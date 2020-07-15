All apartments in Jackson
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:49 PM

322 N Gorham St

322 North Gorham Street · (734) 216-1822
Location

322 North Gorham Street, Jackson, MI 49202

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 322 N Gorham · Avail. now

$750

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
internet access
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
PLEASE READ THIS DESCRIPTION IN ITS ENTIRETY.

IF YOU DO NOT HAVE MOVE-IN COSTS AVAILABLE NOW, PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT UNTIL YOU DO.

YOU MUST HAVE A CREDIT SCORE OF 625 OR HIGHER TO QUALIFY.

Your move-in cost will be $1,920 with one application fee, $1,960 with two application fees, $2,000 with three application fees, etc. No payment arrangements can be made on your move-in costs. You must have this amount available immediately in order to view the house.

Your minimum monthly household income needs to be $2,500 to qualify for this house. No prior or current evictions. Verification of this will be necessary. You must be able to prove your income.

Nice, two bedroom, two bathroom house with large yard with many new updates. Please email for more information.

House is available for an immediate move-in.

Rent is $750. Security deposit is $1125. Application fee is $45 per adult leaseholder.

Interested and serious parties, please email your telephone number and we will call you to discuss further details and schedule a showing.

Thank you for your interest!

(RLNE464184)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 N Gorham St have any available units?
322 N Gorham St has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 322 N Gorham St have?
Some of 322 N Gorham St's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 N Gorham St currently offering any rent specials?
322 N Gorham St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 N Gorham St pet-friendly?
Yes, 322 N Gorham St is pet friendly.
Does 322 N Gorham St offer parking?
Yes, 322 N Gorham St offers parking.
Does 322 N Gorham St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 322 N Gorham St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 N Gorham St have a pool?
No, 322 N Gorham St does not have a pool.
Does 322 N Gorham St have accessible units?
No, 322 N Gorham St does not have accessible units.
Does 322 N Gorham St have units with dishwashers?
No, 322 N Gorham St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 322 N Gorham St have units with air conditioning?
No, 322 N Gorham St does not have units with air conditioning.
