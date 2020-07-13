All apartments in Rockford
Find more places like Marcell Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockford, MI
/
Marcell Ridge
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:22 AM

Marcell Ridge

240 Marcell Dr NE · (616) 312-2324
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rockford
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

240 Marcell Dr NE, Rockford, MI 49341

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Marcell Ridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
parking
Looking for the best apartment living Rockford, Michigan has to offer?

Marcell Ridge Apartments has all you could want and more! Located just off 10 Mile Rd and Wolverine Boulevard, Marcell Ridge is situated with convenient access to local expressways, shopping, entertainment and much more. Our apartments boast spacious floor plans with ample space for all of your dйcor. Each includes full size washer and dryer, intercom entry, and an enclosed garage with remote. Once you’ve visited Marcell Ridge, you will know why Rockford’s charm is invigorating! Stop by today and tour your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $350 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit: 60 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Detached garage: included in all units.
Storage Details: Detached garage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Marcell Ridge have any available units?
Marcell Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockford, MI.
What amenities does Marcell Ridge have?
Some of Marcell Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Marcell Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Marcell Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Marcell Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Marcell Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Marcell Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Marcell Ridge offers parking.
Does Marcell Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Marcell Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Marcell Ridge have a pool?
No, Marcell Ridge does not have a pool.
Does Marcell Ridge have accessible units?
No, Marcell Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Marcell Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Marcell Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does Marcell Ridge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Marcell Ridge has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Marcell Ridge?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Rockford 2 BedroomsRockford Apartments with Garage
Rockford Apartments with ParkingRockford Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Rockford Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Grand Rapids, MIWyoming, MIHolland, MIForest Hills, MIKentwood, MI
Muskegon, MINorthview, MIGrand Haven, MIGrandville, MIEast Grand Rapids, MI
Zeeland, MIPortland, MISpring Lake, MIMuskegon Heights, MIBig Rapids, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Muskegon Community CollegeCornerstone University
Grand Rapids Community CollegeHope College
Aquinas College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity