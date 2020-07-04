3743 Jason Ridge Lane SW

Amenities

Rethink condo life and enjoy worry-free living in the Jason Ridge Condo Development. This gorgeous, spacious 3 bed, 2.5 bath condo boasts an open floor plan, top of the line finishes and fixtures, and a 3-stall garage all built with premium, quality construction. Main floor laundry, spacious master suite, finished walkout basement, and insulated garage. Located minutes from downtown, adjacent to the Fred Meijer Standale trail to Millennium Park, and across from Harmon Park. This is carefree living at it's finest! Call Alex @ 616-648-0662 for showings. Showings start June 29th at the earliest.