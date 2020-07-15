61 Apartments for rent in Walker, MI with balconies

“Michigan seems like a dream to me now / It took me four days to hitchhike from Saginaw / I’ve gone to look for America” (- Simon and Garfunkel)

Walker is a city located in Kent County, Michigan with a population of around 23,537. It's mainly known for being a suburb of Grand Rapids, the closest city. Before it turned into a city, it was a township that was organized in 1837. It's home to the Meijer corporate headquarters, which employs many of the residents, as does Bissell Homecare, inc.. It's easily accessible via a number of highways and interstates, making it a popular choice for commuters to Grand Rapids.