74 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Kentwood, MI

Kentwood was incorporated solely as a means to prevent the nearby cities of Wyoming and Grand Rapids from completely annexing all of the land in the area.

Once known as Paris Township, the city of Kentwood was part of an area where an acre of land was being sold for $1.25 in 1820. The price of land has obviously gone up since that time, but this hasn't prevented a steady influx of new residents from coming into the city. In fact, there was a population increase of nearly 20% during the '90s, and although the rate of growth has slowed since that time, the population has continues to rise. See more