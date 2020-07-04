All apartments in Walker
Find more places like 3743 Jason Ridge Lane SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Walker, MI
/
3743 Jason Ridge Lane SW
Last updated July 4 2020 at 4:29 AM

3743 Jason Ridge Lane SW

3743 Jason Ridge Lane · (616) 791-8181
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Walker
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3743 Jason Ridge Lane, Walker, MI 49534

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,895

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rethink condo life and enjoy worry-free living in the Jason Ridge Condo Development. This gorgeous, spacious 3 bed, 2.5 bath condo boasts an open floor plan, top of the line finishes and fixtures, and a 3-stall garage all built with premium, quality construction. Main floor laundry, spacious master suite, finished walkout basement, and insulated garage. Located minutes from downtown, adjacent to the Fred Meijer Standale trail to Millennium Park, and across from Harmon Park. This is carefree living at it's finest! Call Alex @ 616-648-0662 for showings. Showings start June 29th at the earliest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3743 Jason Ridge Lane SW have any available units?
3743 Jason Ridge Lane SW has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3743 Jason Ridge Lane SW currently offering any rent specials?
3743 Jason Ridge Lane SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3743 Jason Ridge Lane SW pet-friendly?
No, 3743 Jason Ridge Lane SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walker.
Does 3743 Jason Ridge Lane SW offer parking?
Yes, 3743 Jason Ridge Lane SW offers parking.
Does 3743 Jason Ridge Lane SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3743 Jason Ridge Lane SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3743 Jason Ridge Lane SW have a pool?
No, 3743 Jason Ridge Lane SW does not have a pool.
Does 3743 Jason Ridge Lane SW have accessible units?
No, 3743 Jason Ridge Lane SW does not have accessible units.
Does 3743 Jason Ridge Lane SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3743 Jason Ridge Lane SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3743 Jason Ridge Lane SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3743 Jason Ridge Lane SW does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3743 Jason Ridge Lane SW?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Walker 2 BedroomsWalker Apartments with Garages
Walker Apartments with Washer-DryersWalker Dog Friendly Apartments
Walker Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Grand Rapids, MIWyoming, MIKalamazoo, MIBattle Creek, MIHolland, MIForest Hills, MI
Kentwood, MIPortage, MIMuskegon, MINorthview, MIGrand Haven, MIGrandville, MI
East Grand Rapids, MIRockford, MIZeeland, MISpringfield, MIPortland, MISpring Lake, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Kalamazoo CollegeMuskegon Community College
Cornerstone UniversityGrand Rapids Community College
Hope College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity