All apartments in Lenawee County
Find more places like 10507 W US 12.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lenawee County, MI
/
10507 W US 12
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:02 AM

10507 W US 12

10507 US Route 12 · (517) 403-4930
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

10507 US Route 12, Lenawee County, MI 49230

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1716 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FOR RENT ONLY!! Well Maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch lakefront home, with great open floor plan, enclosed porch, and majestic lakefront views! Seller reserves the right to approve all Tenants and their applications. Commission is half of first months rent. This rental is for a one year lease. All interested parties must fill out an Application for the seller to review and approve. All adults aged 18 and over must fill out their own application. Also,needed is a copy of their Drivers License or State Id, Social Security Card, and 2 most recent pay stubs. No pets, no smokers. No Marijuana to be grown,manufactured or sold from this unit. Not for business use, for residential use only. Tenant needs 2500.00 for first months rent, and 2500.00 for security deposit, in separate Cashiers Checks . Application is in Associated Docs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10507 W US 12 have any available units?
10507 W US 12 has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10507 W US 12 have?
Some of 10507 W US 12's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10507 W US 12 currently offering any rent specials?
10507 W US 12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10507 W US 12 pet-friendly?
No, 10507 W US 12 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lenawee County.
Does 10507 W US 12 offer parking?
Yes, 10507 W US 12 offers parking.
Does 10507 W US 12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10507 W US 12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10507 W US 12 have a pool?
No, 10507 W US 12 does not have a pool.
Does 10507 W US 12 have accessible units?
No, 10507 W US 12 does not have accessible units.
Does 10507 W US 12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10507 W US 12 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10507 W US 12 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10507 W US 12 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 10507 W US 12?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHLansing, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MIRoyal Oak, MITroy, MIDearborn, MIEast Lansing, MIPerrysburg, OH
Novi, MIOkemos, MIYpsilanti, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIFindlay, OHSylvania, OHDundee, MIJackson, MIMaumee, OHTemperance, MIOregon, OH
Belleville, MIBowling Green, OHMonroe, MISouth Monroe, MIRomulus, MISouth Lyon, MIWayne, MIPlymouth, MIAlbion, MINorthville, MIBrighton, MILivonia, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Ann ArborCollege for Creative Studies
Lawrence Technological UniversityUniversity of Michigan-Ann Arbor
Michigan State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity