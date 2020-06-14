All apartments in Jackson
903 W Washington Ave
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM

903 W Washington Ave

903 West Washington Avenue · (734) 216-1822
Jackson
Apartments with Parking
Location

903 West Washington Avenue, Jackson, MI 49203

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 1 bath, $995 · Avail. Jul 1

$995

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1718 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Available 07/01/20 PLEASE READ THIS DESCRIPTION IN ITS ENTIRETY.

IF YOU DO NOT HAVE MOVE-IN COSTS AVAILABLE NOW, PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT UNTIL YOU DO.

Your move-in cost will be $2,528 with one application fee, $2,568 with two application fees, $2,608 with three application fees, etc.

No payment arrangements can be made on your move-in costs. You must have this amount available immediately in order to view the house.

Your minimum monthly household income needs to be $3,300 to qualify for this house. No prior or current evictions. Verification of this will be necessary.

Recently updated four bedroom house with basement. Three season porch overlooking the fenced in backyard. Nice location easy access to downtown and a short distance to shopping and freeway access. Off street parking.

House is available for immediate move-in.

Rent is $995. Security deposit is $1492.50. Application fee is $35 per adult leaseholder.

Interested and serious parties, please email your contact information (phone number) and we will call you to discuss further details and schedule a showing.

Thank you for your interest!

(RLNE4688734)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 903 W Washington Ave have any available units?
903 W Washington Ave has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 903 W Washington Ave have?
Some of 903 W Washington Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 903 W Washington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
903 W Washington Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 903 W Washington Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 903 W Washington Ave is pet friendly.
Does 903 W Washington Ave offer parking?
Yes, 903 W Washington Ave does offer parking.
Does 903 W Washington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 903 W Washington Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 903 W Washington Ave have a pool?
No, 903 W Washington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 903 W Washington Ave have accessible units?
No, 903 W Washington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 903 W Washington Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 903 W Washington Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 903 W Washington Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 903 W Washington Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
