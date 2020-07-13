/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:28 PM
21 Apartments for rent in South Lyon, MI with pool
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
17 Units Available
Kensington Park
30791 Jeffrey Ct, South Lyon, MI
1 Bedroom
$879
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$964
860 sqft
Located in growing South Lyon / New Hudson with its many new shopping and recreation alternatives, Kensington Park Apartments is truly a place to call home.
Results within 5 miles of South Lyon
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
28234 OAKMONTE Circle W
28234 Oakmonte Circle, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1276 sqft
Luxury rental in the desired Mill River community. You'll have access to the many clubhouse perks- fitness center, pool, tennis courts, and trails. Look outside your upper deck to the gorgeous pond view. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths with in-unit laundry.
Results within 10 miles of South Lyon
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
15 Units Available
Orion North Star
2820 Windwood Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,531
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
983 sqft
Picturesque apartment complex on wooded grounds. Community features an Olympic-sized pool, tennis court, playground and gym. Recently renovated units come with granite counters, in-unit laundry, dishwasher, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:21pm
15 Units Available
Brighton Cove Apartments
8699 Meadowbrook, Brighton, MI
1 Bedroom
$886
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,047
800 sqft
Brighton Cove is one of the premier living communities in Brighton, offering many advantages over the competition. Our expertly designed one and two-bedroom homes give you the quality and comfort of the premier lifestyle you deserve.
1 of 55
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
50865 CALVERT ISLE Drive
50865 Calvert Isle Drive, Novi, MI
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
3428 sqft
EXECUTIVE LEASE OPPORT IN ISLAND LAKES W/WOODED VIEWS FROM SPACIOUS DECK. NEIGHBORHOOD AMENITIES INCL TENNIS, POOL, GYM, TRAILS. 5 BEDR, 4.5 BATHS, DESIGNER KITCHEN, FORMAL LIV RM AND DIN RM GREAT RM OPEN TO HUGE EAT-IN KIT AND SUNROOM.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
405 FOREST Drive
405 Forest Drive, Brighton, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1316 sqft
Wonderfully maintained updated 2 story condo in the heart of Brighton, minutes to shopping, entertainment, dining, the Brighton Mill Pond and highways to any direction! Could easily be returned to a 3 bedroom.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
25678 ISLAND LAKE
25678 Island Lake Drive, Novi, MI
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3622 sqft
STUNNING LAKE FRONT FURNISHED CONDO W/ FINISHED WALKOUT & VIEWS OF THE WATER FROM MOST ROOMS. VENICE MODEL W/ADDITIONAL LOFT OFFICE OR 4TH BEDROOM. GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS ON ENTIRE 1ST FLOOR.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
16785 CARRIAGE Way
16785 Carriage Way, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1490 sqft
FOR LEASE OR SALE. BEST PRICED CONDO IN THE TERRACES, THOUSANDS BELOW THE COMPARABLE SALES- USE YOUR DECORATING IDEAS AND SAVE $$$$ POPULAR SOUTHERN EXPOSURE- ENTRY LEVEL RANCH. EXCELLENT LOCATION AND PRICE! I.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Bromley
3031 N Spurway Drive
3031 N Spurway Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2250 sqft
Lease a magnificent condo villa located in the amazing community of North Oaks of Ann Arbor where healthy lifestyle meets luxurious living! Beautiful light filled corner unit with gorgeous views of the pond commands the best location in the
1 of 47
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Bromley
2844 Renfrew Street
2844 Renfrew Street, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1400 sqft
Charming house on the north side of Ann Arbor for rent. Walk to Thurston or Clague schools, Kroger and many wonderful places to eat. Right around the corner from Bromley Park and the Thurston woods and pond.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
47611 Manorwood Drive
47611 Manorwood Drive, Wayne County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$4,150
3260 sqft
For Lease - Must See!! Fantastic opportunity to lease in highly sought after Northville Twp. This property has approximately 4,400 sq ft of finished space, with 4 bedrooms & 4.5 baths.
1 of 62
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
3622 Bay Harbor Drive
3622 Bay Harbor Drive, Livingston County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2200 sqft
** RE-GRAND OPENING OF THE PENINSULA COMMUNITY! COME BY FOR A PRIVATE TOUR JULY 17- JULY 19TH FROM 11-3 PM! SPECIAL INCENTIVNew Construction Split Level Condo Near Completion! Located in the desirable Peninsula Community.
1 of 56
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
49095 FREESTONE Drive
49095 Freestone Dr, Wayne County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
3143 sqft
ALSO AVAILABLE FOR SALE Welcome to this stunning 4 bedroom, 3 full & 1 half bath Northville cape cod, located in desirable Estates of Arcadia Ridge & boasting over 5000sqft of living space! A 2 story entry provides access to the formal living and
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
557 FOXBORO Square
557 Foxboro Square, Brighton, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1584 sqft
Hurry - this is the first time available in 5 years!! All new carpeting, newly refinished wood flooring, newer kitchen appliances, washer/dryer in unit, carport and plenty of extra parking, full basement, 3 large bedrooms, deck, water included,
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
49580 POWELL RIDGE Court
49580 Powell Ridge Ct, Wayne County, MI
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
4410 sqft
EXECUTIVE HOME FOR LEASE. GORGEOUS 5 BEDROOM, 4.5 BATH HOME SITS ON NEARLY AN ACRE LOT. DRAMATIC 2-STRY FOYER LEADS TO LIBRARY AND DINING ROOM W/BAY WINDOWS.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Plansmart
2622 TRAVER Boulevard
2622 Traver Boulevard, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1420 sqft
METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED CONDO IN THE TRAVER LAKE COMMUNITY. FEATURING 3 BEDROOMS AND A FINISHED LOWER LEVEL IN A GREAT LOCATION. LARGE ONE CAR GARAGE. NEW FLOOR ON FIRST AND SECOND FLOOR. VERY BRIGHT AND OPEN LIVING ROOM WITH A CORNER FIREPLACE.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Walled Lake
12102 ADDINGTON
12102 Addington Drive, Commerce, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1361 sqft
SHARP UNIT OFFERING 2 BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHROOMS. NICE OPEN FLOOR PLAN. GREAT ROOM. GAS FIREPLACE, FIRST FLOOR LAUNDRY. ATTACHED 1 CAR GARAGE. LEASE PAYMENT INCLUDES, WATER BILL, ASSOCIATION DUES, GARBAGE PICK-UP, SNOW REMOVAL AND LANDSCAPING.
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Walled Lake
29208 Chesapeake Circle
29208 Chesapeake Circle, Commerce, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1568 sqft
Beautiful upper ranch condo in the Highly Desirable Maple Crossings, offering residents a club house, swimming pool, hot tub, gazebo & walking trails. Dining room w/ vaulted ceiling. Featuring 2 Bedrooms & 2 Full Bathrooms, both w/ Walk-In Closets.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
16016 MORNINGSIDE
16016 Morningside, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1380 sqft
Great Location in Northville, less than 10 mins from Downtwon. Clean and move in ready ranch style Condo. Open floor plan with Balcony off the dining area. Neutral colors throughout, including the kitchen.
1 of 30
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
Walled Lake
12107 Addington Drive
12107 Addington Drive, Commerce, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1315 sqft
Largest of the 3 floor plans in highly sought after Addington Corners on a premium lot with TWO-CAR TANDEM GARAGE! 2 storied foyer leads you into the great room with vaulted ceiling and formal dining room.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
544 FOXBORO Square
544 Foxboro Square, Brighton, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1584 sqft
For rent is this beautiful completely remodeled upper scale finishes in a 3 level condo with a granite gourmet kitchen, new flooring throughout, master suite with walk in shower, laundry room in lower, private off the back, pool access, covered
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MI
Novi, MIRoseville, MIOkemos, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIBrighton, MIMonroe, MIOregon, OHSylvania, OHHarper Woods, MIWoodhaven, MI