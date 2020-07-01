Apartment List
119 Apartments for rent in Columbia Heights, MN with garage

31 Units Available
St. Anthony
The Landings at Silver Lake Village
2551 38th Ave NE, St. Anthony, MN
Studio
$1,262
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,427
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1240 sqft
Luxury community featuring hot tub, fire pit, pool, and sauna. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio/balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Located close to Prestemon Park in St. Anthony, MN.

1 Unit Available
Waite Park
3259 Tyler St NE
3259 Northeast Tyler Street, Minneapolis, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1398 sqft
Another fantastic listing by Renter's Warehouse!! Spacious 4 bedroom/ 1.5 bath with detached garage. This house features spacious bedrooms and lots of windows.
111 Units Available
Loring Park
Marquee
1410 Nicollet Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,300
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1138 sqft
Modern new construction in the heart of historic Minneapolis, Marquee offers the perfect blend of style, convenience and comfort.
37 Units Available
Sora Minneapolis
600 5th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,245
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,758
1280 sqft
Located in Downtown East with miles of Skyway in every direction, Sora offers an elevated, unpretentious and pet-friendly Minneapolis apartment lifestyle that lets you connect with the city on your terms.
14 Units Available
Cedar-Riverside
Luna
2520 8th St S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
787 sqft
Centrally located In Riverside, Minneapolis, amenity-rich Luna Apartments offers everything you desire for a luminous lifestyle. Visit the Luna Lounge with game table, TVs, comfortable seating, wi-fi, and coffee bar.
120 Units Available
Nicollet Island
Rafter
333 Hennepin Avenue East, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,340
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,945
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1258 sqft
Introducing Rafter, 283 brand new apartments and penthouses built with quality concrete construction by more than 600 men and women. The 26-story building has unobstructed views in all directions.
22 Units Available
Warehouse District
Dock Street Flats
337 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,340
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1064 sqft
Brand-new apartments with designer interiors and incredible community amenities, like a rooftop deck and lounge area. In the heart of the North Loop. By lots of restaurants, shops and bars.
14 Units Available
Nicollet Island
700 Central
700 Central Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,425
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
988 sqft
Restored alcoves, 1-2 Bedroom apartments in historic Northeast Minneapolis. Lofts with exposed brick and block walls. Fine concrete floors, ductwork and timbers. Picturesque city views. Lofts with private entries. Gas grills and patios.
23 Units Available
Loring Park
215 Oak Grove
215 Oak Grove St, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$998
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
710 sqft
High-rise living within walking distance of fine dining, shopping, and entertainment. Newly remodeled units with panoramic views of the city. Game room, party lounge, and fitness center.
15 Units Available
Loring Park
330 Oak Grove
330 Oak Grove St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$863
343 sqft
1 Bedroom
$973
453 sqft
Minutes away from downtown Minneapolis, with easy access to public transportation. Apartments feature tile floors, extra storage room, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include on-site laundry and a fitness center.
16 Units Available
Marcy - Holmes
Spectrum
815 9th Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,299
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1015 sqft
Resort-style community with outdoor pool, hot tub, patio cinema, fireside lounge. Furnished 1-2 bedroom apartments, some with balconies. Modern kitchens, fiber internet connections, in-unit laundry. Near University of Minnesota with easy access to I-35.
22 Units Available
Warehouse District
Third North Apartments
800 N 3rd St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,395
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,585
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Growing community located in North Loop near the Warehouse District. State of the art building with eco-friendly features. Features include high-quality granite counters, excellent hardwood floors, internet access and laundry units.
38 Units Available
Downtown East
Edition
511 South 4th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,325
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,685
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1280 sqft
Three boutique East Town Minneapolis apartment buildings located in the heart of Minneapolis. Near four-acre Commons Park. Skyway system and retailers nearby. Patio and balcony available. Granite top counters and hardwood floors.
7 Units Available
Lake Josephine
Hamline Terrace
1360 Terrace Dr, Roseville, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,050
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,282
1025 sqft
Tree-lined apartment complex with indoor swimming pool, near Rosedale Shopping Center. Apartments have garbage disposal, air conditioning, oven and dishwasher. On-site laundry, garage, gym and clubhouse. Pet friendly.
6 Units Available
Spring Lake Park
Northtown Village
7899 University Ave NE, Fridley, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,015
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
750 sqft
A pet-friendly community in Spring Lake Park, Northtown Village offers 1- and 2-bedroom apartments for your growing family. Affordable, close to malls, schools and fitness centers, this is a convenient complex for everyone.
12 Units Available
Sheridan
Grain Belt
1215 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,569
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,058
1099 sqft
The Grain Belt buildings are historical. Features an outdoor plaza based on historic structures, a block-long promenade, and views of the city. In-unit laundry, patios and balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors.
43 Units Available
Downtown West
Latitude 45
313 S Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,214
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,456
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1104 sqft
Latitude 45 is located between Downtown Minneapolis and the Mill District. It offers modern interiors with hardwood flooring, a subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, handmade kitchen islands, outdoor spaces and floor-to-ceiling windows.
1 Unit Available
Loring Park
1500 Nicollet
1500 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,814
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1500 Nicollet's upgraded kitchens feature stainless steel appliances, quartz counter-tops, and a full size washer/dryer in every apartment home.
42 Units Available
Downtown West
Rivergate Apartments
115 2nd Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,055
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
720 sqft
With stunning river views and conveniently located in Downtown Minneapolis' Gateway district, Rivergate Apartments offers one and two bedroom units for the on-the-go professional looking for a comfortable place to come home to.
51 Units Available
Warehouse District
Solhavn / Soltva / NoLo Flats
602 North 1st St., Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,289
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,831
945 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units located in downtown Minneapolis, close to the Mississippi River and biking trails. Units feature large windows that let through plenty of natural light. Community amenities include a sky lounge.
28 Units Available
North Loop
Velo
115 N 2nd St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,316
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,352
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1089 sqft
Luxury units with fireplace in a unique, inspired community. Easy access to 170+ bike and walking trails, shopping on the first level, organic grocery store next door, public transportation, and rental bike stations
25 Units Available
Warehouse District
The Paxon
360 N 1st St., Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,416
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,647
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,254
1024 sqft
Fantastic location in the Implement Row district of Minneapolis. Residents can enjoy units with a washer/dryer hookup, patio/balcony, ice maker and hardwood floors. This luxury community features pool, sauna, yoga classes, hot tub and more.
13 Units Available
Loring Park
Harlo
18 15th Street West, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,274
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,442
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,028
974 sqft
Harlo combines the charm of Loring Park's historic brownstones with modern luxuries that make city life convenient and comfortable. Step into a stylish downtown lifestyle that transcends trends and caters to your sense of urban sophistication.
3 Units Available
Warehouse District
Smyth Lofts
212 North 2nd Street, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$2,445
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1452 sqft
BE ONE OF THE LUCKY FEW… To enjoy this roof-deck view from the top of a fully-renovated boutique building. SMYTH LOFTS combines classic style and modern living in 21 spacious units.
City Guide for Columbia Heights, MN

The one-armed, one-eyed, one-legged man may have just been made up for Wrongfully Accused, but Columbia Heights sure wasn't. This town plays the backdrop in the film, and really steals the show.

In 1898, Columbia Heights was formed as a village following the residents' decision to split from Fridley Township. In 1921, the town presented its own charter and became its own independent urban entity. Since then, the town has grown exponentially in size, and now is home to 20,000 people. Ironically, the very village that early Columbia Heights founders wished to escape has also grown into a good-sized urban center that borders Columbia Heights to the north and west. Maybe they should have moved a little further away if they really didn't want to be neighbors, but who are we to judge?

Having trouble with Craigslist Columbia Heights? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Columbia Heights, MN

Columbia Heights apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

