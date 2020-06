Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

WELL MAINTAINED STAND ALONE 4 UNIT BUILDING IN A VERY CENTRAL AREA. CURRENTLY SET UP AS FOUR 1000 SQUARE FOOT UNITS, CAN BE RE CONFIGURED IF NEEDED. 1 UNIT IS SET UP FOR DENTAL AS IT IS ALREADY PLUMBED. THE OTHER 3 UNITS ARE MEDICAL / OFFICE SPACE. VERY LARGE PARKING LOT THAT CAN MORE THAN ACCOMMODATE YOUR NEEDS. TRIPLE NET LEASE. $11.83 A FOOT.