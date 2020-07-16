Apartment List
/
MI
/
walker
/
apartments with garage
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:49 AM

46 Apartments for rent in Walker, MI with garages

Walker apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1033 Sunset Hills Ave NW
1033 Sunset Hills Avenue Northwest, Walker, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1293 sqft
Newly Remodeled 3 bed/1.5 bath in Walker- Lawn Care and Plowing Included in Rent - Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 1.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
3743 Jason Ridge Lane SW
3743 Jason Ridge Lane, Walker, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
Rethink condo life and enjoy worry-free living in the Jason Ridge Condo Development. This gorgeous, spacious 3 bed, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Walker

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
4134 Woodrush Lane
4134 Woodrush Lane, Comstock Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
Immaculate and spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome style end unit condo in Comstock Park Schools. Many updates! Fresh paint, neutral palette, new gorgeous tile backsplashes, updated lighting in kitchen and baths.New laminate flooring, new carpet.

1 of 11

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
West Grand
1340 Anderson Pl NW
1340 Anderson Place Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$995
1200 sqft
Three bed home with 1 1/2 baths and a one stall garage. Close to Harrison Park elementary school, near Alpine/Leonard area. $40 application fee (RLNE1314111)

1 of 20

Last updated July 16 at 12:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Creston
155 Burr Oak Street Northeast
155 Burr Oak Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1208 sqft
Old-world charm fills this Northeast home boasting tons of character from a bygone era. Step into the old-world charm of this beautiful Northeast Grand Rapids home featuring beautiful wood work, hardwood floors, and a spacious, flowing floor plan.
Results within 5 miles of Walker
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 16 at 12:32 AM
9 Units Available
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
Arena Place
55 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,454
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
869 sqft
This upscale, newer community offers a fitness studio, recycling program and rooftop resident clubhouse with an entertainment area. Each apartment offers energy efficient appliances, gourmet kitchens and balconies.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 16 at 12:17 AM
8 Units Available
Creston
Wyndham Hill
1851 Knapp St NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,084
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1085 sqft
Luxurious apartments have private patios, walk-in closets, and in-home washer-dryers. Located minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has lounge chairs, pool, and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
44 Units Available
Midtown
The Brix at Midtown
414 Benson Ave, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,252
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,713
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,367
1408 sqft
Contemporary homes with granite counters and nine-foot ceilings. Ample community amenities, including a fire pit, spa, pool, and bike storage. Pet friendly. By I-196 for a smooth commute. Near bars and restaurants on Michigan Street.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
41 Units Available
Michigan Oaks
Michigan Meadows
2233 Michigan Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1475 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Michigan Meadows in Grand Rapids. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 16 at 12:11 AM
4 Units Available
Northeast Grand Rapids
Greenfield Apartments
1640 S Greenfield Cir NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$970
711 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Allow us to captivate and spoil you in the relaxing, maintenance-free apartments at Greenfield Apartment Homes. Bask in a home filled with comforts and conveniences and an assortment of amenities that make it hard to ever leave.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 16 at 12:19 AM
11 Units Available
Creston
Central Park Place
2875 Central Park Way NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$982
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
942 sqft
Apartment amenities include washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, and well-equipped kitchens. Community includes 24-hour fitness center, yoga room, and volleyball court. Great location for commuters off I-96.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
2 Units Available
Midtown
Lofts on Michigan
740 Michigan Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,275
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1019 sqft
Residing in the Midtown Neighborhood, residents of 616 Lofts on Michigan get to experience all the new and historic amenities this area has to offer.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
2 Units Available
Northeast Grand Rapids
Hidden Creek Apartments
1513 Hidden Creek Circle NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,364
1150 sqft
Enjoy on-site apartment amenities, including a heated pool and a fitness center. Close to Grand Rapids Art Museum with easy access to I-96. Experience comfort with central air and a balcony or patio in units.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
116 Units Available
Springs at the Reserve
5700 Wilson Ave SW, Wyoming, MI
Studio
$1,104
662 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,242
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1151 sqft
Springs at the Reserve is a beautiful, luxury apartment community located in Wyoming, MI.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
23 Units Available
Springs at Knapp's Crossing
2550 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
$1,111
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,419
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1118 sqft
Bordered by thick beautiful trees and rolling green lawns, Springs at Knapp's Crossing is ready to welcome you home.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
18 Units Available
Belknap Lookout
601 Bond
601 Bond Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,480
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
984 sqft
Move in by July 25th and receive $500 off your move in on select apartment homes!. In addition, apply within 24 hours of your tour and we will waive the administration fee of $250.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
2 Units Available
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
Studio Park Lofts
122 Oakes St SW, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
$995
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio Park is downtown living at its best-an accessible location, energetic environment,and modern amenities galore.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
4 Units Available
Belknap Lookout
Icon on Bond
538 Bond Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1230 sqft
Rising nine stories above the rejuvenated Monroe North Neighborhood, Icon on Bond is set to become Grand Rapids' most recognizable and desired residential address.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
8 Units Available
Waterchase
3100 Waterchase Way SW, Wyoming, MI
1 Bedroom
$970
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished homes with hardwood floors and new updates. Community amenities include a basketball court, volleyball court and grilling pavilion. All units come with 24-hour maintenance. Near Prairie Park. Within minutes of I-96.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
1 Unit Available
Belknap Lookout
Homes at River's Edge
1001 N Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,675
816 sqft
1001 Monroe NW Apt. 405 Available 11/06/20 The Huron | One Bedroom - River’s Edge in Grand Rapids, Michigan is a brand new apartment building that is located on the river at 1001 N. Monroe Avenue just north of Downtown.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
East Hills
120 Eastern Ave SE Apt 7
120 Eastern Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
These gorgeous newly renovated condos make you feel like you're in a Spanish villa. The courtyard is sunny and open, with natural feeling landscaping. The kitchens are a designer's heaven, with new stainless steel appliances.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
SECA
555 Cass Ave SE
555 Cass Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
555 Cass Ave SE Available 10/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home just outside of Heritage Hill! - Beautiful, two story 1,200 sq foot 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home just outside of Heritage Hill.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Creston
1257 North Ave NE
1257 North Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
. Welcome home to your new beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home with a huge kitchen and newer windows throughout to let that fresh air and warm sunshine in. Just minutes from Downtown, GVSU, CC and all Grand Rapids has to offer.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Eastown
206 Fuller Ave SE
206 Fuller Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
Available 08/01/20 This spacious four bedroom house is in the perfect location! There is a nice big living room, dining room, big kitchen, and entryway on the main floor. There are all hardwood floors, and huge windows throughout.
City Guide for Walker, MI

“Michigan seems like a dream to me now / It took me four days to hitchhike from Saginaw / I’ve gone to look for America” (- Simon and Garfunkel)

Walker is a city located in Kent County, Michigan with a population of around 23,537. It’s mainly known for being a suburb of Grand Rapids, the closest city. Before it turned into a city, it was a township that was organized in 1837. It’s home to the Meijer corporate headquarters, which employs many of the residents, as does Bissell Homecare, inc.. It’s easily accessible via a number of highways and interstates, making it a popular choice for commuters to Grand Rapids. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Walker, MI

Walker apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Walker 2 BedroomsWalker 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWalker 3 BedroomsWalker Apartments with Balconies
Walker Apartments with GaragesWalker Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWalker Apartments with Parking
Walker Apartments with Washer-DryersWalker Dog Friendly ApartmentsWalker Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Grand Rapids, MIKalamazoo, MIWyoming, MIBattle Creek, MIHolland, MIForest Hills, MIKentwood, MI
Muskegon, MINorthview, MIGrand Haven, MIGrandville, MIEast Grand Rapids, MIRockford, MIZeeland, MI
Springfield, MIPortland, MISpring Lake, MIPortage, MIMuskegon Heights, MIBig Rapids, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Kalamazoo CollegeMuskegon Community College
Cornerstone UniversityGrand Rapids Community College
Hope College