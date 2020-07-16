All apartments in Duluth
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:01 PM

5315 Albion Street

5315 Albion Street · (218) 390-4317
Location

5315 Albion Street, Duluth, MN 55807
Spirit Valley/Denfeld/Norton Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5315 Albion Street · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Available Now - Beautiful 2 Bedroom Denfeld Bungalow! - This beautiful home is situated near Denfled HIgh School, Whole Foods Co-op, pharmacies, and other Grand Avenue businesses. Tucked in a quiet residential street this house has a perfect central location. Inside the house are two nicely sized bedrooms, one bathroom, exquisite hardwood floors, and beautiful natural woodwork. A stunning backyard is the perfect place for outdoor entertaining or a kids play area! This property does not allow pets.

Schedule a showing today - this house will not last long!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5626825)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5315 Albion Street have any available units?
5315 Albion Street has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Duluth, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
Is 5315 Albion Street currently offering any rent specials?
5315 Albion Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5315 Albion Street pet-friendly?
No, 5315 Albion Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duluth.
Does 5315 Albion Street offer parking?
No, 5315 Albion Street does not offer parking.
Does 5315 Albion Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5315 Albion Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5315 Albion Street have a pool?
No, 5315 Albion Street does not have a pool.
Does 5315 Albion Street have accessible units?
No, 5315 Albion Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5315 Albion Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5315 Albion Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5315 Albion Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5315 Albion Street does not have units with air conditioning.
