Andover, MN
13911 Eagle Street Northwest
Last updated May 14 2019 at 4:07 PM

13911 Eagle Street Northwest

13911 Eagle Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

13911 Eagle Street Northwest, Andover, MN 55304

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
Welcome to your 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2,755 sq ft detached townhome. You get the corner lot with mature trees and private driveway. This home boasts an open concept kitchen with Quartz countertops, vaulted ceilings, cherry cabinets and oak hardwood floors. Owner's suite includes double vanity, tile shower and walk-in closet. Lower level has a walkout patio, wet bar, spacious entertainment area, and large storage area. HOA lawn care and snow removal. Bunker Hills Regional Park, a medical clinic, and a variety of retail shops and restaurants are within walking distance of this home. Don'?t miss out, tour and apply today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13911 Eagle Street Northwest have any available units?
13911 Eagle Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Andover, MN.
What amenities does 13911 Eagle Street Northwest have?
Some of 13911 Eagle Street Northwest's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13911 Eagle Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
13911 Eagle Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13911 Eagle Street Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 13911 Eagle Street Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 13911 Eagle Street Northwest offer parking?
No, 13911 Eagle Street Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 13911 Eagle Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13911 Eagle Street Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13911 Eagle Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 13911 Eagle Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 13911 Eagle Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 13911 Eagle Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 13911 Eagle Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 13911 Eagle Street Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13911 Eagle Street Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 13911 Eagle Street Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
