Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

Newer townhouse condos in Okemos - 2308 Fieldstone Drive is available for rent. 4 bed / 3.5 baths. 2 year old townhouse. Okemos Schools. Open floor plan with high ceilings on the main level with the living room, kitchen with granite counters, and dining room and a half bath. On the 2nd floor is the master suite, the 2nd and 3rd bedrooms, and a full bathroom. Finished basement with family room, the 4th bedroom and a full bathroom. Washer and dryer included. Central air. 2 stall attached garage. Available now.



Lawn, snow, trash, and water included.



Rent $2400

Security deposit $2400

Sorry no pets.

$30 application fee for anyone over 18



Owner will manage after lease signing



(RLNE4115439)