1313 N 20th Ave E Available 06/01/20 AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST - 4 Bedroom Home Close to Campus! - Don't miss your opportunity to live in this great 4 bedroom house that is walking distance to UMD!

This very clean, 4 bedroom, 2 bath home available June 2020, across the street from UMD near Kirby Drive and W. College Street. No need to worry about street parking because there is a garage and off-street parking here. Walk into the home and notice right away the huge living room for you and friends to hang out in! The kitchen has great space your for cooking and even hosting a get together. Each bedroom is great size and perfect for all your storage needs and making it your own!



If you would like to see multiple June 1st homes, please schedule a showing for one home, then email us at leasing@rentwithheirloom.com with a list of the additional homes you would like to see. We will set up a tour style showing for you!



No Pets Allowed



