Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

74 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Kentwood, MI

Finding an apartment in Kentwood that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
107 Farnham st se
107 Farnham Street Southeast, Kentwood, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
800 sqft
2+ bedrooms 1 bath, full basement, remodeled, big fenced in yard, attached garage newer appliances, pets are welcome with $100 non refundable pet deposit, +$50 additional month rent.

Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
2708 44th Street Southeast
2708 44th St SE, Kentwood, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
950 sqft
Nestled in a quiet residential setting this recently renovated duplex home is within walking distance of Family Fare Supermarket, Walgreens, Kentwood Library, and Pat Patterson Athletic Field.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
The Knoll Towhomes of Ada
1040 Spaulding Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1369 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5264 Knoll Place Dr Available 08/07/20 The Cedar | Two Bedroom - Slab on Grade - WELCOME HOME The Knoll is one of Adas finest luxury townhome communities .
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
11 Units Available
The Fountains Apartments
3900 Whispering Way Dr SE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$899
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
975 sqft
Welcome to The Fountains, where the grand water fountains that inspire our name set a tone of serenity for the entire community. Feel yourself slow and relax as you take in each woodland and waterscape view.
Last updated June 13 at 07:07pm
5 Units Available
Pointe O Woods
4065 Pointe O Woods St SE, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$930
1000 sqft
QUALITY. COMFORT. HOME.Come discover the unexpected charm of luxury country living and comfortable city convenience. At The Pointe Apartments, you are minutes away from supermarkets, local shopping, dining and entertainment.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2121 Shangrai La Dr SE 2121
2121 Shangra-La Drive Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1500 sqft
Unit 2121 Available 06/15/20 Spacious 3 bedrooms Plus Extra big Bonus Room - Property Id: 113382 Beautiful 3 bedroom house with total 5 spacious rooms and 2 full bathrooms in the Duplex. Has big laundry room with new GE appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
30 Units Available
Ramblewood Apartments
4277 Stonebridge Rd SW, Wyoming, MI
Studio
$686
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$727
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$794
1039 sqft
Landscaped 185 wooded community with tennis courts, basketball, volleyball and walking trails. Giant fitness center. Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Close to I-196 and US-131.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
Woodlake Apartments
5001 Byron Center Avenue SW, Wyoming, MI
Studio
$737
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$864
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
1231 sqft
Newly renovated studio to three-bedroom apartments in a great location, minutes from Grand Rapids. Fully equipped kitchens with wooded views available and private patios or balconies in most units.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
10 Units Available
Waterchase
3100 Waterchase Way SW, Wyoming, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,015
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1154 sqft
Furnished homes with hardwood floors and new updates. Community amenities include a basketball court, volleyball court and grilling pavilion. All units come with 24-hour maintenance. Near Prairie Park. Within minutes of I-96.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
2 Units Available
Oldebrook Apartments
2334 Prairie Pkwy SW, Wyoming, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$762
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you’re searching for a cozy apartment in Wyoming, MI, Oldebrook Apartments is your perfect place. The charm of our lush green trees and serene natural water vistas are just two reasons our residents love to call Oldebrook home.
Last updated June 13 at 06:27pm
Heritage Hill
8 Units Available
Waters House
500 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,231
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1192 sqft
Waters House Apartments are located in the historic Heritage Hill neighborhood in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Michigan Oaks
48 Units Available
Michigan Meadows
2233 Michigan Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1475 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Michigan Meadows in Grand Rapids. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 06:50pm
Northeast Grand Rapids
3 Units Available
Greenfield Apartments
1640 S Greenfield Cir NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$885
711 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Allow us to captivate and spoil you in the relaxing, maintenance-free apartments at Greenfield Apartment Homes. Bask in a home filled with comforts and conveniences and an assortment of amenities that make it hard to ever leave.
Last updated June 12 at 06:45am
5 Units Available
Deerview
1860 RW Berends Dr SW, Wyoming, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$975
986 sqft
This pet-friendly community provides residents with on-site garage parking. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and a full range of appliances. Close to dining and shopping along 44th Street.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Midtown
2 Units Available
Lofts on Michigan
740 Michigan Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,275
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1019 sqft
Residing in the Midtown Neighborhood, residents of 616 Lofts on Michigan get to experience all the new and historic amenities this area has to offer.
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Cascade Township
2697 Mohican Ave SE, Forest Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1311 sqft
Redwood® Grand Rapids Mohican Ave SE is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Grand Rapids
6303 Bainbrook Way SE, East Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1443 sqft
Redwood™ Grand Rapids is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
East Hills
3 Units Available
The Baldwin
11 Fuller Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1365 sqft
Welcome Home to The Baldwin

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
440 Diamond NE
440 Diamond Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1920 sqft
440 Diamond NE Available 06/15/20 440 Diamond NE - Large, beautifully remodeled home in Midtown. Less than a block from Michigan St. shops, restaurants/bars, and grocery store.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
101 Fuller Ave NE
101 Fuller Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
983 sqft
101 Fuller - 3 bed/1 bath just steps from the Fulton St Farmers Market! - Steps from the Farmers Market, great food and coffee shops, Aquinas - with a super cute fenced in back yard! Off-street parking - even has a two-stall garage! Washer/dryer

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Baxter
1 Unit Available
827 Logan St SE
827 Logan Street Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1508 sqft
Updated home within walking distance to many of GRs best bars and restaurants! The kitchen and bathroom have been completely redone in 2017 and include newer cabinets, counter tops, subway tile back splash, stainless steel appliances, vanity and

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Baxter
1 Unit Available
819 Bates St SE
819 Bates Street Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Available 08/10/20 819 Bates St. SE Available August 10, 2020 $1,500.00/month $1,500.00 Security Deposit Check out this beautiful 3BR 1.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Hills
1 Unit Available
248 Henry Ave SE
248 Henry Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Great Cherry Hill Location. Close to shopping, great restaurants, downtown. Completely redone inside, with beautiful hardwood floors. This unit has a lot of space and a lot of possibilities.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eastown
1 Unit Available
326 Woodmere Ave SE
326 Woodmere Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
326 Woodmere SE Available 06/15/20 Very large 4 Bedroom home located on a great one-way street in Eastown. This home features 2 full baths, a huge screened porch, finished basement, finished attic, central air. Fenced yard, offstreet parking.
City Guide for Kentwood, MI

Kentwood was incorporated solely as a means to prevent the nearby cities of Wyoming and Grand Rapids from completely annexing all of the land in the area.

Once known as Paris Township, the city of Kentwood was part of an area where an acre of land was being sold for $1.25 in 1820. The price of land has obviously gone up since that time, but this hasn't prevented a steady influx of new residents from coming into the city. In fact, there was a population increase of nearly 20% during the '90s, and although the rate of growth has slowed since that time, the population has continues to rise. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Kentwood, MI

Finding an apartment in Kentwood that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

