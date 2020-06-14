Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:37 AM

76 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Wyoming, MI

Finding an apartment in Wyoming that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
29 Units Available
Ramblewood Apartments
4277 Stonebridge Rd SW, Wyoming, MI
Studio
$716
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$750
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$794
1039 sqft
Landscaped 185 wooded community with tennis courts, basketball, volleyball and walking trails. Giant fitness center. Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Close to I-196 and US-131.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
Woodlake Apartments
5001 Byron Center Avenue SW, Wyoming, MI
Studio
$737
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$864
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
1231 sqft
Newly renovated studio to three-bedroom apartments in a great location, minutes from Grand Rapids. Fully equipped kitchens with wooded views available and private patios or balconies in most units.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
10 Units Available
Waterchase
3100 Waterchase Way SW, Wyoming, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,015
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1154 sqft
Furnished homes with hardwood floors and new updates. Community amenities include a basketball court, volleyball court and grilling pavilion. All units come with 24-hour maintenance. Near Prairie Park. Within minutes of I-96.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
2 Units Available
Oldebrook Apartments
2334 Prairie Pkwy SW, Wyoming, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$762
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you’re searching for a cozy apartment in Wyoming, MI, Oldebrook Apartments is your perfect place. The charm of our lush green trees and serene natural water vistas are just two reasons our residents love to call Oldebrook home.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 06:45am
5 Units Available
Deerview
1860 RW Berends Dr SW, Wyoming, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$975
986 sqft
This pet-friendly community provides residents with on-site garage parking. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and a full range of appliances. Close to dining and shopping along 44th Street.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
88 Units Available
Springs at the Reserve
5700 Wilson Ave SW, Wyoming, MI
Studio
$1,089
662 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,217
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1151 sqft
Springs at the Reserve is a beautiful, luxury apartment community located in Wyoming, MI.

1 of 31

Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
2002 Cannon Street Southwest
2002 Cannon Drive Southwest, Wyoming, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1500 sqft
You will not be disappointed with this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch home in Wyoming. Close to RiverTown Crossings and all it has to offer. Kitchen with stove, fridge, dishwasher and microwave. New flooring in kitchen, dining room and family room.
Results within 1 mile of Wyoming
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:33am
5 Units Available
Pointe O Woods
4065 Pointe O Woods St SE, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$930
1000 sqft
QUALITY. COMFORT. HOME.Come discover the unexpected charm of luxury country living and comfortable city convenience. At The Pointe Apartments, you are minutes away from supermarkets, local shopping, dining and entertainment.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
107 Farnham st se
107 Farnham Street Southeast, Kentwood, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
800 sqft
2+ bedrooms 1 bath, full basement, remodeled, big fenced in yard, attached garage newer appliances, pets are welcome with $100 non refundable pet deposit, +$50 additional month rent.
Results within 5 miles of Wyoming
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Belknap Lookout
21 Units Available
601 Bond
601 Bond Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,405
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
984 sqft
601 Bond is at the intersection of lifestyle and locality. Living here, you can start your dayworking out, watching the sun cascade over the city and the Grand River.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:27am
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
7 Units Available
Arena Place
55 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,619
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,693
869 sqft
This upscale, newer community offers a fitness studio, recycling program and rooftop resident clubhouse with an entertainment area. Each apartment offers energy efficient appliances, gourmet kitchens and balconies.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:05am
Belknap Lookout
6 Units Available
Gateway at Belknap Apartments
513 Clancy Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,177
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1020 sqft
Just a few minutes from the hospital and research center. Each home features updated kitchens, floor-to-ceiling tiling and private entrances. Community amenities include a cardio studio, gated underground parking and pet-friendly accommodations.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:17am
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
8 Units Available
Venue Tower Apartments
15 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
$1,121
406 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,401
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1069 sqft
Near the Van Andel Arena and the area's best in art and culture. Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness studio and outdoor patio. Each apartment offers energy-efficient appliances, floor-to-ceiling windows and plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:26am
Heritage Hill
8 Units Available
Waters House
500 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,231
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1192 sqft
Waters House Apartments are located in the historic Heritage Hill neighborhood in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Michigan Oaks
48 Units Available
Michigan Meadows
2233 Michigan Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1475 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Michigan Meadows in Grand Rapids. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Midtown
57 Units Available
The Brix at Midtown
414 Benson Ave, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,301
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,716
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,367
1408 sqft
Contemporary homes with granite counters and nine-foot ceilings. Ample community amenities, including a fire pit, spa, pool, and bike storage. Pet friendly. By I-196 for a smooth commute. Near bars and restaurants on Michigan Street.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
SWAN
16 Units Available
601 Lake Michigan Dr NW
601 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,450
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
795 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
601 West Apartments in Grand Rapids is just steps away from all your lifestyle desires. Your neighborhood grocer, Bridge Street Market is your one-stop shop for all your everyday needs.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Midtown
2 Units Available
Lofts on Michigan
740 Michigan Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,275
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1019 sqft
Residing in the Midtown Neighborhood, residents of 616 Lofts on Michigan get to experience all the new and historic amenities this area has to offer.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Belknap Lookout
2 Units Available
Lofts at 820 on Monroe
820 Monroe Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,345
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
955 sqft
In what used to be the Sackner Products Factory (at 820 Monroe NW), this historic building sits in the Monroe North neighborhood just outside Grand Rapids' City Center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Belknap Lookout
3 Units Available
Icon on Bond
538 Bond Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1230 sqft
Rising nine stories above the rejuvenated Monroe North Neighborhood, Icon on Bond is set to become Grand Rapids' most recognizable and desired residential address.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
1 Unit Available
Lofts on Ionia
1 Ionia Avenue Southwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
942 sqft
1 Ionia, formerly known as 1 and 7 Ionia (two buildings now joined together), is home to a flourishing apartment community and brewery.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Grand Castle
2655 Grand Castle Blvd, Grandville, MI
Studio
$755
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$915
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1231 sqft
The Grand Castle is a 522-unit apartment community under construction in Grandville, MI. Our community offers a range of living spaces, including studios, one bedrooms, two bedrooms, three bedrooms, and multi-level penthouses.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
East Hills
3 Units Available
The Baldwin
11 Fuller Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1365 sqft
Welcome Home to The Baldwin

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
Belknap Lookout
1 Unit Available
816 Prospect Avenue Northeast
816 Prospect Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Available Upper 3 Bedroom unit on the NE side of town and within walking distance of Medical Mile and GVSU. Tons of space for the money. Three bedrooms and one bathroom. Laundry room with washer and dryer already provided.
City Guide for Wyoming, MI

Wyoming was born when the township of Byron split in two in 1848. It's not named after Wyoming state (believe it or not), but rather after Wyoming County in Pennsylvania, where many of the residents originated from.

Wyoming is a quiet and tranquil place to live in, and has many orchards and farms. The corn fields and cider mills come to life during the fall season. If you have a young family, close your eyes, and imagine your little ones playing in the hay, picking apples and watching cider being made. Picture them jumping around in the myriad parks which dot the city, while you spend some quiet time in the gardens in the area. With indoor and outdoor recreational activities to suit every palate, Wyoming has a little something for everyone. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Wyoming, MI

Finding an apartment in Wyoming that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

