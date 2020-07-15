All apartments in Norton Shores
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

2832 Sheffield Street

2832 Sheffield Street · (231) 903-4427 ext. 2
Location

2832 Sheffield Street, Norton Shores, MI 49441

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2832 Sheffield Street · Avail. now

$1,095

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1207 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
accessible
Three Bedroom Home in Norton Shores - Completely remodeled three bedroom, one bathroom single family home available for rent in Norton Shores! Tucked away on a quiet street off of Seaway and Summit. Entryway leads to huge open living and dining areas. Great sized bedrooms and bath with plenty of closet space. Laundry and utility room off of the kitchen lead to the back patio, private backyard, and access to the detached two stall garage. Brand new appliances, flooring, and fixtures throughout. Tenant is responsible for all utilities (gas, electric, trash removal, water/sewer, and lawn care/snow removal). Renter's insurance required. No pets.

Security deposit is equal to 1-1.5x the monthly rent and determined based on application strength.

Application Fee: $35
Schedule a showing on our website: https://www.lighthousepm.com/vacancies/

Lighthouse Property Management is an equal opportunity housing provider. Lighthouse does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, disability, or familial status.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

