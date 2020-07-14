All apartments in Williamston
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:35 PM

304 River Edge

Open Now until 5pm
304 W Grand Riv · (248) 965-0542
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

304 W Grand Riv, Williamston, MI 48895

Price and availability

VERIFIED 33 MIN AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 304 River Edge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
ice maker
stainless steel
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pet friendly
coffee bar
e-payments
package receiving
smoke-free community
Situated on the banks of the Red Cedar River in the heart of downtown Williamston, Michigan, 304 River Edge Lofts a brand new development, offers three floors of large high-end 1 and 2 bedroom lofts. Designed with environmentally friendly aspects in mind, 304 River Edge is situated within walking distance of all of Williamston's restaurants, entertainment, attractions, and conveniences. We are proud to call Williamston home and look forward to helping you do so as well. Contact us today for more information! We currently have immediate move-ins available, and we can't wait to meet you!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $25.00 per apartment
Deposit: Minimum $400 - based on credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $30
Parking Details: Surface lot, assigned. Surface lot and covered parking are available. Please call our leasing office for complete parking information.
Storage Details: Secure Storage Available on Every Floor

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 River Edge have any available units?
304 River Edge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Williamston, MI.
What amenities does 304 River Edge have?
Some of 304 River Edge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 River Edge currently offering any rent specials?
304 River Edge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 River Edge pet-friendly?
Yes, 304 River Edge is pet friendly.
Does 304 River Edge offer parking?
Yes, 304 River Edge offers parking.
Does 304 River Edge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 304 River Edge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 River Edge have a pool?
No, 304 River Edge does not have a pool.
Does 304 River Edge have accessible units?
Yes, 304 River Edge has accessible units.
Does 304 River Edge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 304 River Edge has units with dishwashers.
Does 304 River Edge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 304 River Edge has units with air conditioning.
