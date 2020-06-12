/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:30 PM
19 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Milford, MI
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
508 W Huron St
508 West Huron Street, Milford, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1900 sqft
Huron River Front Home on a beautiful picturesque lot. Completeley updated from top to bottom including kitchen, baths, carpet and paint. walk to town or jump in your canoe and paddle to the park.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
319 Hickory Street
319 Hickory Street, Milford, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1400 sqft
Call the Village of Milford home with this incredible rental opportunity! Located in the heart of downtown Milford, this historic home is full of character and charm.
Results within 5 miles of Milford
1 of 49
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
2340 MEDINAH Court
2340 Medinah Court, Commerce, MI
Beautiful custom, 4 bedroom home with so many extras! Two-story foyer with access to large dining room, half bath, private office. Just beyond curved staircase, two-story great room, with focal point fireplace.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
1648 Lombardy
1648 Lombardy, Oakland County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Just minutes from several restaurant options and Public boating access for White Lake, this turn-key Highland beauty is waiting for you to call it home! From the moment you step inside you’ll notice the high ceilings in the living room, soft gray
Results within 10 miles of Milford
1 of 50
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
3290 EDGEWOOD PARK Drive
3290 Edgewood Park Drive, Commerce, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2125 sqft
LOWER STRAITS All-sports lakefront living! This ranch on the very desirous Edgewood Park Drive is on private Lower Straits Lake overlooks the 4th fairway of the country club golf course and gives one the perfect location to enjoy a rare opportunity
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Walled Lake
1 Unit Available
1430 Thurston St
1430 Thurston Street, Wolverine Lake, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
864 sqft
Freshly painted 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch style home with basement. Fenced back yard. Baseboard heat. Well water. Very close to association beach and park. All sports Wolverine Lake Privileges. $30 annual fee for access. Tenant pays gas and lights.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1133 E Lake Dr
1133 East Lake Drive, Novi, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Time for summer on the lake. This recently renovated, lakefront house combines the best of all worlds. Perfect location for work and play with excellent schools. Ideally located in the heart of key arteries: 696, 275, M5, 96.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
26304 FIELDSTONE Drive
26304 Fielstone Drive, Novi, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2332 sqft
Desirable end unit on private wooded lot. Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.1 bathroom condo in beautiful Island lake. Open floor plan, perfect for entertaining. Kitchen with granite counter top. Master suite includes a private sitting area.
1 of 31
Last updated June 7 at 07:18am
1 Unit Available
22892 Saint Andrews Dr
22892 Saint Andrews Drive, Oakland County, MI
Lease this beautiful 4 bedroom home located in the prestigious Tanglewood golf community! Sitting on almost 1/2 acre, with over 4600 sq ft, you're going to love living here.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
24248 Woodham Road
24248 Woodham Road, Novi, MI
Avaiblable Aug 1st, please contact Amy Chen @7342337517. Spacious 4BR 2.5Bath Colonial. . Family Room w/cathedral ceiling. Private Study Room. Hardwood Flooring to hallway, kitchen and eating area. Gas fireplace in Family Room.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
43061 EMERSON Way
43061 Emerson Way, Novi, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2253 sqft
ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS 3 BEDROOM NOVI HOME. VAULTED CEILING. HARDWOOD FLOORS IN KITCHEN & DINING ROOM. FIRST FLOOR LAUNDRY. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AREAS AND EASY ACCESS TO ALL FREEWAYS. RENT INCLUDES LAWN SERVICE AND GARBAGE REMOVAL.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
44692 MANSFIELD Drive
44692 Mansfield Drive, Novi, MI
BEAUTIFUL NOVI COLONIAL IN DESIRABLE JAMESTOWNE GREENE SUBDIVISION. THIS 4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH HOME FEATURES HARDWOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE FIRST FLOOR WITH CARPET IN THE FAMILY ROOM.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Walled Lake
1 Unit Available
438 OLD PINE Way
438 Old Pine Way, Walled Lake, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1639 sqft
Beautiful and bright 2 Story, 3 bedroom Condo Unit in desirable East Bay Village! The Condo features 3 big bedrooms, a huge walk-in closet in the upstairs bedroom, a covered balcony off the living room. Vaulted Ceilings, first floor Laundry Room.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
520 W LAKE Street
520 West Lake Street, South Lyon, MI
Walking distance to downtown South Lyon! Amazing schools, quiet country feel, yet close to 96 with access to all other major cities. Downtown area is quiet and cute with many different amenities just a stone throw.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
25927 JUNCTION
25927 Junction, Novi, MI
BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM HOME IN NOVI. BUILT IN 1997. NICE KITCHEN OPENS TO FAMILY ROOM W/FIREPLACE. CONVENIENT SECOND FLOOR LAUNDRY. NEUTRAL COLOR. FINISHED BASEMENT. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AREA AND EXPRESSWAYS. LONG TERM PREFERRED.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
28367 DECLARATION Drive
28367 Declaration Drive, Novi, MI
CORP LEASE, 2 YRS OR MORE PREFERRED. NEW 4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH COLONIAL IN POPULAR LIBERTY PARK SUB. 2 STORY HARDWOOD FOYER. BRIGHT AND OPEN LAYOUT, SPACIOUS LOFT, LARGE MASTER SUITE. MASTER BATH HAS SEPARATE SHOWER & TUB.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
41561 CORNELL Drive
41561 Cornell Drive, Novi, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1160 sqft
Gorgeous three bedroom detached condo nestled in golf community. 2 Car attached garage. Lovely hardwood flooring throughout first floor. Gas fireplace. Bright clean kitchen with ample cabinets, neutral counters and all appliances included.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
29420 WESTON Drive
29420 Weston Drive, Novi, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1623 sqft
NOVI'S PREMIER COMMUNITY "MEADOWBROOK TOWNOMES" LUXURY CONDO FOR RENT! WHY RENT AN APARTMENT WHEN YOU CAN RENT A BEAUTIFUL END UNIT CONDO! IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY, REMARKABLE VALUE ON LUXURY 3 BDRM CONDO.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Walled Lake
1 Unit Available
1201 ABIGAIL
1201 Abigail Ct, Commerce, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1656 sqft
Newer carpet and paint throughout this entire wonderful 3 bed room 2 bath end unit condominium located in Trillium Park. Large master suite w/ walk in closets and large bath w/ double sinks.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
Roseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MINorthville, MIUtica, MIDexter, MIBloomfield Hills, MIMount Morris, MILake Orion, MI