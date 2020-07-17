Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Saginaw County
Find more places like 4866 S Washington Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Saginaw County, MI
/
4866 S Washington Rd
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4866 S Washington Rd
4866 South Washington Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4866 South Washington Road, Saginaw County, MI 48601
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Recently remodeled 2 bedroom units. Multiple available. There will be minor variations for each unit as they are undergoing remodeling. Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE4016425)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4866 S Washington Rd have any available units?
4866 S Washington Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Saginaw County, MI
.
Is 4866 S Washington Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4866 S Washington Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4866 S Washington Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4866 S Washington Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Saginaw County
.
Does 4866 S Washington Rd offer parking?
No, 4866 S Washington Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4866 S Washington Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4866 S Washington Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4866 S Washington Rd have a pool?
No, 4866 S Washington Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4866 S Washington Rd have accessible units?
No, 4866 S Washington Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4866 S Washington Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4866 S Washington Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4866 S Washington Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4866 S Washington Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Move Cross Country
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Bancroft Luxury Apartments
107 S Washington Ave
Saginaw, MI 48607
Bliss Park Senior Apartments
3205 Douglass St.
Saginaw, MI 48601
Castle Way Apartments
5955 Weiss St
Saginaw, MI 48603
Similar Pages
Saginaw County Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Lansing, MI
Farmington Hills, MI
Southfield, MI
Troy, MI
Flint, MI
Saginaw, MI
East Lansing, MI
Midland, MI
Novi, MI
Okemos, MI
Rochester Hills, MI
Auburn Hills, MI
Pontiac, MI
Holt, MI
Brighton, MI
Rochester, MI
South Lyon, MI
Farmington, MI
Bay City, MI
Burton, MI
Davison, MI
Bath, MI
Fenton, MI
DeWitt, MI
Haslett, MI
Howell, MI
Milford, MI
Lake Orion, MI
Portland, MI
Wolverine Lake, MI
Walled Lake, MI
Bloomfield Hills, MI
Northville, MI
Birmingham, MI
Apartments Near Colleges
Mott Community College
Lawrence Technological University
Michigan State University
University of Michigan-Flint
Northwood University