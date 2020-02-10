All apartments in Champlin
Champlin, MN
711 Baxter St
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

711 Baxter St

711 Baxter Street North
Champlin
Apartments with Garages
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Apartments with Gyms
Location

711 Baxter Street North, Champlin, MN 55316

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
711 Baxter St Available 02/15/20 Champlin SFH, Walk Out Deck, Huge Fenced Yard, 2 Car Garage, Avail Feb 15th-April 1st - This home is in amazing condition and was previously owner occupied. Walking into the home you will find a main floor with large living room, 2 bedrooms, full bath. The kitchen and dining area are connected and have a sliding glass door to the back deck.

Downstairs you will find a large family room, office, 3rd bedrooms and 3/4 bath.

The home has a two car garage and a large fenced yard.

As a tenant you are responsible for Lawn and Snow and all utilities.

Pets are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Dog deposit $500, Cat $200)

Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based on income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.

Any questions please call or email Billy.

Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC
Agent: Billy Sommers

(RLNE5090814)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 Baxter St have any available units?
711 Baxter St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Champlin, MN.
Is 711 Baxter St currently offering any rent specials?
711 Baxter St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 Baxter St pet-friendly?
Yes, 711 Baxter St is pet friendly.
Does 711 Baxter St offer parking?
Yes, 711 Baxter St offers parking.
Does 711 Baxter St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 711 Baxter St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 Baxter St have a pool?
No, 711 Baxter St does not have a pool.
Does 711 Baxter St have accessible units?
No, 711 Baxter St does not have accessible units.
Does 711 Baxter St have units with dishwashers?
No, 711 Baxter St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 711 Baxter St have units with air conditioning?
No, 711 Baxter St does not have units with air conditioning.
