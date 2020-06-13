/
20 Apartments for rent in Rockford, MI📍
Marcell Ridge
240 Marcell Dr NE, Rockford, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1000 sqft
Close to North Rockford Middle School and Wolverine Boulevard NE. Large apartments have an oven, a refrigerator, in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Community offers parking and a garage. Pet friendly.
Results within 5 miles of Rockford
Pine Ridge
4388 Pine Ridge Parkway Northeast, Northview, MI
1 Bedroom
$990
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled into a tree-lined neighborhood in Grand Rapid's northeastern corner, Pine Ridge provides a calm oasis while staying hear the city's main attractions. Dining, shopping, golfing, skiing, and major expressways are all mere minutes away.
Results within 10 miles of Rockford
Springs at Knapp's Crossing
2550 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
$1,011
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,703
1118 sqft
Bordered by thick beautiful trees and rolling green lawns, Springs at Knapp's Crossing is ready to welcome you home.
Creston
Aspen Lakes
1701 Knapp St NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,182
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1085 sqft
Stunning community overlooking the water and near Huff Park. Recently renovated apartments with in-unit laundry, updated stainless steel appliances and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, 24-hour gym, hot tub and garage. Pet-friendly.
Creston
Central Park Place
2875 Central Park Way NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,101
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
942 sqft
Apartment amenities include washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, and well-equipped kitchens. Community includes 24-hour fitness center, yoga room, and volleyball court. Great location for commuters off I-96.
Creston
Wyndham Hill
1851 Knapp St NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,182
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1085 sqft
Luxurious apartments have private patios, walk-in closets, and in-home washer-dryers. Located minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has lounge chairs, pool, and hot tub.
The Valley
4100 Whispering Ln NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$995
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,593
1492 sqft
Community features lush landscaping, basketball courts, and a dog park. Units feature washer and dryer hookup, kitchen pantry, and ample storage. Great location just minutes from Woodland Mall.
Northeast Grand Rapids
Greenfield Apartments
1640 S Greenfield Cir NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$885
711 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Allow us to captivate and spoil you in the relaxing, maintenance-free apartments at Greenfield Apartment Homes. Bask in a home filled with comforts and conveniences and an assortment of amenities that make it hard to ever leave.
Northview Harbor Apartments
2625 Northvale Dr NE, Northview, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$980
858 sqft
Located in a convenient, centralized location, this complex offers vaulted ceilings, satellite TV, refrigerators, hardwood floors, and an onsite fitness center and laundry facility. Units also offer disposals and ranges.
Northeast Grand Rapids
Cambridge Square Grand Rapids
1836 Mason St NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$726
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$807
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,089
1011 sqft
Cambridge Square Apartments is an affordable community on the northeast side of Grand Rapids, Mich., offering one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes.
Silver Lakes Condo
7007 Pinehurst Lane Northeast, Kent County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
3100 sqft
This beautiful Rockford 3 bedroom, 3 full bath executive condo boasts a dramatic entry to a stunning two story great room and offers breathtaking views of the golf course and water features of Silver Lake Country Club from all three inside levels.
1433 Mark St. NE
1433 Mark Street Northeast, Northview, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1470 sqft
1433 Mark St.
6875 Goldenrod Ave NE
6875 Goldenrod Drive Northeast, Kent County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1100 sqft
!!!!This is a fully furnished weekly vacation rental!!! Social Distancing and Shelter In Place Respite For This Summer Our winter guests have departed and our crew has spent countless hours cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting the cottage.
Creston
1317 Herrick Ave
1317 Herrick Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1554 sqft
NE GR 3 Bed, 1 Bath Home - Nicely updated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home on Grand Rapids NE side. To view our virtual tour, please follow this link: https://my.matterport.
4134 Woodrush Lane
4134 Woodrush Lane, Comstock Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
Immaculate and spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome style end unit condo in Comstock Park Schools. Many updates! Fresh paint, neutral palette, new gorgeous tile backsplashes, updated lighting in kitchen and baths.New laminate flooring, new carpet.
64 E Maple Street - Apt 2
64 East Maple Street Northeast, Cedar Springs, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1050 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath house conveniently right in Cedar Springs. This is a spacious and charming 1,050 sq ft home, offering a master bedroom, with its own walk in closet and attached bathroom.
3388 Eagle Creek Court NE
3388 Eagle Creek Court Northeast, Kent County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3388 Eagle Creek Court NE Available 05/18/20 Forest Hills Condo - Eaglecrest Condo Association - Welcome to 3388 Eagle Creek Drive NE.
365 W Muskegon St
365 West Muskegon Street Northeast, Cedar Springs, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2500 sqft
Completetly updated full house, new paint, flooring, and kitchen. Next to all the conveniences as well as half mile from 131. Very Large yard. Does not disappoint, hurry before one of the very few Cedar Springs rentals is leased.
Creston
1542 Lamberton Lake Drive Northeast
1542 Lamberton Lake Drive Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,099
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment on Lamberton Lake in Grand Rapids. 1) Large Living room 2) kitchen with bar area connecting to dinning room. 3) Large master suite bedroom. 4) 3 season porch overlooking Lake. 5) Laundry room.
Creston
1049 Evelyn St NE
1049 Evelyn Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1400 sqft
Newly renovated 3 Bedroom House in hot 49505 zip - Property Id: 234243 Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in desired Creston neighborhood with new flooring, fresh paint, remolded bathroom and updated kitchen! Enjoy the three seasons
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Rockford, the median rent is $602 for a studio, $737 for a 1-bedroom, $896 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,268 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Rockford, check out our monthly Rockford Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Rockford area include Muskegon Community College, Cornerstone University, Grand Rapids Community College, Hope College, and Aquinas College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Rockford from include Grand Rapids, Wyoming, Holland, Forest Hills, and Kentwood.