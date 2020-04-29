All apartments in Walled Lake
Find more places like 438 OLD PINE Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Walled Lake, MI
/
438 OLD PINE Way
Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:36 AM

438 OLD PINE Way

438 Old Pine Way · (313) 401-5311
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Walled Lake
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

438 Old Pine Way, Walled Lake, MI 48390
Walled Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,699

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1639 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
volleyball court
Beautiful and bright 2 Story, 3 bedroom Condo Unit in desirable East Bay Village! The Condo features 3 big bedrooms, a huge walk-in closet in the upstairs bedroom, a covered balcony off the living room. Vaulted Ceilings, first floor Laundry Room. Large Windows with skylights for lots of natural lights. Dual fireplace and an open kitchen with modern appliances. The grounds are beautiful with Fountains, a Gazebo, a Club House, Pool with Spa and a Volleyball Court. Lake Privileges on all Sports Walled Lake. Enjoy the path for jogging, biking or walking around the Walled Lake, walking distance to downtown Walled Lake with a Beach and Restaurants. Long term lease preferred. Rent includes HOA Fee and property taxes. Touch up paint will be done.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 438 OLD PINE Way have any available units?
438 OLD PINE Way has a unit available for $1,699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 438 OLD PINE Way have?
Some of 438 OLD PINE Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 438 OLD PINE Way currently offering any rent specials?
438 OLD PINE Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 438 OLD PINE Way pet-friendly?
No, 438 OLD PINE Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walled Lake.
Does 438 OLD PINE Way offer parking?
Yes, 438 OLD PINE Way does offer parking.
Does 438 OLD PINE Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 438 OLD PINE Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 438 OLD PINE Way have a pool?
Yes, 438 OLD PINE Way has a pool.
Does 438 OLD PINE Way have accessible units?
No, 438 OLD PINE Way does not have accessible units.
Does 438 OLD PINE Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 438 OLD PINE Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 438 OLD PINE Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 438 OLD PINE Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 438 OLD PINE Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Walled Lake 1 BedroomsWalled Lake 2 Bedrooms
Walled Lake 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWalled Lake Furnished Apartments
Walled Lake Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MI
Flint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MI
Beverly Hills, MIBerkley, MIFenton, MIGrosse Pointe Farms, MISt. Clair Shores, MIBurton, MIRiverview, MIFerndale, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity