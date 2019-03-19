All apartments in Cottage Grove
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9607 Hallmark Avenue South

9607 Hallmark Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

9607 Hallmark Avenue South, Cottage Grove, MN 55016

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Enjoy a beautiful open kitchen overlooking the living room! Large master bedroom with walk-in closet. Large family room in the lower level. Plenty of great outdoor living spaces with a large yard!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9607 Hallmark Avenue South have any available units?
9607 Hallmark Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cottage Grove, MN.
Is 9607 Hallmark Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
9607 Hallmark Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9607 Hallmark Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 9607 Hallmark Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 9607 Hallmark Avenue South offer parking?
No, 9607 Hallmark Avenue South does not offer parking.
Does 9607 Hallmark Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9607 Hallmark Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9607 Hallmark Avenue South have a pool?
No, 9607 Hallmark Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 9607 Hallmark Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 9607 Hallmark Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 9607 Hallmark Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 9607 Hallmark Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9607 Hallmark Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
No, 9607 Hallmark Avenue South does not have units with air conditioning.

