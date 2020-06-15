Amenities

Koehler Crossing is an elderly community located in Plainwell, Michigan that serves residents 62 and older or disabled of any age. Our community offers barrier-free units and the opportunity to stay active and social with a laundry facility, community room, picnic area, and more. Each of our 1-bedroom apartments include energy efficient electric appliances, extra storage, and patios. We are conveniently located 6 minutes from Meijer and Applebees, 7 minutes from Oaks Crossing Mall, Plainwell Public Schools, and Walmart, 14 minutes from Bittersweet ski Resort, and 17 minutes from Target. We are a convenient commute to Kalamazoo.

Rent based on income when assistance (RA) is available. Apply online today or call to learn more about how you can call Koehler Crossing home. Accepts Section 8.



