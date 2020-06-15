All apartments in Shoreham
Find more places like 2630 Woodgate.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shoreham, MI
/
2630 Woodgate
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

2630 Woodgate

2630 Woodgate Drive · (269) 983-8051 ext. 101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2630 Woodgate Drive, Shoreham, MI 49085
Shoreham

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2630 Woodgate · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 920 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated 2 bedroom Condo in St. Joseph! - Come home to a spotless 2 Bedroom/1.5 bath condo in a quiet neighborhood located in Woodgate Condominiums!
You'll enjoy the fully equipped kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, and a walk in closet in the master bedroom.
This unit has an attached garage, two private balconies, plenty of closet space and what EVERY renter loves-- a washer and dryer!

Just a short walk to the beautiful views of Lake Michigan!

This well maintained rental includes water/sewer, trash pickup, snow removal, and lawn care.
No pets/no smoking.

This unit comes with the option of being fully furnished at $1450/month or non-furnished at $1350/month.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4197471)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2630 Woodgate have any available units?
2630 Woodgate has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2630 Woodgate have?
Some of 2630 Woodgate's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2630 Woodgate currently offering any rent specials?
2630 Woodgate isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2630 Woodgate pet-friendly?
No, 2630 Woodgate is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shoreham.
Does 2630 Woodgate offer parking?
Yes, 2630 Woodgate does offer parking.
Does 2630 Woodgate have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2630 Woodgate offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2630 Woodgate have a pool?
No, 2630 Woodgate does not have a pool.
Does 2630 Woodgate have accessible units?
No, 2630 Woodgate does not have accessible units.
Does 2630 Woodgate have units with dishwashers?
No, 2630 Woodgate does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2630 Woodgate have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2630 Woodgate has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2630 Woodgate?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

South Bend, INMishawaka, INElkhart, IN
Valparaiso, INPortage, INMichigan City, IN
St. Joseph, MIPlymouth, INGoshen, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

Indiana University-South BendValparaiso University
Bethel College-Indiana
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity