All apartments in Plainwell
Find more places like Koehler Crossing.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plainwell, MI
/
Koehler Crossing
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:38 PM

Koehler Crossing

1100 North Main Street · (269) 685-1907
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1100 North Main Street, Plainwell, MI 49080

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit one bedroom · Avail. now

$605

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
Koehler Crossing is an elderly community located in Plainwell, Michigan that serves residents 62 and older or disabled of any age. Our community offers barrier-free units and the opportunity to stay active and social with a laundry facility, community room, picnic area, and more. Each of our 1-bedroom apartments include energy efficient electric appliances, extra storage, and patios. We are conveniently located 6 minutes from Meijer and Applebees, 7 minutes from Oaks Crossing Mall, Plainwell Public Schools, and Walmart, 14 minutes from Bittersweet ski Resort, and 17 minutes from Target. We are a convenient commute to Kalamazoo.
Rent based on income when assistance (RA) is available. Apply online today or call to learn more about how you can call Koehler Crossing home. Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE199096)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Koehler Crossing have any available units?
Koehler Crossing has a unit available for $605 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Koehler Crossing have?
Some of Koehler Crossing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Koehler Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
Koehler Crossing isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Koehler Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, Koehler Crossing is pet friendly.
Does Koehler Crossing offer parking?
Yes, Koehler Crossing does offer parking.
Does Koehler Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Koehler Crossing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Koehler Crossing have a pool?
No, Koehler Crossing does not have a pool.
Does Koehler Crossing have accessible units?
No, Koehler Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does Koehler Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Koehler Crossing has units with dishwashers.
Does Koehler Crossing have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Koehler Crossing has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Koehler Crossing?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Grand Rapids, MIKalamazoo, MIWyoming, MIBattle Creek, MIElkhart, INHolland, MI
Forest Hills, MIKentwood, MINorthview, MIGrandville, MIColdwater, MI
East Grand Rapids, MIRockford, MIZeeland, MISpringfield, MIPortage, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Kalamazoo CollegeCornerstone University
Grand Rapids Community CollegeHope College
Aquinas College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity