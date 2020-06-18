All apartments in Duluth
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:43 AM

1313 N 20th Ave E

1313 North 20th Avenue East · (218) 390-4317
Location

1313 North 20th Avenue East, Duluth, MN 55812
Chester Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1313 N 20th Ave E · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1313 N 20th Ave E Available 06/01/20 AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST - 4 Bedroom Home Close to Campus! - Don't miss your opportunity to live in this great 4 bedroom house that is walking distance to UMD!
This very clean, 4 bedroom, 2 bath home available June 2020, across the street from UMD near Kirby Drive and W. College Street. No need to worry about street parking because there is a garage and off-street parking here. Walk into the home and notice right away the huge living room for you and friends to hang out in! The kitchen has great space your for cooking and even hosting a get together. Each bedroom is great size and perfect for all your storage needs and making it your own!

If you would like to see multiple June 1st homes, please schedule a showing for one home, then email us at leasing@rentwithheirloom.com with a list of the additional homes you would like to see. We will set up a tour style showing for you!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5698554)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1313 N 20th Ave E have any available units?
1313 N 20th Ave E has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Duluth, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
Is 1313 N 20th Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
1313 N 20th Ave E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1313 N 20th Ave E pet-friendly?
No, 1313 N 20th Ave E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duluth.
Does 1313 N 20th Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 1313 N 20th Ave E does offer parking.
Does 1313 N 20th Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1313 N 20th Ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1313 N 20th Ave E have a pool?
No, 1313 N 20th Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 1313 N 20th Ave E have accessible units?
No, 1313 N 20th Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 1313 N 20th Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 1313 N 20th Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1313 N 20th Ave E have units with air conditioning?
No, 1313 N 20th Ave E does not have units with air conditioning.
