119 Apartments for rent in Columbia Heights, MN with garage
1 of 44
1 of 26
1 of 8
1 of 9
1 of 37
1 of 162
1 of 32
1 of 47
1 of 30
1 of 26
1 of 36
1 of 73
1 of 33
1 of 12
1 of 16
1 of 25
1 of 38
1 of 19
1 of 23
1 of 87
1 of 40
1 of 37
1 of 19
1 of 4
The one-armed, one-eyed, one-legged man may have just been made up for Wrongfully Accused, but Columbia Heights sure wasn't. This town plays the backdrop in the film, and really steals the show.
In 1898, Columbia Heights was formed as a village following the residents' decision to split from Fridley Township. In 1921, the town presented its own charter and became its own independent urban entity. Since then, the town has grown exponentially in size, and now is home to 20,000 people. Ironically, the very village that early Columbia Heights founders wished to escape has also grown into a good-sized urban center that borders Columbia Heights to the north and west. Maybe they should have moved a little further away if they really didn't want to be neighbors, but who are we to judge?
Having trouble with Craigslist Columbia Heights? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Columbia Heights apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.