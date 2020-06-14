163 W Pearl St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

Available April 1st. Walking distance to Allegiance Health and Consumer Energy. Luxury 1 bedroom 1 bath newly built apartment. Over 435 sq ft living space. Granite counter tops. Has stainless steel appliances such as Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, washer & dyer. In heart of Downtown Jackson.Unit has a nice balcony. No pets. Tenant is responsible for gas & electric. Call 1-800-508-6821

Minimum Qualification requirements: Your household income must be 3 times the amount of rent-Proof of income will be required-No evictions in the past 3 years. Managed by NCDG Realty & Property Management



No Pets Allowed



