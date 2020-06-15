2630 Woodgate

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated 2 bedroom Condo in St. Joseph! - Come home to a spotless 2 Bedroom/1.5 bath condo in a quiet neighborhood located in Woodgate Condominiums!

You'll enjoy the fully equipped kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, and a walk in closet in the master bedroom.

This unit has an attached garage, two private balconies, plenty of closet space and what EVERY renter loves-- a washer and dryer!



Just a short walk to the beautiful views of Lake Michigan!



This well maintained rental includes water/sewer, trash pickup, snow removal, and lawn care.

No pets/no smoking.



This unit comes with the option of being fully furnished at $1450/month or non-furnished at $1350/month.



No Pets Allowed



