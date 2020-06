Amenities

SINGLE FAMILY HOME AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY - This home features 3 bedrooms, 1 bath and a spacious basement for storage. Large backyard with a shed for additional storage. Application fee $25 per adult. First month and one and a half month security deposit due prior to move-in along with renters insurance and utility confirmation. One month holding deposit due upon approval. Proof of income three times the monthly rent rate required. See rental requirements for further details.



