1312 Missouri Ave

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST - Great 4 Bedroom 2 Bath House - Come see this great 4 bedroom, 2 bath house that is only 3 blocks from UMD and a short drive to St. Scholastica! There is ample amount of off street parking and even a garage! Step into this home and notice the great living room space and the big window that brings in the natural light. The kitchen as plenty of cupboard space for you and your roommates to store all your kitchen items! With the double sinks in the bathroom there will be no waiting to get ready in the morning. Each bedroom is the perfect size so that you can make it your own and have plenty of room for storage. Step outside on the great deck, where you and your friends can hangout! And lets not forget that this home also has a washer and dryer!



If you would like to see multiple June 1st homes, please schedule a showing for one home, then email us at leasing@rentwithheirloom.com with a list of the additional homes you would like to see. We will set up a tour style showing for you!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5697460)