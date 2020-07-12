202 Apartments for rent in Crystal, MN with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
Sedona Hills Apartments
6410 27th Ave N, Crystal, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1100 sqft
Near Neill Elementary School. Updated community with a patio or balcony. Smoke-free units. On-site pool and lots of parking. Laundry available onsite. Garages provided. Online access to account.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 08:21pm
30 Units Available
Winnetka Hills
Crystal Village
3016 Sumter Ave N, Crystal, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,025
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
902 sqft
Come home to quality, clean and comfortable living when you choose Crystal Village Apartments for your new apartment home! Recently remodeled one and two bedroom apartments available in a quiet, sprawling community with mature trees, ample green

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Valley Place
7225 Valley Pl Apt 3
7225 Valley Place, Crystal, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
880 sqft
This 2 bedroom/1 bathroom unit is in great shape, available now! The building and unit are meticulously cared for. Large bedrooms, eat-in kitchen, updated appliances and carpet, private one car garage...

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Valley Place
7225 Valley Plaza
7225 Valley Pl, Crystal, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
880 sqft
This 2 bedroom/1 bathroom unit is in great shape, available now! The building and unit are meticulously cared for. Large bedrooms, eat-in kitchen, updated appliances and carpet, private one car garage...
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
14 Units Available
Meadow Lake Park
Ironwood Apartments
8400 Bass Lake Rd., New Hope, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,520
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1087 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Ironwood offers upscale apartments that let you dream bigger.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
40 Units Available
Robbinsdale
Birdtown Flats
3730 West Broadway, Robbinsdale, MN
Studio
$1,275
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1138 sqft
Introducing Birdtown Flats, a new community in Robbinsdale, MN offering the ideal lifestyle in the form of studios, one, and two-bedroom apartments for rent! With its convenient location in downtown and a long list of exclusive amenities, our unique
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
43 Units Available
Liberty Apartments and Townhomes
2448 Winnetka Ave N, Golden Valley, MN
Studio
$1,325
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1186 sqft
New apartments and townhomes between highways 100 and 169, outside of Minneapolis. Residences have wood-style plank flooring, full-size washer and dryer, kitchen island and granite countertops. Community game room, 24-hour gym, business lounge with WiFi.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
2 Units Available
Hidden Valley
Hillsboro
3501 Hillsboro Avenue North, New Hope, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1020 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hillsboro in New Hope. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Lakeland Park
Eden Park
6455 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$920
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
889 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1365 sqft
Located in the heart of Brooklyn, NY, this complex is close to major highways and public transportation. This complex comes with perks such as high-speed internet, dishwashers, patios/balconies and much more.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Valley Place
Valley Place
7201 36th Ave N, New Hope, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,045
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
975 sqft
LouAnn Terrace is the perfect fit for those seeking a pet-friendly and smoke-free option in New Hope, MN. Combine tranquil suburban living with the excitement of the big city only a short bus ride away.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Robbinsdale
Beach South
4199 46th Ave N, Robbinsdale, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,117
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1030 sqft
Close to Highway 100, this rental community combines outdoor living with indoor luxury. Spacious grounds, swimming pool, BBQ and grill, and fitness center. Air conditioning, hardwood floors and walk-in closets in rooms.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 27 at 03:18pm
8 Units Available
Sunny Hollow
Hillsboro Court
2701 Hillsboro Ave N, New Hope, MN
1 Bedroom
$999
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
980 sqft
Dogs, Cats and their human companions love living at Hillsboro Court because the homes are clean and inviting, the staff is welcoming and professional and the location is convenient.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 7 at 02:10pm
1 Unit Available
Orchard Lane
Granite Peaks
3907 65th Ave N, Brooklyn Center, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
700 sqft
Granite Peaks Apartments takes the stress out of daily life with affordable living in spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Convenient location near Hwy 694 and Hwy 100, downtown, and public transportation.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 04:29pm
8 Units Available
Sunny Hollow
Burgundy Apartments
2911 Hillsboro Ave N, New Hope, MN
1 Bedroom
$999
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Burgundy Apartments offers one of the best apartment values in the Twin Cities area with unique spacious one & two bedroom floor plans with plenty of closet and storage space. All units have renovated kitchens, some with patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Sunnyside
Kings Manor
4309 Rhode Island Ave N, New Hope, MN
Studio
$1,081
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments with walk-in closets, large kitchens with separate dining areas, and bathrooms with double sink vanities and separate bath/shower area. Located one mile from Highway 169 and Highway 100.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
Lakeland Park
Garden Gates
6390 Douglas Dr N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
950 sqft
6402 DOUGLAS DRIVE #208 Available 09/01/20 Garden Gates Apartments - At Garden Gates Apartments you will experience all of the great benefits to apartment living Outdoor Swimming Pool to the convenience of living in an apartment where we pay your

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Robbinsdale
3400 43rd Ave N
3400 43rd Avenue North, Robbinsdale, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
Available 08/01/20 $1650 3bd/1bth, W/D, gar/off-str. pkg, sm pet OK - Property Id: 301997 quiet Robbinsdale neighborhood w/ Single car garage & offstreet parking! Small pets negotiable.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2215 Stroden Cir
2215 Stroden Circle, Golden Valley, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,997
1593 sqft
A spacious townhouse in Golden Valley for $1,997 per month. This home has the appearance of a loft style design and includes 3 bedrooms with an abundance of closet space.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Meadow Lake Park
5855 Winnetka Avenue N.
5855 Winnetka Avenue North, New Hope, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Available 09/01/20 Spacious 3BR/2BA Side/Side - Property Id: 314706 Available September (possibly sooner). Spacious 3 BR/2 BA, two level side/side with over 2000 sq ft., backs up to New Hope Golf Course.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Sunny Hollow
2800 Hillsboro Avenue N
2800 Hillsboro Avenue North, New Hope, MN
1 Bedroom
$950
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available September 7th! This 1 Bed/1Bath unit offers laminate wood floors in the kitchen, stainless appliances, updated lighting fixtures, very nice deck overlooking the tennis courts.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Robbinsdale
3501 York Avenue North
3501 North York Avenue, Robbinsdale, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1200 sqft
One of a kind 'stone' home on Victory Memorial Drive! Upper level coved ceilings throughout, hardwood floors, fireplace with Italian Marble Hearth in living room, panel doors, large main floor bath, windows galore with views of Victor Memorial
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
34 Units Available
North Loop
Junction Flats
643 N 5th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,380
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1064 sqft
The Junction Flats apartments are in North Loop in a trendy urban location. Luxuriant common areas. Large open floor plans. Great views of Minneapolis. Light rail down nearby. Close to the Minneapolis entertainment district.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
39 Units Available
Minnetonka Hills Apts
2828 Jordan Ave S, Minnetonka, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally located less than 10 minutes from downtown Minnetonka. Beautiful park-like setting with landscaped entryway. Pet-friendly, furnished units feature patio/ balcony and air conditioning. Heated underground parking. Pool and gym on site.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
25 Units Available
Westwind Apts
275 Shelard Pkwy, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,129
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1011 sqft
Located close to I-394 for easy transportation, the disabled-friendly community has an impressive walking score of 75. Residents get access to heated parking lots, laundry and game room.
City Guide for Crystal, MN

Hey there, North Star State apartment scavengers, and welcome to your virtual Crystal, MN apartment finding headquarters! Conveniently located just 6 miles from Minneapolis, Crystal is a quiet, suburban little bedroom community that plays host to some of the most attractive, family-friendly rentals you’ll find anywhere in Minnesota. Are you ready to embark on the journey for the Crystal, Minnesota apartment of your dreams? Then journey on, ladies and gents, because an apartment in Crystal wit...

Having trouble with Craigslist Crystal? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Although Crystal is nearly 80 percent owner-occupied, you’ll find a surprisingly nice selection of rentals both within city limits and in the surrounding communities of Valley Place, Robbinsdale, Becker, and New Hope (which, strangely enough, was not named after the Star Wars film). Apartments in and around Crystal run the gamut from cheap ($600 or less for a basic studio apartment) to sort of steep ($1100 or more for a family-sized luxury unit). Amenities, fortunately, are top-notch in most Crystal apartment complexes and often include swimming pools, garages, clubhouses, gyms, complementary Wi-Fi, some utilities included, and more.

Planning to share room and board with a furry four-legged roommate? Pet policies differ from place to place, but you’ll be glad to know that more than a few apartments in Crystal are welcoming of cats, dogs, fish, land crabs, wolf packs, ravenous vultures, and mad cows alike. Just be prepared to fork over an extra $25 or so in rent each month if you need a pet-friendly apartment in Crystal.

Apartment complexes in Crystal almost unanimously have vacancies year-round, so don’t worry about getting stuck on one of those über-aggravating waiting lists. Just bring along proof of income, banking info, and a list of previous residences when you’re ready to commit to an apartment in Crystal, and you’ll be chillin’ (quite literally) with Minnesota’s finest before you know it! Property managers do, however, usually run background/credit checks on prospective tenants, meaning you’ll need a respectable cosigner to seal the deal if your credit history suggests you think overdue bills and junk mail are one and the same.

One of the nicest aspects of Crystal is that the city doesn’t have anything even remotely resembling a sketchy area or danger zone. There is a ‘hood or two located right next to the train tracks, just south of Bass Lake, that can get noisy and look a little more rundown, but even these neighborhoods are largely safe, suburban, and filled with 2.3 kids and a dog playing in the yard. Still, use common sense and come see with your own eyes which area of Crystal is best for you before signing a lease.

And now for the fun part: scouring the listings for the apartment of your dreams in Crystal, Minnesota! Happy hunting! (Or, should we say, since this is the “Land of 10,000 Lakes,” “Happy fishing!”) Either way, good luck. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Crystal, MN

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Crystal apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

