studio apartments
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:40 PM
10 Studio Apartments for rent in Port Huron, MI
402 Quay Street
402 Quay Street, Port Huron, MI
$3,340
4000 sqft
2nd floor private entrance 4000sf with bathrooms and patio over looking black river. wide open floor plan.
1530 Pine Grove Ste 5-6
1530 Pine Grove Ave, Port Huron, MI
$1,500
1200 sqft
This suite has great lease terms. Suite has been remodeled with new paint and carpet and could be divided into 2 suites if extra space is not needed. Newly paved parking lot.
Results within 1 mile of Port Huron
3853 Pine Grove Ave
3853 Pine Grove Avenue, St. Clair County, MI
$1,800
1900 sqft
vGreat location on a main street, it is the best location in Fort Gratiot, near everything located in a very busy plaza.
3390 Ravenswood
3390 Ravenswood Rd, St. Clair County, MI
$1,500
4200 sqft
Main building for lease 60x72, 4200 sq ft, 3ph, Bus Bar, with two offices on Main Floor. 13 ft sliding door w 14 ft ceilings. Office & extra rooms 25x100 2500 sq ft, 200 Amp 3ph.
Results within 5 miles of Port Huron
1700 BUSHA Highway
1700 Busha Highway, Marysville, MI
$600
200 sqft
200 square foot office for lease within existing law office. Highly visible area in Marysville near Busha & Michigan. 1. $600 per month, Yearly auto renewal up to 3 years, Furnished optional.
316 Hoffman
316 Hoffman Street, Marysville, MI
$2,000
Zoned for heavy truck parking - immediate possession - land contract terms available. no building on property, no utilities to property
4380 Lapeer
4380 Lapeer Road, St. Clair County, MI
$1,000
651 feet of frontage available located on high traffic Lapeer Rd. 32 acres total. Front 7 acres is zoned Misc Commercial and the back 25 is zoned R1 Residential. Great opportunity to invest. Pole barn has electricity.
Results within 10 miles of Port Huron
5970 Rattle Run Unit C
5970 Rattle Run Road, St. Clair County, MI
$700
58 sqft
Great office space close to I-94. This space feels like new with fresh carpet and bathroom flooring. Utilities, tax, and maintenance included. Tenant pays for any phone or cable services needed.
5414 Lapeer Road
5414 Lapeer Rd, St. Clair County, MI
$1,300
2100 sqft
Excellent opportunity to lease a 1484 sq ft warehouse with an additional 616 ft of office. 14 ft overhead door leading to the warehouse. Showings prior to an offer will only be by reviewing video tour and photos.
3112 KING Road
3112 King Road, St. Clair County, MI
$1,500
2889 sqft
Beautiful setting to run your business. Currently used as a music store. Two existing offices with room for two more plus a handicapped bathroom and reception area.