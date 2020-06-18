All apartments in Duluth
Find more places like 1312 Missouri Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Duluth, MN
/
1312 Missouri Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1312 Missouri Ave

1312 Missouri Avenue · (218) 390-4317
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Duluth
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1312 Missouri Avenue, Duluth, MN 55811
Kenwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1312 Missouri Ave · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST - Great 4 Bedroom 2 Bath House - Come see this great 4 bedroom, 2 bath house that is only 3 blocks from UMD and a short drive to St. Scholastica! There is ample amount of off street parking and even a garage! Step into this home and notice the great living room space and the big window that brings in the natural light. The kitchen as plenty of cupboard space for you and your roommates to store all your kitchen items! With the double sinks in the bathroom there will be no waiting to get ready in the morning. Each bedroom is the perfect size so that you can make it your own and have plenty of room for storage. Step outside on the great deck, where you and your friends can hangout! And lets not forget that this home also has a washer and dryer!

If you would like to see multiple June 1st homes, please schedule a showing for one home, then email us at leasing@rentwithheirloom.com with a list of the additional homes you would like to see. We will set up a tour style showing for you!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5697460)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1312 Missouri Ave have any available units?
1312 Missouri Ave has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Duluth, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
Is 1312 Missouri Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1312 Missouri Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1312 Missouri Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1312 Missouri Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duluth.
Does 1312 Missouri Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1312 Missouri Ave does offer parking.
Does 1312 Missouri Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1312 Missouri Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1312 Missouri Ave have a pool?
No, 1312 Missouri Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1312 Missouri Ave have accessible units?
No, 1312 Missouri Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1312 Missouri Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1312 Missouri Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1312 Missouri Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1312 Missouri Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1312 Missouri Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ramsey Village II
5404 Ramsey St
Duluth, MN 55807
West Hillside
625 West 2nd Street
Duluth, MN 55806
Chesterwood
723 Kenwood Ave
Duluth, MN 55811
Greysolon Plaza
231 E Superior St
Duluth, MN 55802
Yorkleigh
1017 London Road
Duluth, MN 55802
Highland Chateau
822 Baylis St
Duluth, MN 55811
Cove Apartments
1 East 1st Street
Duluth, MN 55802
Lofts on Canal
20 Sutphin St
Duluth, MN 55802

Similar Pages

Duluth 2 BedroomsDuluth Apartments with Parking
Duluth Cheap PlacesDuluth Dog Friendly Apartments
Duluth Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Hibbing, MNCloquet, MNHermantown, MN
Virginia, MNEveleth, MN
Mountain Iron, MNSuperior, WI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Spirit Valley/Denfeld/Norton ParkEast End
Downtown Duluth
Congdon

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-DuluthFond du Lac Tribal and Community College
Hibbing Community College
Mesabi Range College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity