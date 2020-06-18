10507 W US 12

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

FOR RENT ONLY!! Well Maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch lakefront home, with great open floor plan, enclosed porch, and majestic lakefront views! Seller reserves the right to approve all Tenants and their applications. Commission is half of first months rent. This rental is for a one year lease. All interested parties must fill out an Application for the seller to review and approve. All adults aged 18 and over must fill out their own application. Also,needed is a copy of their Drivers License or State Id, Social Security Card, and 2 most recent pay stubs. No pets, no smokers. No Marijuana to be grown,manufactured or sold from this unit. Not for business use, for residential use only. Tenant needs 2500.00 for first months rent, and 2500.00 for security deposit, in separate Cashiers Checks . Application is in Associated Docs.