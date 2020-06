Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

This is a great business building in a great traffic location. MDOT states this portion of m-21 has the 3rd highest traffic count in Shiawassee county. This was previously used as an Ice Cream shop but could be used as any number of businesses. The building boasts concrete floors, very nice light fixtures and decorative metal ceilings. There is a partition wall that can be moved to divide the space as you wish. there is a drive through window on the west side of the building and plenty of parking. Please come see this building and location for your business.