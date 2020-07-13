Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly parking

Looking for the best apartment living Rockford, Michigan has to offer?



Marcell Ridge Apartments has all you could want and more! Located just off 10 Mile Rd and Wolverine Boulevard, Marcell Ridge is situated with convenient access to local expressways, shopping, entertainment and much more. Our apartments boast spacious floor plans with ample space for all of your dйcor. Each includes full size washer and dryer, intercom entry, and an enclosed garage with remote. Once you’ve visited Marcell Ridge, you will know why Rockford’s charm is invigorating! Stop by today and tour your new home.