Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:35 PM

35 Apartments for rent in Temperance, MI with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Temperance apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Temperance
Redwood Temperance
1046 Sanctuary Way, Temperance, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1283 sqft
Conveniently located just off Lewis Avenue and adjacent to Monroe County Community College. Connections for full-sized washers and dryers, two full bathrooms and energy-efficient construction.
Results within 1 mile of Temperance

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Whitmer-Trilby
1639 Primrose Ave
1639 Primrose Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
1001 sqft
3 Bed/1 Bath Cottage with Fenced Double Lot - Cute 3 bed/1 bath cottage on a fenced double lot with detached garage and carport. Large master bedroom and spacious kitchen with dishwasher make this home ideal. Full basement with washer/dryer hookups.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Whitmer-Trilby
Brooke Park
1520 Brooke Park Drive, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$575
Available for rent now at Brooke Park is a spacious and beautiful 2 bedroom apartment! Make this space yours today! * 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom * Spacious floorplans * Full size refrigerator and stove * Laundry facility on site * Water, sewer, and
Results within 5 miles of Temperance

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Lagrange
3404 Maher St
3404 Maher Street, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$845
1274 sqft
Call Margaret at 419-508-5915 to schedule your showing. To view all of our places, or to apply online, check out 419Rentals.com.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ottawa
1944 Macomber St
1944 Macomber Street, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$575
We have a two bedroom apartment currently available at 1944 Macomber in Toledo, OH. The apartment rents for $575 a month and includes water, sewer, and trash.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
DeVeaux
LeParc
2144 West Sylvania Avenue, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$495
548 sqft
LeParc Apartments 2144 W Sylvania Ave, Toledo OH, 43613 We have a one bedroom Unit available at LeParc Apartments! New Carpet, fresh new paint, interior of apartment has been completely renovated.

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Lambertville
8104 HIGH OAKS
8104 High Oaks Drive, Lambertville, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2509 sqft
This home is for rent or for sale. Beautiful quality built home in Deerfield Woods, 4 bedrooms with master on the main.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lagrange
3515 Wersell Ave
3515 Wersell Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$700
864 sqft
3 Bed/1 Bath Corner Lot - Fresh Paint & New Carpet In This 3 Bed/1 Bath House In Toledo. The House Sits On A Corner Lot And Has A Picket Fence Around The Side Yard.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ottawa
2259 Isherwood
2259 Isherwood Street, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$625
1025 sqft
2 Bed/1 Bath Ottawa Park Ranch Home with Central Air and Large Deck - Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath ranch style home. Large living area with plenty of closet space. Washer and dryer included! Off-street parking available.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lagrange
545 E Hudson St
545 East Hudson Street, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$800
1281 sqft
3 Bed Home - LaGrange Neighborhood - ___***COMING SOON***___ **Call Buckeye Northwest Realty at 419-385-5555 to set up a showing. Great family home located on a very peaceful block of Hudson in North Toledo.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
Lagrange
220 East Pearl Street
220 East Pearl Street, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$750
1362 sqft
Cute three bedroom one bath with front porch for rent. Rear parking. Many features throughout.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ottawa
1938 Macomber St
1938 Macomber Street, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$575
We have a beautiful and spacious two bedroom apartment currently available at 1938 Macomber in Toledo, OH. The apartment rents for $575 a month and includes heat, water, sewer, and trash.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ottawa
2258 Torrey Hill Dr
2258 Torrey Hill Drive, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$450
563 sqft
We have a beautiful and spacious one bedroom apartment currently available at 2258 Torrey Hill in Toledo, OH. The apartment rents for $450 a month and includes heat, water, sewer, and trash.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ottawa
3140 Matson St
3140 Matson Road, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$495
542 sqft
We have a beautiful and spacious one bedroom apartment currently available at 3140 Matson. This building is in a great location that is close to Promedica, a bus stop, restaurants, and shopping.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
North Towne
5138 Hallgate Avenue
5138 Hallgate Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$850
1083 sqft
Warm and Cozy 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home with a fenced in rear yard. Detached garage Warm and Cozy 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home with a fenced in rear yard. Detached garage. Great place to call home. Call 419-343-5328 for more info

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
Five Points - Library Village
4118 Parrakeet Avenue
4118 Parrakeet Avenue, Toledo, OH
4 Bedrooms
$850
1281 sqft
2-Story with 4 beds and 1.5 bath and full basement. Large living room w/decorative fireplace. Master bed has adjacent office or another bed option! Finished area in basement with additional storage and laundry.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
Five Points - Library Village
3713 Hazelhurst Avenue
3713 Hazelhurst Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$850
1352 sqft
Move in Ready!! 3 Bedrooms, 1 full bath. Home completely remodeled and ready to be moved into. 1 car detached garage with fenced in backyard. Res-Room in basement. Formal living room and formal dining with built in cabinets. 1 year lease -
Results within 10 miles of Temperance
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
41 Units Available
Chelsea Place Apartments
4430 N Holland Sylvania Rd, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$900
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Peaceful apartment community with a variety of floor plans, 24-hour fitness center, pool and valet service. E-payments accepted for rent. Apartments feature washer/dryer, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
187 Units Available
East Toledo
Marina Lofts
625 Riverside Drive, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$885
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1092 sqft
Experience downtown Toledo riverfront living at the entry to the new Glass City Metropark.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Derby Village
6358 Elmer Drive, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1553 sqft
Featuring exceptional two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes, Derby Village offers all the space you need in the location you desire.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated February 22 at 03:11pm
1 Unit Available
Reynolds Corners
Oakwood Apartments & Townhomes
1599 Twin Oaks Dr, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$779
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sitting just off Twin Oaks Drive, this handsome development features a clubhouse and fitness center. 1-3 bedroom apartments and townhomes include amenities such as ceiling fans, air conditioning, walk-in closets and breakfast bars.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated January 25 at 09:24pm
Contact for Availability
Reynolds Corners
Arbor Landing
1302 Brookview Dr, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$549
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$669
781 sqft
Arbor Landing is excited to be now renting newly renovated one and two bedroom apartment in Toledo, Ohio.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Side
720 Spencer St
720 Spencer Street, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$795
1129 sqft
3 Bed/1 Bath South End Special On Spencer - 3 Bed/1 Bath Updated Home With Hardwood Floors In The Living Areas and Built-In Dining Room Display Cabinets. Beautiful Large Tile Kitchen Flooring. Newer bathroom Vanity.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ottawa
2155 Perth St
2155 Perth Street, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$465
540 sqft
We have a beautiful one bedroom apartment currently available at 2155 Perth. It is located within walking distance to the University of Toledo.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Temperance, MI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Temperance apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

