1785 Venus Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking garage

For a showing of this property, please contact Layla Shea at laylas@reiprop.com or 612-801-1788.



Gorgeous 3 BR Home in Arden Hills with Wooded lot. Main Floor has Living Room w Vaulted Ceilings and huge, South Facing Window that fills the home with natural Sunlight. Lots of built In Shelves for books or space to display your artwork. Gourmet, Eat In Kitchen with large pantry, sliding doors to a deck. SS Appliances. 3 Season Porch. Sep, Formal Dining Room. Large Master Suite. Loft Space overlooking the Living Room. 2 Good Sized Bedrooms. (All 3 Bedrooms on the Upper level) Lower level has Large Family Room w Walkout to Patio. 3/4 Bathroom. Tons of Storage Space. Laundry Room. Extra Room - perfect for office, workouts, or play area. Tuck -under , 2 Car Garage. Very Special and Unique Character! Great location and fantastic school district. Close to Parks, Highways.