/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:18 AM
16 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Milford, MI
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood White Lake
130 Abbey Blvd., Milford, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
1395 sqft
Redwood White Lake is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
533 Hickory Street
533 Hickory St, Milford, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1080 sqft
IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! Located two blocks from the heart of downtown Milford. Very clean2 bedroom, 1.5 bath 1/2 duplex for rent. Unit feature original hardwood thru-out, recently updated full ceramic bath, basement with laundry area, large backyard. 1.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Milford
660 VILLAGE Lane
660 Village Lane, Milford, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1382 sqft
Outstanding Townhouse Condo. Enjoy Comfortable Open Living Spaces Filled w/ Natural Light. The Chef and Entertainer will Love the.
Results within 5 miles of Milford
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
17 Units Available
Kensington Park
30791 Jeffrey Ct, South Lyon, MI
1 Bedroom
$879
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$964
860 sqft
Located in growing South Lyon / New Hudson with its many new shopping and recreation alternatives, Kensington Park Apartments is truly a place to call home.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Wixom
1239 Morningdove
1239 Morningdove, Wixom, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1705 sqft
Charming ranch home in Wixom! - Move right in to this charming ranch home in Wixom. Three bedrooms, two and half baths. Large kitchen with a ton of cabinet and counter space. Family room with natural fireplace and formal dining room.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Highland
1555 N Milford Road
1555 North Milford Road, Oakland County, MI
Studio
$1,200
1100 sqft
Beautifully renovated historic home in a prime location available for lease. Several options are available: 200-2,000 SF. Phone system & cat (5) cable throughout. All set up for offices. Priced to lease. Immediate possession.
Results within 10 miles of Milford
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
$
Contact for Availability
Walled Lake
Redwood Wolverine Lake
2799 Heron Hills Drive, Wolverine Lake, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1405 sqft
Redwood® Wolverine Lake is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
4 Units Available
Encore Manchester
42359 Hathaway Ln, Novi, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1368 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1736 sqft
Sophisticated design, refined features and superior amenities, Encore at Manchester is setting the stage as Novi's premier, upscale community.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Commerce Township
2649 Grove Circle, Wolverine Lake, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1294 sqft
Redwood® Commerce Township is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
Walled Lake
212 Lake Village Dr.
212 Lake Village Drive, Walled Lake, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
942 sqft
Charming two bedroom condo for lease in the highly sought after Walled Lake area. Extremely spacious home with bay window in the living room. Nicely sized kitchen with dining area. Two and half baths; bathroom on every level. Move right in.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Walled Lake
425 OLD PINE Way
425 Old Pine Way, Walled Lake, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1139 sqft
Gorgeous, premium, updated condominium, end unit, freshly painted with soft neutral gray, new kitchen, new flooring, new carpeting, new lighting, new bath, stainless steel appliances, gorgeous....
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
25678 ISLAND LAKE
25678 Island Lake Drive, Novi, MI
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3622 sqft
STUNNING LAKE FRONT FURNISHED CONDO W/ FINISHED WALKOUT & VIEWS OF THE WATER FROM MOST ROOMS. VENICE MODEL W/ADDITIONAL LOFT OFFICE OR 4TH BEDROOM. GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS ON ENTIRE 1ST FLOOR.
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Walled Lake
1309 DECKER Road
1309 Decker Road, Walled Lake, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1784 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom home and on a large lot. The pictures just do not do it justice the house has so much character. Kitchen has solid hickory cabinets, living room and dining room has dark walnut wood floors.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Walled Lake
1201 ABIGAIL
1201 Abigail Ct, Commerce, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1656 sqft
Newer carpet and paint throughout this entire wonderful 3 bed room 2 bath end unit condominium located in Trillium Park. Large master suite w/ walk in closets and large bath w/ double sinks.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
23921 Argyle
23921 Argyle Street, Novi, MI
5 Bedrooms
$4,650
4046 sqft
Stunning Colonial Home for Lease in Novi! - Stunning brick colonial in the much sought after neighborhood of Broadmoor Park.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
28558 TRACI Trail
28558 Traci Trl, Novi, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1541 sqft
End unit Townhome built in 2015 in Novi. 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom with 2 attached garage. Granite counter-top in the kitchen. Situated in woods, quite neighborhood. Novi school. Close to shopping mall. Easy access to highway.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
Roseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MINorthville, MIUtica, MIDexter, MIBloomfield Hills, MIMount Morris, MILake Orion, MI