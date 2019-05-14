13911 Eagle Street Northwest

Amenities

Welcome to your 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2,755 sq ft detached townhome. You get the corner lot with mature trees and private driveway. This home boasts an open concept kitchen with Quartz countertops, vaulted ceilings, cherry cabinets and oak hardwood floors. Owner's suite includes double vanity, tile shower and walk-in closet. Lower level has a walkout patio, wet bar, spacious entertainment area, and large storage area. HOA lawn care and snow removal. Bunker Hills Regional Park, a medical clinic, and a variety of retail shops and restaurants are within walking distance of this home. Don'?t miss out, tour and apply today!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



