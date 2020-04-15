Amenities
6662 Pine Crest Trail S Available 05/01/20 Townhouse Available May 1, Open Floor Plan, Large Deck, Fireplace, Attached Garage - See video walk through at https://youtu.be/jGEmnoODNCI
Townhouse available for May 1. Walking into the home from the main door or garage you will see the utility room with washer/dryer as well as a large coat closet.
The middle level features an open kitchen area, living room with gas fireplace and walk out to the balcony. The balcony is large and there is plenty of room to relax out there. The third bedroom and 3/4 bath are also on this level.
Upstairs you will find the master bedroom. It has a large walk in and shares a door to the full bath. The second bedroom is also on this level and is large enough for a queen bed and some office bedroom furniture.
Rent includes water, trash & association dues
One small pet may be considered with a $50/month pet fee
$50 Application fee per Adult
We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history
Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 for more information
Video walk through available upon request!
Agent: Dakota DeHaven
BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC
For all units with forced air heating, residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.
(RLNE3998815)