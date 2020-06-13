74 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Kentwood, MI
Kentwood was incorporated solely as a means to prevent the nearby cities of Wyoming and Grand Rapids from completely annexing all of the land in the area.
Once known as Paris Township, the city of Kentwood was part of an area where an acre of land was being sold for $1.25 in 1820. The price of land has obviously gone up since that time, but this hasn't prevented a steady influx of new residents from coming into the city. In fact, there was a population increase of nearly 20% during the '90s, and although the rate of growth has slowed since that time, the population has continues to rise. See more
Finding an apartment in Kentwood that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.