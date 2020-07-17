All apartments in Saginaw County
4866 S Washington Rd
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

4866 S Washington Rd

4866 South Washington Road · No Longer Available
Location

4866 South Washington Road, Saginaw County, MI 48601

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Recently remodeled 2 bedroom units. Multiple available. There will be minor variations for each unit as they are undergoing remodeling. Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE4016425)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4866 S Washington Rd have any available units?
4866 S Washington Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw County, MI.
Is 4866 S Washington Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4866 S Washington Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4866 S Washington Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4866 S Washington Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saginaw County.
Does 4866 S Washington Rd offer parking?
No, 4866 S Washington Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4866 S Washington Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4866 S Washington Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4866 S Washington Rd have a pool?
No, 4866 S Washington Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4866 S Washington Rd have accessible units?
No, 4866 S Washington Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4866 S Washington Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4866 S Washington Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4866 S Washington Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4866 S Washington Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
