient location w/ easy freeway access, close to parks/trails, shopping, Maple Grove Hospital. One Level Living! 2 beds, 1 bath, patio area, 2 car detached garage, new Kitchen appliances, freshly painted dishwasher and fireplace.

Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
1 Unit Available
30121 103rd Street Northwest
30121 103rd Street Northwest, Sherburne County, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1098 sqft
DISCLAIMER: Thank you for your interest in this rental property. Please note, in light of the recent COVID-19 concerns, we will not be conducting any in-person showings at this time.
City Guide for Elk River, MN

"Big up to my hometown, my territory, my state / But I couldn't figure out much to brag about / Prince lives here, we got 10,000 lakes." (-- Atmosphere, "Shh")

With 10,000 lakes in the state, a city in Minnesota is bound to have one or 10 within its city limits. Elk River is no exception. Where there are lakes, there are rivers. Welcome to Elk River. If you are a fan of living with four distinct seasons, surrounded by lakes and forests that are so beautiful they have been written about in stories and poems for generations, Elk River might just be the place for you. Only a hop, skip, and jet-ski jaunt from Minneapolis. Bring your swimwear. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Elk River, MN

Finding an apartment in Elk River that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

