322 N Gorham St

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

PLEASE READ THIS DESCRIPTION IN ITS ENTIRETY.



IF YOU DO NOT HAVE MOVE-IN COSTS AVAILABLE NOW, PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT UNTIL YOU DO.



YOU MUST HAVE A CREDIT SCORE OF 625 OR HIGHER TO QUALIFY.



Your move-in cost will be $1,920 with one application fee, $1,960 with two application fees, $2,000 with three application fees, etc. No payment arrangements can be made on your move-in costs. You must have this amount available immediately in order to view the house.



Your minimum monthly household income needs to be $2,500 to qualify for this house. No prior or current evictions. Verification of this will be necessary. You must be able to prove your income.



Nice, two bedroom, two bathroom house with large yard with many new updates. Please email for more information.



House is available for an immediate move-in.



Rent is $750. Security deposit is $1125. Application fee is $45 per adult leaseholder.



Interested and serious parties, please email your telephone number and we will call you to discuss further details and schedule a showing.



Thank you for your interest!



