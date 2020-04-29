438 OLD PINE Way

Amenities

Beautiful and bright 2 Story, 3 bedroom Condo Unit in desirable East Bay Village! The Condo features 3 big bedrooms, a huge walk-in closet in the upstairs bedroom, a covered balcony off the living room. Vaulted Ceilings, first floor Laundry Room. Large Windows with skylights for lots of natural lights. Dual fireplace and an open kitchen with modern appliances. The grounds are beautiful with Fountains, a Gazebo, a Club House, Pool with Spa and a Volleyball Court. Lake Privileges on all Sports Walled Lake. Enjoy the path for jogging, biking or walking around the Walled Lake, walking distance to downtown Walled Lake with a Beach and Restaurants. Long term lease preferred. Rent includes HOA Fee and property taxes. Touch up paint will be done.