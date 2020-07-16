46 Apartments for rent in Walled Lake, MI with hardwood floors

Apartment List
1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Walled Lake
1309 DECKER Road
1309 Decker Road, Walled Lake, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1784 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom home and on a large lot. The pictures just do not do it justice the house has so much character. Kitchen has solid hickory cabinets, living room and dining room has dark walnut wood floors.
Results within 1 mile of Walled Lake
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Walled Lake
Redwood Wolverine Lake
2799 Heron Hills Drive, Wolverine Lake, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1405 sqft
Redwood® Wolverine Lake is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.

1 of 43

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Walled Lake
29208 Chesapeake Circle
29208 Chesapeake Circle, Commerce, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1568 sqft
Beautiful upper ranch condo in the Highly Desirable Maple Crossings, offering residents a club house, swimming pool, hot tub, gazebo & walking trails. Dining room w/ vaulted ceiling. Featuring 2 Bedrooms & 2 Full Bathrooms, both w/ Walk-In Closets.
Results within 5 miles of Walled Lake
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
3 Units Available
Encore Manchester
42359 Hathaway Ln, Novi, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1368 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1736 sqft
Sophisticated design, refined features and superior amenities, Encore at Manchester is setting the stage as Novi's premier, upscale community.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
$
7 Units Available
Spring Valley Apartments
37850 Spring Ln, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,180
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
1035 sqft
Located adjacent to the Farmington Hills Golf Club and only minutes from major interstates, this community is situated two miles from downtown Farmington. Community offers swimming pool, fitness center and has won several local awards.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
2818 Treyburn Ln
2818 Treyburn Lane, Oakland County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2800 sqft
Updated 2800 sq. ft., 4 bed, 2 ½ baths West Bloomfield Colonial (Willow/Union Lake) with three car attached garage and full basement. Two story foyer and hardwood floors in living room, family room, formal dining and library/study.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
24760 HIGHLANDS Drive
24760 Highlands Drive, Novi, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1708 sqft
IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY AND FRESHLY PAINTED! 2 STORY UPDATED COLONIAL WITH HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER NOVI SCHOOLS! CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR EXPRESSWAYS, LIBRARY, SHOPPING, AND RESTAURANTS.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
45300 W 11 MILE Road
45300 West 11 Mile Road, Novi, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2074 sqft
Country living in the City of Novi on 1.31 acres. Owner to furnish lawn care. Updated master suite, jet tub. Gas log fireplace. Open family style kitchen with Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors, wet bar.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
38391 CHURCHILL Lane
38391 Churchill Lane, Farmington Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1447 sqft
READY FOR AN AUGUST 14, 2020 MOVE-IN. ENJOY QUIET MAINTENANCE FREE LIVING IN THE PRISTINE SARATOGA FARMS CONDO COMMUNITY. Within walking distance of the Farmington Hills Golf Club and convenient to restaurants, shopping and entertainment.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
25678 ISLAND LAKE
25678 Island Lake Drive, Novi, MI
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3622 sqft
STUNNING LAKE FRONT FURNISHED CONDO W/ FINISHED WALKOUT & VIEWS OF THE WATER FROM MOST ROOMS. VENICE MODEL W/ADDITIONAL LOFT OFFICE OR 4TH BEDROOM. GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS ON ENTIRE 1ST FLOOR.

1 of 39

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
29628 NOVA WOODS Drive
29628 Nova Woods, Farmington Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2215 sqft
Beautifully appointed Nova Woods 2 Story, Fully Furnished, Huge Great Room with Fireplace, Cathedral Ceilings, Skylights and beauty hardwoods, First Floor Master Suite with spacious Master Bath, Separate Stall Shower, Flat screen TV's, 2 Walk in

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
43061 EMERSON Way
43061 Emerson Way, Novi, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2253 sqft
ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS 3 BEDROOM NOVI HOME. VAULTED CEILING. HARDWOOD FLOORS IN KITCHEN & DINING ROOM. FIRST FLOOR LAUNDRY. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AREAS AND EASY ACCESS TO ALL FREEWAYS. RENT INCLUDES LAWN SERVICE AND GARBAGE REMOVAL.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
39365 PLUMBROOK Drive
39365 Plumbrook Drive, Farmington Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2570 sqft
4 BEDROOM COLONIAL FOR LEASE IN QUIET FARMINGTON HILLS SUBDIVISION. 2 STORY FOYER WITH LARGE SPIRAL STAIRCASE AND HARDWOOD FLOORS. NEWER CARPET IN FORMAL DINING ROOM, LIVING ROOM, AND LIBRARY. SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
45331 COURTVIEW Trail
45331 Courtview Trail, Novi, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2384 sqft
VERY IMPRESSIVE FIRST FLOOR MASTER CAPE COD, MARBLE FLOOR FOYER, HARDWOOD FLOORS & CROWN MOLDING IN DINING ROOM. HARDWOOD FLOORS IN BREAKFAST NOOK & KITCHEN AREA. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS IN KITCHEN. GREAT ROOM WITH MARBLE FIREPLACE.

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
23921 Argyle
23921 Argyle Street, Novi, MI
5 Bedrooms
$4,650
4046 sqft
Stunning Colonial Home for Lease in Novi! - Stunning brick colonial in the much sought after neighborhood of Broadmoor Park.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Walled Lake
1685 TREYBORNE Circle
1685 Treyborne Circle, Commerce, MI
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
2088 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 2 STORY DETACHED CONDO IN COMMERCE! THIS 2 BEDROOM 2.1 BATH HOME FEATURES CERAMIC FLOORING IN FOYER, HARDWOOD FLOORS IN KITCHEN, BREAKFAST NOOK, AND LIBRARY.
Results within 10 miles of Walled Lake
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 16 at 12:16 AM
$
91 Units Available
Independence Green Apartments
24360 Independence Ct, Farmington, MI
1 Bedroom
$742
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,624
1578 sqft
This community has one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments equipped with hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy an on-site pool and sauna. Plenty of dining options along Route 5 and Grand River Avenue.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 16 at 12:31 AM
51 Units Available
Park Place of Northville
43001 Northville Place Dr, Northville, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,015
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1068 sqft
Residents enjoy an onsite sauna, tennis court, clubhouse, and concierge. Apartments are furnished and feature walk-in closets. Shopping and dining options available along nearby East Main Street.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 16 at 12:12 AM
10 Units Available
Summit Apartments
29925 Summit Drive, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1618 sqft
If you are looking for luxury, Summit Apartments is the place for you! Our stylishly designed floor plans, and multitude of amenities such as; a beautiful pool, manicured grounds, a fitness center, and a pet friendly policy; promote a comfortable
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
13 Units Available
Chimney Hill Apartments
6834 Chimney Hill Dr, Southfield, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1079 sqft
A stunning community near M-10 and I-696. This pet-friendly community offers spacious floor plans with attached garages, private entrances, and a private balcony or patio. On-site fitness center, business center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 16 at 12:27 AM
6 Units Available
Covington Club Apartments & Townhomes
33000 Covington Club Dr, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1813 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,720
1925 sqft
Vastly superior to other rental communities, Covington Club offers luxury condominium style living without the maintenance burden of home ownership. Covington offers open and bright floor plans, with cathedral ceilings in many units.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
307 N CENTER Street
307 North Center Street, Northville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1490 sqft
COMPLETELY REMODELED 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH DOWNTOWN NORTHVILLE CHARMER! THIS MOVE-IN READY COLONIAL WAS COMPLETELY REBUILT IN 1995 AND IS WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPS, RESTAURANTS AND EVERYTHING HISTORIC DOWNTOWN NORTHVILLE HAS TO OFFER.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
137 North Center Street
137 N Center St, Northville, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
600 sqft
Unit is tenant occupied. No showings until Aug.1. FANTASTIC LOCATION IN DOWNTOWN NORTHVILLE. 1 Bedroom 1 Full Bath. Apartment #2 features a kitchen with granite countertops, new cabinets and tiled backsplash.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
5283 COLDSPRING CIR.
5283 Coldspring Cir, Oakland County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1622 sqft
5283 COLDSPRING CIR. Available 09/01/20 BEAUTIFUL RANCH STYLE COUNRTY HOME --- COLDSPRING CIR. - BEAUTIFUL, RANCH STYLE, COUNRTY HOME IN WEST BLOOMFIELD. THIS HOME BOATS 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHROOMS- ONE BEING ATTACHED TO THE MASTER BEDROOM.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Walled Lake, MI

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Walled Lake renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

