97 Studio Apartments for rent in Taylor, MI

21335 ECORSE RD
21335 Ecorse Road, Taylor, MI
Studio
$3,000
1276 sqft
Fantastic business and real estate opportunity. Lease or lease with option this well established neighborhood family restaurant. Updated appliances, hot water tank, and bathrooms. Access to inventory list and financials for serious buyers only.

11719 Syracuse St
11719 Syracuse Street, Taylor, MI
Studio
$600
550 sqft
Studio with 1 bath and eat in kitchen. New flooring throughout the unit. Stove and Fridge are included. Community Washer and Dryer. Utilities Included. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $1500. (2.

8720 PELHAM Road
8720 Pelham Road, Taylor, MI
Studio
$1,200
1200 sqft
* Great Business opportunity, across from a very busy park (see Pic) , Outdoor hockey, Baseball and High school football field * Property on the same side of Saveland Supermarket, Residential houses and business.

5871 TELEGRAPH Road
5871 Telegraph Road, Taylor, MI
Studio
$2,950
3700 sqft
***FOR LEASE ONLY*** High traffic location. 3900 sq.ft. for lease. previously it was a party rental place. Zoned commercial with 10 parking spots on the south side of the building. 3400 sq.ft. available on the 1st floor. 500 sq.ft.

25526 GODDARD Road
25526 Goddard Rd, Taylor, MI
Studio
$2,300
2240 sqft
PROFESSIONAL OFFICE SPACE FOR LEASE ALL ON 1 LEVEL, GREAT AND CONVENIENT LOCATION WITH HEAVY TRAFFIC ON GODDARD ROAD. LOTS OF POTENTIAL USES, LAWYER OFFICE, REAL ESTATE OFFICE, ETC., JUST TAKE A LOOK AND YOU WILL SEE.

22269 Goddard
22269 Goddard Rd, Taylor, MI
Studio
$1,200
1100 sqft
NICE SPACE NICE STRIP CLEAN MODERN HIGHLY VISIBLE ON GODDARD RD. MANY STRONG NEIGHBORING BUSINESSES AND LONG TERM TENANTS THIS 1100 SQ.FT.

12680 ALLEN Road
12680 Allen Road, Taylor, MI
Studio
$2,500
5000 sqft
EXCELLENT LOCATION ON ALLEN RD IN TAYLOR. MANY POSSIBILITIES CAN BE DONE AT THIS LOCATION.HUGE PARKING LOT. CALL LISTING AGENT FOR DETAILS AND SHOWINGS.
Southwest Outer Drive
20219 CARLYSLE Street
20219 Carlysle Street, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$5,500
3000 sqft
THIS FORMER RESTAURANT WAS COMPLETELY REMODELED IN 2018 AND IS READY TO GO..INCLUDED IN THE LEASE IS ALL EQUIPMENT.(NEWER) AND INVENTORY...REFRIG. STOVE, POTS, PANS, TABLES AND CHAIRS, ETC...THIS IS A DEFINITE MUST SEE...

Dearborn Heights
25948 VAN BORN Road
25948 Van Born Rd, Dearborn Heights, MI
Studio
$2,500
1945 sqft
Opportunity to design to your specifications and open a business in the popular Dearborn Heights area. Near automotive shops, and car dealerships.
Duvall - Edison
2021 MONROE Street
2021 Monroe Street, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$2,000
8031 sqft
Perfect Location on Monroe in Dearborn near Ford offices. Approx. 1200 sq ft that can be used for doctor, dentist, lawyer, accountant, and many more! Suite on main floor.

Volks
24418 Michigan avenue Avenue
24418 Michigan Avenue, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$3,500
5816 sqft
GREAT LOCATION NOW AVAILABLE ON MICHIGAN AVENUE. OVER 3500 SQ FEET SURROUNDED BY MANY NEW HOTEL DEVELOPMENTS CAR DEALERSHIPS RESTAURANT FRANCHISES WITH HIGH CAR VOLUME TRAFFIC DAILY.

Southgate
13535 dix toledo
13535 Dix-Toledo Highway, Southgate, MI
Studio
$1,300
1400 sqft
Own your own business with Great visibility on heavily traveled dix -toledo road excellent location well taken care of separate furnace for each unit lav for each unit previous use hair salon huge windows in both units for extra signage and

Gindely
23500 PARK ST Street
23500 Park Street, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$4,800
10049 sqft
GREAT LOCATION. FOR LEASE BEAUTIFUL MEDICAL SUITE WITH 3200 SQ.FT. ALL ON ONE FLOOR.

Garden City
6623 MIDDLEBELT Road
6623 Middlebelt Road, Garden City, MI
Studio
$1,725
1300 sqft
Commercial building for lease in high traffic area just north of Ford Rd, great location to open your business, 3 private office’s, kitchenette, storage space, building was updated in 2016, corner building that gives you more exposure to your

Lincoln Park
3807 FORT Street
3807 Fort Street, Lincoln Park, MI
Studio
$4,000
4200 sqft
Commercial building for lease on high traffic area. Perfect location to open your new business. ( Liquor License Available ),,,,Call the listing agent for more information,,,,

Garden City
1812 MIDDLEBELT Road
1812 Middlebelt Road, Garden City, MI
Studio
$5,000
5400 sqft
Location, Location, Location !!! Up to 5400 Square feet available in Downtown Garden City. Great for office or medical Zoned C2, Retail & Office

Duvall - Edison
1307 Monroe Street - 15
1307 Monroe Street, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$600
380 sqft
West Dearborn Studio now available walking distance to Downtown Dearborn restaurant and entertainment. You'll be a block or two away from one of the area's best restaurants and bars like L.A.

Volks
24710 MICHIGAN Avenue
24710 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$2,000
575 sqft
ATTENTION PHARMACISTS, REMODELED, SUCCESSFUL PHARMACY (OWNER MOVED OUT OF STATE), IS NOW READY FOR NEXT BUSINESS OWNER, THIS IS LOCATED IN WEST DEARBORN ON MICHIGAN AVE. NEAR TELEGRAPH WITHIN A QUARTER MILE OF 12 DIFFERENT DOCTORS OFFICES.

Highland
23100 CHERRY HILL Street
23100 Cherry Hill St, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$1,800
1000 sqft
DENTAL /MEDICAL OFFICE BUILDING FOR LEASE IN A PROFESSIONAL BUILDING. 1,000 SQ FT DOCTOR'S OFFICE SUITE. FULLY REMODELED IN 2019. 3\4 EXAM ROOMS, 1 DOCTORS OFFICE, WAITING ROOM, LARGE RECEPTION, AND 2 FULL BATHROOMS.

Allen Park
7805 ALLEN Road
7805 Allen Road, Allen Park, MI
Studio
$2,400
1430 sqft
LEASE!!! PRIME CORNER -MEDICAL, RESTAURANT, OFFICE, FREE STANDING COMMERCIAL BUILDING. NEWER ROOF,WINDOWS, PARKING LOT, FLOORS, & DOORS. (20) PARKING SPACES CALL LISTING AGENT FOR DETAILS.

Dearborn Heights
25249 WARREN ST
25249 West Warren Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
Studio
$2,000
2340 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!! AMAZING OPPORTUNITY YOU DON'T WANT TO MISS TO LEASE.Excellent opportunity on this free standing Brick 2340 SQFT building located in a highly desirable Dearborn Heights Business District.

Dearborn Heights
24501 W Warren Ave Street
24501 West Warren Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
Studio
$1,600
3780 sqft
GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO OWN YOUR OWN BUSINESS. LOCATED ON BUSY WARREN AVE IN THE CITY OF DEARBORN HEIGHTS. LOW RENT. WARREN AVE IS GETTING WELL DEVELOPED BETWEEN TELEGRAPH RD AND BEECH DALY.

Southgate
15628 FORT ST
15628 Fort Street, Southgate, MI
Studio
$2,000
2000 sqft
Main Road Fort Street, Southgate Commercial space for lease. Total 2,000 square feet of open space, ready for your own build-out ideas. Zoned for any commercial business, medical, office or general business.

18800 HUBBARD Drive
18800 Hubbard Drive, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$7,400
12050 sqft
United Outstanding Physicians building space for lease. Office or medical space available on lower level. fully built out medical space on lower level. Great corner location, right off of M39 Southfield freeway.
Rent Report
Taylor

July 2020 Taylor Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Taylor Rent Report. Taylor rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Taylor rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Taylor rent trends were flat over the past month

Over the past month Taylor rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Taylor stand at $689 for a one-bedroom apartment and $897 for a two-bedroom. Taylor's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Taylor throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 8 of of the largest 10 cities in the Detroit metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Dearborn has seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Detroit metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,373.
    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,034, while one-bedrooms go for $795.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents remained steady over the past month.

    Taylor rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Taylor has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Taylor is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Michigan have been on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Lansing and 0.3% in Grand Rapids.
    • Taylor's median two-bedroom rent of $897 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Taylor remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Fresno (+1.7%), El Paso (+1.5%), Las Vegas (+0.6%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,059, $855, and $1,192 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Taylor than most large cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,289, which is nearly one-and-a-half times the price in Taylor.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Warren
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.2%
    1.8%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Dearborn
    $1,050
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -0.4%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Westland
    $750
    $970
    0.3%
    0.3%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,290
    0.7%
    -0.1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.1%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.3%
    -4.4%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    -0.1%
    0
    Novi
    $1,050
    $1,370
    0.8%
    -2.1%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    1%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    -0.2%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0
    -0.1%
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,100
    0
    0.1%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    1.2%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.5%
    -0.7%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.3%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,280
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    0.7%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0
    0.6%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.1%
    2.6%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0.2%
    4%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Belleville
    $920
    $1,170
    2.7%
    4.8%
    Clinton
    $760
    $910
    0.9%
    2.6%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

