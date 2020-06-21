Amenities
Newer townhouse condos in Okemos - 2308 Fieldstone Drive is available for rent. 4 bed / 3.5 baths. 2 year old townhouse. Okemos Schools. Open floor plan with high ceilings on the main level with the living room, kitchen with granite counters, and dining room and a half bath. On the 2nd floor is the master suite, the 2nd and 3rd bedrooms, and a full bathroom. Finished basement with family room, the 4th bedroom and a full bathroom. Washer and dryer included. Central air. 2 stall attached garage. Available now.
Lawn, snow, trash, and water included.
Rent $2400
Security deposit $2400
Sorry no pets.
$30 application fee for anyone over 18
Owner will manage after lease signing
(RLNE4115439)