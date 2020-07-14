Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage granite counters ice maker stainless steel dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse elevator 24hr gym bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pet friendly coffee bar e-payments package receiving smoke-free community

Situated on the banks of the Red Cedar River in the heart of downtown Williamston, Michigan, 304 River Edge Lofts a brand new development, offers three floors of large high-end 1 and 2 bedroom lofts. Designed with environmentally friendly aspects in mind, 304 River Edge is situated within walking distance of all of Williamston's restaurants, entertainment, attractions, and conveniences. We are proud to call Williamston home and look forward to helping you do so as well. Contact us today for more information! We currently have immediate move-ins available, and we can't wait to meet you!