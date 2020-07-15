2832 Sheffield Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Three Bedroom Home in Norton Shores - Completely remodeled three bedroom, one bathroom single family home available for rent in Norton Shores! Tucked away on a quiet street off of Seaway and Summit. Entryway leads to huge open living and dining areas. Great sized bedrooms and bath with plenty of closet space. Laundry and utility room off of the kitchen lead to the back patio, private backyard, and access to the detached two stall garage. Brand new appliances, flooring, and fixtures throughout. Tenant is responsible for all utilities (gas, electric, trash removal, water/sewer, and lawn care/snow removal). Renter's insurance required. No pets.



Security deposit is equal to 1-1.5x the monthly rent and determined based on application strength.



Application Fee: $35

Schedule a showing on our website: https://www.lighthousepm.com/vacancies/



(RLNE5862125)