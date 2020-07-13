/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:32 PM
53 Apartments for rent in Northville, MI with pool
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
47 Units Available
Park Place of Northville
43001 Northville Place Dr, Northville, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,024
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1068 sqft
Residents enjoy an onsite sauna, tennis court, clubhouse, and concierge. Apartments are furnished and feature walk-in closets. Shopping and dining options available along nearby East Main Street.
Results within 1 mile of Northville
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
16 Units Available
Saddle Creek Apartments
43398 Citation, Novi, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,190
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
940 sqft
Large, upscale community with sand volleyball courts, sparkling pool and lighted tennis courts. Apartments are newly renovated with full size washer/dryers and white kitchen cabinets.
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
41283 Lehigh Lane
41283 Lehigh Ln, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1400 sqft
OUTSTANDING END UNIT - COMPLETELY UPDATED WITH VIEW AND ACCESS TO LAKE!! 3 LARGE BEDROOMS, 2/12 BATHS, LARGE UPDATED KITCHEN W/SNACK BAR AND SEPARATE DINING ROOM. UPDATED BATHS, WINDOWS, FURNACE, A/C, BEAUTIFUL CERAMIC TILE THROUGHOUT.
Results within 5 miles of Northville
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
$
96 Units Available
Independence Green Apartments
24360 Independence Ct, Farmington, MI
1 Bedroom
$742
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,624
1578 sqft
This community has one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments equipped with hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy an on-site pool and sauna. Plenty of dining options along Route 5 and Grand River Avenue.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
16 Units Available
Diamond Forest Apartments
23140 Halsted Rd, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,246
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1250 sqft
Recently renovated apartment homes with modern, spacious floor plans. In-unit washer and dryer and upgraded kitchens with modern appliances. Private patio or balcony with each unit.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
9 Units Available
Plymouth Heritage
12811 Heritage, Plymouth, MI
1 Bedroom
$860
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
850 sqft
Created with your comfort and convenience in mind.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:29pm
17 Units Available
Foxpointe Townhouses
26375 Halsted Rd, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1493 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,889
1600 sqft
***Huge Beautiful Luxury Townhome! Renovated from Floor to Ceiling. MUST SEE! $1633 Immediate move in!! Please call the leasing office for your personal tour. Preferred employee discounts for Police/Fire/Active Military.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
4 Units Available
Encore Manchester
42359 Hathaway Ln, Novi, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1368 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1736 sqft
Sophisticated design, refined features and superior amenities, Encore at Manchester is setting the stage as Novi's premier, upscale community.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
$
7 Units Available
Spring Valley Apartments
37850 Spring Ln, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,180
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
1035 sqft
Located adjacent to the Farmington Hills Golf Club and only minutes from major interstates, this community is situated two miles from downtown Farmington. Community offers swimming pool, fitness center and has won several local awards.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:16pm
25 Units Available
Pavilion Court Apartments
22675 Pavilion Dr, Novi, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1165 sqft
At Pavilion Court, your comfort is our first priority. We offer the quality you expect and the service that a professional management team can provide.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
12 Mile
12 8 Mile Road, Novi, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1150 sqft
Available 07/30/20 Beautiful 2BR 2Ba Renovated Condo Farmington Hills - Property Id: 272809 Note: video is old and would be for basic layout and size only.
1 of 55
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
50865 CALVERT ISLE Drive
50865 Calvert Isle Drive, Novi, MI
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
3428 sqft
EXECUTIVE LEASE OPPORT IN ISLAND LAKES W/WOODED VIEWS FROM SPACIOUS DECK. NEIGHBORHOOD AMENITIES INCL TENNIS, POOL, GYM, TRAILS. 5 BEDR, 4.5 BATHS, DESIGNER KITCHEN, FORMAL LIV RM AND DIN RM GREAT RM OPEN TO HUGE EAT-IN KIT AND SUNROOM.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
25678 ISLAND LAKE
25678 Island Lake Drive, Novi, MI
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3622 sqft
STUNNING LAKE FRONT FURNISHED CONDO W/ FINISHED WALKOUT & VIEWS OF THE WATER FROM MOST ROOMS. VENICE MODEL W/ADDITIONAL LOFT OFFICE OR 4TH BEDROOM. GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS ON ENTIRE 1ST FLOOR.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
16785 CARRIAGE Way
16785 Carriage Way, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1490 sqft
FOR LEASE OR SALE. BEST PRICED CONDO IN THE TERRACES, THOUSANDS BELOW THE COMPARABLE SALES- USE YOUR DECORATING IDEAS AND SAVE $$$$ POPULAR SOUTHERN EXPOSURE- ENTRY LEVEL RANCH. EXCELLENT LOCATION AND PRICE! I.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
19587 NORTHRIDGE Drive
19587 Northridge Dr, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1213 sqft
Northridge Estates 2 bed, 2 bath. Upper level, end unit condo.SPECIAL Remodeled Open floor plan that you will LOVE. Newer carpeting throughout.Newer lighting fixtures. New flooring in kitchen & dining room.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
47611 Manorwood Drive
47611 Manorwood Drive, Wayne County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$4,150
3260 sqft
For Lease - Must See!! Fantastic opportunity to lease in highly sought after Northville Twp. This property has approximately 4,400 sq ft of finished space, with 4 bedrooms & 4.5 baths.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
19255 SURREY Lane
19255 Surrey Ln, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1177 sqft
Clean condo for Lease. Carport (2 cars #41) Pets negotiable (up to 50 lbs). Application fee paid by cash or money order $40 per adult 18 years or older.
1 of 56
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
49095 FREESTONE Drive
49095 Freestone Dr, Wayne County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
3143 sqft
ALSO AVAILABLE FOR SALE Welcome to this stunning 4 bedroom, 3 full & 1 half bath Northville cape cod, located in desirable Estates of Arcadia Ridge & boasting over 5000sqft of living space! A 2 story entry provides access to the formal living and
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
49580 POWELL RIDGE Court
49580 Powell Ridge Ct, Wayne County, MI
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
4410 sqft
EXECUTIVE HOME FOR LEASE. GORGEOUS 5 BEDROOM, 4.5 BATH HOME SITS ON NEARLY AN ACRE LOT. DRAMATIC 2-STRY FOYER LEADS TO LIBRARY AND DINING ROOM W/BAY WINDOWS.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
39205 LYNDON Street
39205 Lyndon Street, Livonia, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1162 sqft
WELCOME HOME TO THIS LOVELY NORTHWEST LIVONIA RANCH HOME~3 BEDROOMS~1.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
27868 DECLARATION Road
27868 Declaration Rd, Novi, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1051 sqft
VERY CLEAN LIKE-NEW CONDO FOR LEASE IN LIBERTY PARK COMMUNITY IN NOVI. 2 BEDROOMS AND 2.1 BATHS. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH NEW GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, GLASS TOP STOVE, GARBAGE DISPOSAL, AND KITCHEN LIGHTING. NEW FLOORING IN ENTRY.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
28367 DECLARATION Drive
28367 Declaration Drive, Novi, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,780
2280 sqft
CORP LEASE, 2 YRS OR MORE PREFERRED. NEW 4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH COLONIAL IN POPULAR LIBERTY PARK SUB. 2 STORY HARDWOOD FOYER. BRIGHT AND OPEN LAYOUT, SPACIOUS LOFT, LARGE MASTER SUITE. MASTER BATH HAS SEPARATE SHOWER & TUB.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
16016 MORNINGSIDE
16016 Morningside, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1380 sqft
Great Location in Northville, less than 10 mins from Downtwon. Clean and move in ready ranch style Condo. Open floor plan with Balcony off the dining area. Neutral colors throughout, including the kitchen.
Results within 10 miles of Northville
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
22 Units Available
83 West
6423 Silverbrook W, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,642
1394 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,726
1791 sqft
Welcome to 83 West, formerly Silverbrooke Villa, a residential community featuring Two & Three bedroom apartments and townhomes in West Bloomfield, MI.
Similar Pages
Northville 1 BedroomsNorthville 2 BedroomsNorthville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorthville 3 BedroomsNorthville Accessible ApartmentsNorthville Apartments under $1,000
Northville Apartments under $1,100Northville Apartments under $1,200Northville Apartments with BalconyNorthville Apartments with GymNorthville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorthville Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MI
Novi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIUtica, MIDexter, MIBloomfield Hills, MIMount Morris, MILake Orion, MIClawson, MI