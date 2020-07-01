119 Apartments for rent in Columbia Heights, MN with garage

The one-armed, one-eyed, one-legged man may have just been made up for Wrongfully Accused, but Columbia Heights sure wasn't. This town plays the backdrop in the film, and really steals the show.

In 1898, Columbia Heights was formed as a village following the residents' decision to split from Fridley Township. In 1921, the town presented its own charter and became its own independent urban entity. Since then, the town has grown exponentially in size, and now is home to 20,000 people. Ironically, the very village that early Columbia Heights founders wished to escape has also grown into a good-sized urban center that borders Columbia Heights to the north and west. Maybe they should have moved a little further away if they really didn't want to be neighbors, but who are we to judge?

