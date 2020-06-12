/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
18 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Niles, MI
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
803 Regent Street
803 Regent Street, Niles, MI
2 Bedrooms
$700
1000 sqft
This beautiful 2 bed 1 bath duplex in Niles features hardwood floors and a claw foot tub, making this a must see! Tons of vintage charm plus washer and dryer hook-ups, off street parking, and a great location- close proximity to local restaurants
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
1731 Oak St- E
1731 Oak St, Niles, MI
2 Bedrooms
$675
625 sqft
Included heat, water, sewer & trash. Tenant pays electric! Due to major remodeling and upgrades in 2006-2009, there is a nice individual personality to the appearance of each apartment.
Results within 10 miles of Niles
Last updated June 12
40 Units Available
Prosper South Bend
3001 E Jefferson Blvd, South Bend, IN
2 Bedrooms
$710
983 sqft
Located in South Bend, Indiana, Prosper Apartments features one, two and three-bedroom apartments in addition to community amenities, which include a playground, theatre room, dog park, 24-Hour Fitness Center, pool, tanning bed, large community room
Last updated June 12
18 Units Available
Edison Pointe
3902 Saint Andrews Cir, Mishawaka, IN
2 Bedrooms
$840
1050 sqft
A modern community with resort features including an indoor pool with a jacuzzi, an outdoor pool and two community centers. Open floor plans, private patios and balconies, and modern appliances provided.
Last updated June 12
25 Units Available
Main Street Village Apartments
5504 Town Center Dr, Mishawaka, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1056 sqft
Conveniently situated close to I-90, University of Notre Dame and University Park Mall. Units have hardwood floors, air conditioning, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour gym, clubhouse, concierge, pool and sauna.
Last updated June 12
Northeast South Bend
153 Units Available
The Foundry Lofts & Apartments
1233 N Eddy St, South Bend, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
998 sqft
Community offers residents garage parking, 24-hour fitness center, theater room, and tanning salon. Furnished apartments available. Units have 10-foot ceilings and fully equipped kitchens. Notre Dame Stadium and Morris Park Country Club are both nearby.
Last updated June 12
Northeast South Bend
8 Units Available
The Pointe at St Joseph
307 E Lasalle Ave, South Bend, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1067 sqft
Newly remodeled one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with stainless appliances, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym and bike storage. Less then five minutes from Notre Dame, St. Joseph River.
Last updated June 12
18 Units Available
The Addison on Main Apartments of Mishawaka
116 Charleston Dr, Mishawaka, IN
2 Bedrooms
$785
Located in a park-like setting near Penn-Harris schools. Modern apartments with updated appliances. On-site playground, grill area and dog park. Cats welcomed, too. Minutes from shops on the northeast side of the community.
Last updated June 12
19 Units Available
Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Mishawaka
302 Village Dr, Mishawaka, IN
2 Bedrooms
$810
Located just 10 minutes away from Notre Dame, Williamsburg on the Lake units come with outdoor space and dishwashers. Community access to pool, sauna, gym and tennis courts. All units are pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12
25 Units Available
Williamsburg on the Lake Mishawaka II
304 Village Dr, Mishawaka, IN
2 Bedrooms
$795
Large layouts with abundant storage and modern kitchens. Pet-friendly. Community amenities include a fishing lake, tennis courts, and cardio center. Conveniently located near McKinley Avenue.
Last updated June 12
32 Units Available
Carriage House Mishawaka II
118 Charleston Dr, Mishawaka, IN
2 Bedrooms
$825
Spacious living and dining rooms, central heating and air, and ample closet space. Patio or balcony with every unit. Conveniently located near Penn-Harris schools, entertainment, shopping, and restaurants.
Last updated June 12
13 Units Available
University Park Apartments
5630 University Park Dr, Mishawaka, IN
2 Bedrooms
$870
Located just minutes away from shopping and dining, and close to University of Notre Dame. Peaceful community with pool, sauna, tennis court, and dog park. Spacious apartments with extra storage.
Last updated June 12
Contact for Availability
Irish Flats
18490 Dunn Rd, St. Joseph County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$935
813 sqft
Meet Irish Flats - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom.
Last updated June 12
6 Units Available
Summer Place Apartments
825 Summer Place Ln, Mishawaka, IN
2 Bedrooms
$878
1013 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments with hardwood floors and washers and dryers. Pool available. Pets welcome. Shops and restaurants within walking distance. Saint Joseph Valley Memorial Park down the street. Proximity to I-80 a plus for commuters.
Last updated June 12
40 Units Available
The Villas on Fir
6205 North Fir Road, Granger, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1396 sqft
The Villas on Fir Apartments in Granger, IN offers a luxurious lifestyle experience similar to living in a single-family home, with the added benefit of maintenance-free living! Enjoy your spacious, open floorplans, and wow-worthy amenities that
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
6103 Rockefellar Court
6103 Rockefeller Court, Mishawaka, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1144 sqft
6103 Rockefellar Court Available 07/08/20 2 Bedroom Granger Home in Penn Schools District - ***AVAILABLE JULY 8TH, 2020 ***SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY***OCCUPIED*** A modern Granger Villa located in Main Street Villas close to shopping and
Last updated June 12
LaSalle Park
1 Unit Available
130 North Kenmore Street
130 North Kenmore Street, South Bend, IN
2 Bedrooms
$700
725 sqft
This home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, kitchen, living room, utility room, 1 car garage, a fenced backyard. Tenant pays all utilities. This home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, kitchen, living room, utility room, 1 car garage, a fenced backyard.
1 of 12
Last updated April 4
West Washington
1 Unit Available
222 S Taylor Street
222 South Taylor Street, South Bend, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1312 sqft
Total renovation completed in this charming 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 car garage 1 story home, a short 2 block walk to downtown offices, Tippicanoe Place and many other restaurants, and baseball stadium.