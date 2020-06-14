Apartment List
MI
wolverine lake
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:46 PM

34 Apartments for rent in Wolverine Lake, MI with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Wolverine Lake renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Walled Lake
Contact for Availability
Redwood Wolverine Lake
2799 Heron Hills Drive, Wolverine Lake, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1405 sqft
Redwood® Wolverine Lake is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Results within 1 mile of Wolverine Lake

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Walled Lake
1 Unit Available
29208 Chesapeake Circle
29208 Chesapeake Circle, Commerce, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1568 sqft
Beautiful upper ranch condo in the Highly Desirable Maple Crossings, offering residents a club house, swimming pool, hot tub, gazebo & walking trails. Dining room w/ vaulted ceiling. Featuring 2 Bedrooms & 2 Full Bathrooms, both w/ Walk-In Closets.
Results within 5 miles of Wolverine Lake

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
43061 EMERSON Way
43061 Emerson Way, Novi, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2253 sqft
ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS 3 BEDROOM NOVI HOME. VAULTED CEILING. HARDWOOD FLOORS IN KITCHEN & DINING ROOM. FIRST FLOOR LAUNDRY. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AREAS AND EASY ACCESS TO ALL FREEWAYS. RENT INCLUDES LAWN SERVICE AND GARBAGE REMOVAL.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
39365 PLUMBROOK Drive
39365 Plumbrook Drive, Farmington Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2570 sqft
4 BEDROOM COLONIAL FOR LEASE IN QUIET FARMINGTON HILLS SUBDIVISION. 2 STORY FOYER WITH LARGE SPIRAL STAIRCASE AND HARDWOOD FLOORS. NEWER CARPET IN FORMAL DINING ROOM, LIVING ROOM, AND LIBRARY. SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
41561 CORNELL Drive
41561 Cornell Drive, Novi, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1160 sqft
Gorgeous three bedroom detached condo nestled in golf community. 2 Car attached garage. Lovely hardwood flooring throughout first floor. Gas fireplace. Bright clean kitchen with ample cabinets, neutral counters and all appliances included.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
29420 WESTON Drive
29420 Weston Drive, Novi, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1623 sqft
NOVI'S PREMIER COMMUNITY "MEADOWBROOK TOWNOMES" LUXURY CONDO FOR RENT! WHY RENT AN APARTMENT WHEN YOU CAN RENT A BEAUTIFUL END UNIT CONDO! IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY, REMARKABLE VALUE ON LUXURY 3 BDRM CONDO.
Results within 10 miles of Wolverine Lake
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Chimney Hill Apartments
6834 Chimney Hill Dr, Southfield, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1079 sqft
A stunning community near M-10 and I-696. This pet-friendly community offers spacious floor plans with attached garages, private entrances, and a private balcony or patio. On-site fitness center, business center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 06:55pm
53 Units Available
Park Place of Northville
43001 Northville Place Dr, Northville, MI
1 Bedroom
$955
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1068 sqft
Residents enjoy an onsite sauna, tennis court, clubhouse, and concierge. Apartments are furnished and feature walk-in closets. Shopping and dining options available along nearby East Main Street.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:43pm
86 Units Available
Independence Green Apartments
24360 Independence Ct, Farmington, MI
1 Bedroom
$752
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$944
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1578 sqft
This community has one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments equipped with hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy an on-site pool and sauna. Plenty of dining options along Route 5 and Grand River Avenue.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
11 Units Available
Summit Apartments
29925 Summit Drive, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1618 sqft
If you are looking for luxury, Summit Apartments is the place for you! Our stylishly designed floor plans, and multitude of amenities such as; a beautiful pool, manicured grounds, a fitness center, and a pet friendly policy; promote a comfortable
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 06:00pm
10 Units Available
Covington Club Apartments & Townhomes
33000 Covington Club Dr, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1813 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,720
1925 sqft
Vastly superior to other rental communities, Covington Club offers luxury condominium style living without the maintenance burden of home ownership. Covington offers open and bright floor plans, with cathedral ceilings in many units.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
$
8 Units Available
Spring Valley Apartments
37850 Spring Ln, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,260
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1035 sqft
Located adjacent to the Farmington Hills Golf Club and only minutes from major interstates, this community is situated two miles from downtown Farmington. Community offers swimming pool, fitness center and has won several local awards.

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
49095 FREESTONE Drive
49095 Freestone Dr, Wayne County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
3143 sqft
Welcome to this stunning 4 bedroom, 3 full & 1 half bath Northville cape cod, located in desirable Estates of Arcadia Ridge & boasting over 5000sqft of living space! A 2 story entry provides access to the formal living and dining rooms w/ bay

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
5283 COLDSPRING CIR.
5283 Coldspring Cir, Oakland County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1622 sqft
5283 COLDSPRING CIR. Available 09/01/20 BEAUTIFUL RANCH STYLE COUNRTY HOME --- COLDSPRING CIR. - BEAUTIFUL, RANCH STYLE, COUNRTY HOME IN WEST BLOOMFIELD. THIS HOME BOATS 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHROOMS- ONE BEING ATTACHED TO THE MASTER BEDROOM.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
27558 Apt 4, Kingsgate
27558 Kingsgate Way, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1200 sqft
At our stylish new community of apartments in downtown Ann Arbor, nothing is out of your reach. Ann Arbor City Club Apartments was recognized as Best New Development by the Property Management Association of Michigan.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
39611 Springwater Dr
39611 Springwater Dr, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1764 sqft
STUNNING NEW YORK STYLE, 2 BEDROOM 2 STORY CONDO AVAILABLE FOR LEASE! CLEAN AND WELL MAINTAINED! SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM COMBO WITH CARPET, NEWER WOOD FLOORS IN KITCHEN! CENTRAL A/C, CEILING FANS, AND ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
7276 SIMSBURY Drive
7276 Simsbury Drive, Oakland County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
2950 sqft
EXCEPTIONAL! Beautifully furnished Simsbury condo. Wonderful maintenance-free living in a fabulous gated community.

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
45133 OAK FOREST Drive
45133 Oak Forest Dr, Wayne County, MI
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
3776 sqft
Completely renovated in 2015, this beautiful home on oversized lot backs to woods.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
314 LAKE Street
314 Lake Street, Northville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1122 sqft
Cute, move in ready, walk to town, Downtown Northville Location. 2 car attached garage. Nice, updated kitchen. Sizable dining room and 1st floor bedroom. Spacious living room. Foyer room with wood like floors, used as study or reading room.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
4238 STILL MEADOW Lane
4238 Still Meadow Lane, Oakland County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
3064 sqft
Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom home with Bloomfield Hills Schools. Spacious home with large master suite with sitting area/library. Full basement. Hardwood floors, newer carpet, beautiful kitchen, open and bright. Very spacious.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
39621 SPRINGWATER Drive
39621 Springwater Dr, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1536 sqft
A neat contemporary townhouse condo for rent in the prime location of Northville. Minutes to expressways, restaurants, and shopping. Open floor plans with high ceilings and lots of big windows.

1 of 31

Last updated June 7 at 07:18am
1 Unit Available
22892 Saint Andrews Dr
22892 Saint Andrews Drive, Oakland County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
4670 sqft
Lease this beautiful 4 bedroom home located in the prestigious Tanglewood golf community! Sitting on almost 1/2 acre, with over 4600 sq ft, you're going to love living here.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
24248 Woodham Road
24248 Woodham Road, Novi, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2411 sqft
Avaiblable Aug 1st, please contact Amy Chen @7342337517. Spacious 4BR 2.5Bath Colonial. . Family Room w/cathedral ceiling. Private Study Room. Hardwood Flooring to hallway, kitchen and eating area. Gas fireplace in Family Room.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
44692 MANSFIELD Drive
44692 Mansfield Drive, Novi, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2040 sqft
BEAUTIFUL NOVI COLONIAL IN DESIRABLE JAMESTOWNE GREENE SUBDIVISION. THIS 4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH HOME FEATURES HARDWOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE FIRST FLOOR WITH CARPET IN THE FAMILY ROOM.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Wolverine Lake, MI

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Wolverine Lake renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

