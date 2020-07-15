/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:14 PM
10 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Zeeland, MI
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Redwood Zeeland
8339 Roxburo Street, Zeeland, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1350 sqft
Redwood Zeeland is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Results within 1 mile of Zeeland
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 06:26 PM
8 Units Available
River Club Apartments
1010 N Black River Dr, Holland, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,213
986 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature oak cabinetry, ample closet space and designer kitchen. Community is pet friendly with dog park and emergency maintenance. Great location for commuters just off of I-96.
Results within 5 miles of Zeeland
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Maplewood
199 E 34th Street
199 East 34th Street, Holland, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
Hurry up and schedule your showing for this 2 bedroom condo, 1 bath condo for rent. This condo features onsite laundry, carport, new paint, a very nice deck, air conditioning, trash removal, and a convenient location. Call for a showing today!
Results within 10 miles of Zeeland
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 15 at 06:35 PM
8 Units Available
Spring Brook
1074 W 32nd St, Holland, MI
2 Bedrooms
$951
962 sqft
Excellent location just three miles from downtown and in the Hamilton School District. Amenities include washers and dryers, garage parking, balcony or patio. Community features sparkling pool, sundeck, clubhouse and Wi-Fi lounge.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
4 Units Available
Maplewood
Crown Pointe Apartments
1180 Matt Urban Drive, Holland, MI
2 Bedrooms
$985
957 sqft
Modern family-friendly apartments in a quiet neighborhood. On-site facilities include garage, laundry and business center. Large closets, dishwasher and air conditioning available in rooms. Close to West Michigan Regional Airport and Matt Urban Sports Complex,
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:12 PM
3 Units Available
Cascade Apartments
13646 Cascade Dr, Holland, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
980 sqft
Our spacious apartments provide all the comforts that you could ask for. Here you can escape the pressures of the work and relax poolside in the summer! A perfect balance of home-styled comforts and lifestyle amenities.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Pinetree Apartments
5506 Fillmore Street, Ottawa County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$795
771 sqft
Very spacious two bedroom apartment in a quiet wooded setting. Newer carpet and paint , very sharp and super clean. Full basement for extra storage area. No pets. 12 month lease.
1 of 9
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Pinetree Apartments
5526 Fillmore Street, Ottawa County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$750
771 sqft
Very spacious two bedroom apartment in a quiet wooded setting. Brand new carpet and paint , very sharp and super clean. Full basement for extra storage area. No pets. 12 month lease.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 02:08 PM
1 Unit Available
5554 Pleasant Ave Apt 2
5554 Pleasant Avenue, Hudsonville, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
800 sqft
Check out this cozy 2 bedroom, 2nd floor apartment in the Hudsonville area. Very close to the heart of Hudsonville, it is right around the corner from Chicago Drive and a short 5 minute drive to I-196.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Beechwood
122 Burke Ave - 32
122 Burke Avenue, Beechwood, MI
2 Bedrooms
$925
915 sqft
**LISTING UPDATE. THIS CONDO IS BEING REMODELED CURRENTLY. PHOTOS COMING SOON** 2 bedroom 1 bath unit at Timberwood Condos of Holland.