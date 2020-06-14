76 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Wyoming, MI
1 of 19
1 of 19
1 of 13
1 of 18
1 of 2
1 of 27
1 of 31
1 of 7
1 of 10
1 of 19
1 of 42
1 of 35
1 of 34
1 of 29
1 of 48
1 of 38
1 of 13
1 of 8
1 of 7
1 of 14
1 of 8
1 of 52
1 of 13
1 of 24
Wyoming was born when the township of Byron split in two in 1848. It's not named after Wyoming state (believe it or not), but rather after Wyoming County in Pennsylvania, where many of the residents originated from.
Wyoming is a quiet and tranquil place to live in, and has many orchards and farms. The corn fields and cider mills come to life during the fall season. If you have a young family, close your eyes, and imagine your little ones playing in the hay, picking apples and watching cider being made. Picture them jumping around in the myriad parks which dot the city, while you spend some quiet time in the gardens in the area. With indoor and outdoor recreational activities to suit every palate, Wyoming has a little something for everyone. See more
Finding an apartment in Wyoming that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.