Apartment List
/
MI
/
portage
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:32 AM

49 Apartments for rent in Portage, MI with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2749 Tall Trees Ave
2749 Tall Trees Avenue, Portage, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2656 sqft
Beautiful ranch home with open floor plan and vaulted ceilings. The master bedroom has an attached full bath and walk in closet. Two more bedrooms and a full family bath on main level.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
3750 Tartan Circle
3750 Tartan Circle, Portage, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Enjoy the beautiful view from this upper level condo in The Lakes of Woodbridge. This updated condo offers two bedrooms and 2 full baths. Large living room with cathedral ceilings. Open dining area, spacious kitchen with slider to the deck.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
625 S Shore Drive
625 South Shore Drive, Portage, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
Welcome home to this spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath bi-level in Portage. Open floor plan includes kitchen with breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet space.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
4732 Westfield Avenue
4732 Westfield Avenue, Portage, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1304 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath ranch is a must see! Updated kitchen and main floor laundry-washer and dryer included. Half bath conveniently located off of the laundry room. Hardwood floors in all 3 bedrooms.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
2759 Glenalmond Drive
2759 Glenalmond Drive, Portage, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3860 sqft
This spacious 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home is located in the desirable Woodbridge Hills neighborhood, and overlooks the 7th hole on the Moors golf course! Open floor plan includes kitchen with maple cabinets and granite counters.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
7335 Oldenburg Lane
7335 Oldenburg Lane, Portage, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Currently occupied, available July 1. Four bedroom Ashton Farms neighborhood home in Portage. Open floor plan & vaulted ceilings. Kitchen with space for eating area & bar for casual dining. Stainless appliances. Sun room with sliders to the porch.
Results within 1 mile of Portage

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
11038 Portage Road
11038 Portage Rd, Kalamazoo County, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
You are greeted by a common entrance leading to this newer 1 bedroom condo. The kitchen provides ample counter space with stainless appliances.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
South Westnedge
1 Unit Available
742 W Kilgore Road
742 West Kilgore Road, Kalamazoo, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
Clean 2 bedroom, one bath condo in great location! Upgraded kitchen and bath, upgraded lighting, upgraded interior doors and hardware. Corner unit with balcony close to shopping, schools and bus line.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
10477 S Sprinkle Road - 1
10477 Sprinkle Road, Kalamazoo County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
800 sqft
Upper unit apartment with great light and beautiful country views all around.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Westnedge
1 Unit Available
Pleasant Avenue Apartments
750 Pleasant Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
650 sqft
Spacious bedrooms Formal Dining Area Balcony Air Conditioning Laundry Facilities (RLNE4402389)
Results within 5 miles of Portage
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 07:02pm
Arcadia
22 Units Available
Nottingham Place
704 S Drake Rd, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$700
3 Bedrooms
$905
White cabinets, tile floors and faux-granite counters. Pet friendly units located near Western Michigan University and other local schools. Close to nearby hotspots including SkyDeck, Central City Tap House, The Old Dog and more.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Arcadia
18 Units Available
Dover Hills
4520 Dover Hills Dr, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$785
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1050 sqft
You're going to love your new home at Dover Hills Apartments, one of the most premier apartment communities that Kalamazoo, MI has to offer.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
$
3 Units Available
Summer Ridge Apartments
5545 Summer Ridge Blvd, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,020
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
988 sqft
Fully decked out community complete with poolside Wi-Fi, state-of-the-art fitness center, sand volleyball courts and basketball court. Modern layout with built-in shelving, full-size washer and dryer and large patio/balcony.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
163 Portage St
163 Portage Street, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1002 sqft
CURRENTLY OCCUPIED - One bedroom, one bath downtown condo in the InterUrban Condominiums. A large beautiful deck that overlooks downtown, a one car garage with a locked gate entrance. The building is locked and a storage closet is provided.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Vine
1 Unit Available
813 Hoffman Ct
813 Hoffman Court, Kalamazoo, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,075
935 sqft
**FALL LEASING 2020** Cute Renovated Bungalow on Hoffman Court. Located off Locust Street in the heart of the Vine Neighborhood. This location is quiet, yet close to all the Vine Neighborhood amenities. A very short distance to WMU and K-College.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Vine
1 Unit Available
827 W Cedar St
827 West Cedar Street, Kalamazoo, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,485
1688 sqft
FALL LEASING 2020! 827 Cedar Street is located near the corner of Davis and Cedar, which is just east of campus and near the Lovell bus stop that runs to campus.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Vine
1 Unit Available
414 Davis St
414 Davis Street, Kalamazoo, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,440
1724 sqft
FALL LEASING 2020! This 5-6 bedroom, 1 and a half bathroom house is located in the Vine neighborhood, near the corner of Lovell and Davis Street and near the WMU bus route. Original oak woodwork and hardwood floors give this home historical charm.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Vine
1 Unit Available
819 Oak St
819 Oak Street, Kalamazoo, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
1674 sqft
Fall 2020! This property features 5 Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and is located at the heart of the Vine Neighborhood near the corner of Oak and Vine. Home has hardwood floors, an enclosed front porch, and a newer kitchen.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Vine
1 Unit Available
621 Minor Ave
621 Minor Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1678 sqft
**FALL LEASING 2020** Great 4 Bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home located in the vine district. Located on the first floor of this home is one bedroom, a dinning room, the living room and kitchen as well as an office space.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Vine
1 Unit Available
1407 Oak St
1407 Oak Street, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1240 sqft
**FALL LEASING 2020** Great 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath house located on the south end of the Vine Neighborhood, downtown Kalamazoo. Property features great front porch. On-Street parking only. TENANTS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL UTILITIES $300.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Edison
1 Unit Available
831 Franklin Street
831 Franklin Street, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
This upstairs duplex is a must see. Walk in off of the deck into a large mud/sun room. Cute kitchen has plenty of cupboard space. Charming living/dining room with ceiling fan. Hardwood floors throughout the main floor.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Millwood
1 Unit Available
3006 Emerald Drive
3006 Emerald Drive, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
This cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch is clean and fresh. Kitchen is open to the dining area and living room. There is also a walk in pantry/laundry area with stack able washer/dryer included. 3 nice sized bedrooms. Nicely updated bath with tub.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Oakland-Winchell
1 Unit Available
1739 Embury Road
1739 Embury Road, Kalamazoo, MI
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
5054 sqft
This unique and spacious home is located on over an acre lot in the City! Rounded plaster walls in some rooms, Architectural details through out. Center hall foyer leads to library w/ built -in book shelves.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
6234 E V Avenue
6234 East v Avenue, Kalamazoo County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
This spacious farmhouse has been totally re done from top to bottom. Fresh paint throughout. All new carpet upstairs. Walk into the back door to a large mudroom and laundry area-washer and dryer included.
City Guide for Portage, MI

Located in the heart of Kalamazoo County, Portage, Michigan is home to manufacturing plants for a number of major corporations. But that's not all that's in Portage; the city is also prized by locals for its huge network of historic parks and bike trails.

With a population of 46,292 (2010 Census), Portage may seem like a bigger city than it actually is, thanks to the presence of a large number of corporate manufacturing plants within the city limits. While Portage is known as a manufacturing headquarters for Stryker (a medical equipment company), FEMA (a hydraulic valve corporation) and Pfizer pharmaceuticals, it's even more famous for its 50 miles of city biking trails and 900 acres of park space. Because of this, Portage never comes across as a concrete urban jungle; rather it's an attractive, beautifully-landscaped cosmopolitan city that still manages to maintain its links to nature. It's also less than 15 minutes away from Kalamazoo, which means you can have the best of big city life without actually having to live there. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Portage, MI

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Portage renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Portage 3 BedroomsPortage Apartments with BalconyPortage Apartments with Garage
Portage Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPortage Apartments with ParkingPortage Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Portage Dog Friendly ApartmentsPortage Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Grand Rapids, MISouth Bend, INKalamazoo, MIMishawaka, INWyoming, MIBattle Creek, MI
Elkhart, INHolland, MIForest Hills, MIKentwood, MIGrandville, MI
Coldwater, MIEast Grand Rapids, MIZeeland, MISpringfield, MIGoshen, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

Indiana University-South BendKalamazoo College
Cornerstone UniversityGrand Rapids Community College
Hope College