Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

2308 Fieldstone Drive

2308 Fieldstone Drive · (616) 805-9515
Location

2308 Fieldstone Drive, Okemos, MI 48864

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2308 Fieldstone Drive · Avail. now

$2,400

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newer townhouse condos in Okemos - 2308 Fieldstone Drive is available for rent. 4 bed / 3.5 baths. 2 year old townhouse. Okemos Schools. Open floor plan with high ceilings on the main level with the living room, kitchen with granite counters, and dining room and a half bath. On the 2nd floor is the master suite, the 2nd and 3rd bedrooms, and a full bathroom. Finished basement with family room, the 4th bedroom and a full bathroom. Washer and dryer included. Central air. 2 stall attached garage. Available now.

Lawn, snow, trash, and water included.

Rent $2400
Security deposit $2400
Sorry no pets.
$30 application fee for anyone over 18

Owner will manage after lease signing

(RLNE4115439)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2308 Fieldstone Drive have any available units?
2308 Fieldstone Drive has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2308 Fieldstone Drive have?
Some of 2308 Fieldstone Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2308 Fieldstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2308 Fieldstone Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2308 Fieldstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2308 Fieldstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Okemos.
Does 2308 Fieldstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2308 Fieldstone Drive does offer parking.
Does 2308 Fieldstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2308 Fieldstone Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2308 Fieldstone Drive have a pool?
No, 2308 Fieldstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2308 Fieldstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 2308 Fieldstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2308 Fieldstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2308 Fieldstone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2308 Fieldstone Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2308 Fieldstone Drive has units with air conditioning.
