39 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Walled Lake, MI

Finding an apartment in Walled Lake that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your...

1 Unit Available
Walled Lake
212 Lake Village Dr.
212 Lake Village Drive, Walled Lake, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
942 sqft
Charming two bedroom condo for lease in the highly sought after Walled Lake area. Extremely spacious home with bay window in the living room. Nicely sized kitchen with dining area. Two and half baths; bathroom on every level. Move right in.

1 Unit Available
Walled Lake
425 OLD PINE Way
425 Old Pine Way, Walled Lake, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1139 sqft
Gorgeous, premium, updated condominium, end unit, freshly painted with soft neutral gray, new kitchen, new flooring, new carpeting, new lighting, new bath, stainless steel appliances, gorgeous....

1 Unit Available
Walled Lake
1309 DECKER Road
1309 Decker Road, Walled Lake, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1784 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom home and on a large lot. The pictures just do not do it justice the house has so much character. Kitchen has solid hickory cabinets, living room and dining room has dark walnut wood floors.
$
Contact for Availability
Walled Lake
Redwood Wolverine Lake
2799 Heron Hills Drive, Wolverine Lake, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1405 sqft
Redwood® Wolverine Lake is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.

1 Unit Available
Walled Lake
1201 ABIGAIL
1201 Abigail Ct, Commerce, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1656 sqft
Newer carpet and paint throughout this entire wonderful 3 bed room 2 bath end unit condominium located in Trillium Park. Large master suite w/ walk in closets and large bath w/ double sinks.
22 Units Available
83 West
6423 Silverbrook W, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1394 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,808
1791 sqft
Welcome to 83 West, formerly Silverbrooke Villa, a residential community featuring Two & Three bedroom apartments and townhomes in West Bloomfield, MI.
9 Units Available
Citation Club
29540 Citation Cir, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,875
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,558
1320 sqft
Luxurious complex located on 52 acres of grounds. A 9,000-square-foot clubhouse with heated pool, hot tub, sauna and cardio center. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
20 Units Available
Foxpointe Townhouses
26375 Halsted Rd, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1493 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,889
1600 sqft
***Huge Beautiful Luxury Townhome! Renovated from Floor to Ceiling. MUST SEE! $1633 Immediate move in!! Please call the leasing office for your personal tour. Preferred employee discounts for Police/Fire/Active Military.
16 Units Available
Saddle Creek Apartments
43398 Citation, Novi, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,178
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
940 sqft
Large, upscale community with sand volleyball courts, sparkling pool and lighted tennis courts. Apartments are newly renovated with full size washer/dryers and white kitchen cabinets.
3 Units Available
Encore Manchester
42359 Hathaway Ln, Novi, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1368 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1736 sqft
Sophisticated design, refined features and superior amenities, Encore at Manchester is setting the stage as Novi's premier, upscale community.
$
7 Units Available
Spring Valley Apartments
37850 Spring Ln, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,180
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
1035 sqft
Located adjacent to the Farmington Hills Golf Club and only minutes from major interstates, this community is situated two miles from downtown Farmington. Community offers swimming pool, fitness center and has won several local awards.
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Commerce Township
2649 Grove Circle, Wolverine Lake, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1294 sqft
Redwood® Commerce Township is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.

1 Unit Available
Wixom
1239 Morningdove
1239 Morningdove, Wixom, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1705 sqft
Charming ranch home in Wixom! - Move right in to this charming ranch home in Wixom. Three bedrooms, two and half baths. Large kitchen with a ton of cabinet and counter space. Family room with natural fireplace and formal dining room.

1 Unit Available
24760 HIGHLANDS Drive
24760 Highlands Drive, Novi, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1708 sqft
IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY AND FRESHLY PAINTED! 2 STORY UPDATED COLONIAL WITH HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER NOVI SCHOOLS! CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR EXPRESSWAYS, LIBRARY, SHOPPING, AND RESTAURANTS.

1 Unit Available
25678 ISLAND LAKE
25678 Island Lake Drive, Novi, MI
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3622 sqft
STUNNING LAKE FRONT FURNISHED CONDO W/ FINISHED WALKOUT & VIEWS OF THE WATER FROM MOST ROOMS. VENICE MODEL W/ADDITIONAL LOFT OFFICE OR 4TH BEDROOM. GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS ON ENTIRE 1ST FLOOR.

1 Unit Available
38862 Country Circle
38862 Country Circle, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
934 sqft
HURRY FOR VERY CLEAN, ELEGANT AND SUNNY 2 BR CONDO. FINISHED BASEMENT! CONVENIENT LOCATION! LARGE LR./STYLISH FIREPLACE. BIG MBR / WIC. FULL BATH / HIGH SKYLIGHT. FRESHLY PAINTED ROOMS WITH NEUTRAL COLORS (2020). CHEM DRY CLEANED CARPETS.

1 Unit Available
23921 Argyle
23921 Argyle Street, Novi, MI
5 Bedrooms
$4,650
4046 sqft
Stunning Colonial Home for Lease in Novi! - Stunning brick colonial in the much sought after neighborhood of Broadmoor Park.

1 Unit Available
28558 TRACI Trail
28558 Traci Trl, Novi, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1541 sqft
End unit Townhome built in 2015 in Novi. 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom with 2 attached garage. Granite counter-top in the kitchen. Situated in woods, quite neighborhood. Novi school. Close to shopping mall. Easy access to highway.
$
17 Units Available
Diamond Forest Apartments
23140 Halsted Rd, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,133
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1250 sqft
Recently renovated apartment homes with modern, spacious floor plans. In-unit washer and dryer and upgraded kitchens with modern appliances. Private patio or balcony with each unit.
50 Units Available
Park Place of Northville
43001 Northville Place Dr, Northville, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,015
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1068 sqft
Residents enjoy an onsite sauna, tennis court, clubhouse, and concierge. Apartments are furnished and feature walk-in closets. Shopping and dining options available along nearby East Main Street.
100 Units Available
Retreat at Farmington Hills
27517 Gateway Dr E, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,299
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartment homes feature appliances, air conditioning, carpeting, and patio/balcony. Deluxe grounds offer pool, club house, gym, playground, and tennis courts. Excellent location near Merchant Place Shopping Center, Ginopolis' Bar-B-Q Smokehouse, and Hwy 696.
$
89 Units Available
Independence Green Apartments
24360 Independence Ct, Farmington, MI
1 Bedroom
$742
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,624
1578 sqft
This community has one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments equipped with hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy an on-site pool and sauna. Plenty of dining options along Route 5 and Grand River Avenue.
$
3 Units Available
Glengarry Park Apartments
850 Williamsbury Dr, Waterford, MI
1 Bedroom
$865
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
925 sqft
Enjoy living the good life at Glengarry Park! Located in Waterford, our spacious one and two-bedroom apartments were designed with your unique lifestyle in mind. With features like walk-in closets, it’s easy to see why our residents love living here.
10 Units Available
Summit Apartments
29925 Summit Drive, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1618 sqft
If you are looking for luxury, Summit Apartments is the place for you! Our stylishly designed floor plans, and multitude of amenities such as; a beautiful pool, manicured grounds, a fitness center, and a pet friendly policy; promote a comfortable
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Walled Lake, MI

Finding an apartment in Walled Lake that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

