Home
/
Arden Hills, MN
/
1785 Venus Ave
Last updated June 7 2020 at 7:20 AM

1785 Venus Ave

1785 Venus Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1785 Venus Avenue, Arden Hills, MN 55112

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
For a showing of this property, please contact Layla Shea at laylas@reiprop.com or 612-801-1788.

Gorgeous 3 BR Home in Arden Hills with Wooded lot. Main Floor has Living Room w Vaulted Ceilings and huge, South Facing Window that fills the home with natural Sunlight. Lots of built In Shelves for books or space to display your artwork. Gourmet, Eat In Kitchen with large pantry, sliding doors to a deck. SS Appliances. 3 Season Porch. Sep, Formal Dining Room. Large Master Suite. Loft Space overlooking the Living Room. 2 Good Sized Bedrooms. (All 3 Bedrooms on the Upper level) Lower level has Large Family Room w Walkout to Patio. 3/4 Bathroom. Tons of Storage Space. Laundry Room. Extra Room - perfect for office, workouts, or play area. Tuck -under , 2 Car Garage. Very Special and Unique Character! Great location and fantastic school district. Close to Parks, Highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1785 Venus Ave have any available units?
1785 Venus Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arden Hills, MN.
What amenities does 1785 Venus Ave have?
Some of 1785 Venus Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1785 Venus Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1785 Venus Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1785 Venus Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1785 Venus Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arden Hills.
Does 1785 Venus Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1785 Venus Ave offers parking.
Does 1785 Venus Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1785 Venus Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1785 Venus Ave have a pool?
No, 1785 Venus Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1785 Venus Ave have accessible units?
No, 1785 Venus Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1785 Venus Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1785 Venus Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1785 Venus Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1785 Venus Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

