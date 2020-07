Amenities

Available for rent is this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Spanish Mission 2 story home. This home is fully furnished and features a large backyard and 1 stall attached garage. A washer and dryer are also included. This home is not air conditioned. Resident is responsible for all utilities including lawn care and snow removal. This is a non smoking property and pets are approved on a case by case basis with a $500 pet deposit. A security deposit of 1 month's rent required with a minimum 12 month lease. The property is offered for rent by Dwell Management Group of Rochester, MN. Please visit https://dwellmanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/21 to schedule a viewing.

Spanish Mission Single Family