Jackson, MI
163 W Pearl St
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:05 PM

163 W Pearl St

163 West Pearl Street · (800) 508-6821
Jackson
Location

163 West Pearl Street, Jackson, MI 49201

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 435 sqft

Unit #204 · Avail. now

$750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 437 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Available April 1st. Walking distance to Allegiance Health and Consumer Energy. Luxury 1 bedroom 1 bath newly built apartment. Over 435 sq ft living space. Granite counter tops. Has stainless steel appliances such as Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, washer & dyer. In heart of Downtown Jackson.Unit has a nice balcony. No pets. Tenant is responsible for gas & electric. Call 1-800-508-6821
Minimum Qualification requirements: Your household income must be 3 times the amount of rent-Proof of income will be required-No evictions in the past 3 years. Managed by NCDG Realty & Property Management

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3973552)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 163 W Pearl St have any available units?
163 W Pearl St has 2 units available starting at $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does 163 W Pearl St have?
Some of 163 W Pearl St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 163 W Pearl St currently offering any rent specials?
163 W Pearl St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 163 W Pearl St pet-friendly?
No, 163 W Pearl St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jackson.
Does 163 W Pearl St offer parking?
No, 163 W Pearl St does not offer parking.
Does 163 W Pearl St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 163 W Pearl St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 163 W Pearl St have a pool?
No, 163 W Pearl St does not have a pool.
Does 163 W Pearl St have accessible units?
No, 163 W Pearl St does not have accessible units.
Does 163 W Pearl St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 163 W Pearl St has units with dishwashers.
Does 163 W Pearl St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 163 W Pearl St has units with air conditioning.
