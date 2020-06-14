903 W Washington Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

Available 07/01/20 PLEASE READ THIS DESCRIPTION IN ITS ENTIRETY.



IF YOU DO NOT HAVE MOVE-IN COSTS AVAILABLE NOW, PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT UNTIL YOU DO.



Your move-in cost will be $2,528 with one application fee, $2,568 with two application fees, $2,608 with three application fees, etc.



No payment arrangements can be made on your move-in costs. You must have this amount available immediately in order to view the house.



Your minimum monthly household income needs to be $3,300 to qualify for this house. No prior or current evictions. Verification of this will be necessary.



Recently updated four bedroom house with basement. Three season porch overlooking the fenced in backyard. Nice location easy access to downtown and a short distance to shopping and freeway access. Off street parking.



House is available for immediate move-in.



Rent is $995. Security deposit is $1492.50. Application fee is $35 per adult leaseholder.



Interested and serious parties, please email your contact information (phone number) and we will call you to discuss further details and schedule a showing.



Thank you for your interest!



(RLNE4688734)